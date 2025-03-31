ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops

Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

5 Tips for Writing a Fast-Paced Psychological Thriller

International bestselling author Douglas Corleone reveals his top five tips for writing fast-paced psychological thrillers readers love.

Douglas Corleone
Douglas Corleone

In the early 20s, after penning four legal mysteries, four international thrillers, and a Robert Ludlum espionage novel, I faced my greatest challenge yet—crafting my first psychological thriller. I hardly went into the genre cold. All nine of my previous novels contain strong psychological elements. Yet it took years of studying the modern greats, from Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl to Alex Michaelides’ The Silent Patient, before I finally felt confident to enter the arena myself.

(5 Tips to Hook Readers From Chapter One.)

Once I finally did, like most protagonists, I found myself in a new world with new rules and hairier obstacles, isolated and confused, roaming through a perilous wilderness—I mean this literally. In preparation for Falls to Pieces, I spent a week in and around the rainforests of Maui, hiking on- and off-trail, over rickety bridges, past 400-foot waterfalls, climbing stone walls, exploring deep lava tubes, and trying not to get myself lost like Kati Dawes’ fiancé, Eddie Akana, just prior to the beginning of the book.

Which leads to my first tip for writing a fast-paced psychological thriller.

Begin in the middle of the inciting incident

In the first full chapter of Falls to Pieces, Kati sits on the edge of her seat in a rescue helicopter, circling the southeastern tip of the island one final time. They’re fast losing the light—and with it, any hope of finding Eddie alive in the crucial first 24 hours of his disappearance.  

With Eddie already missing, the stakes are set out in the first sentence. Earlier drafts contained scenes of Kati and Eddie hiking the trail at Maui’s National Park; his going missing; her fevered search along the treacherous terrain of the tropical wilderness. However, none of these details are critical in the first chapter. Instead, they were a distraction.

Even later, I remained spare with my descriptions of the lush and hazardous landscape.

Let the reader collaborate

Whether we’re aware of it, the reader is a partner in every story we write. No one today needs lengthy, flowery descriptions of common settings like beaches and mountains and jungles. Include only the concrete and sensory details pertinent to the story.   

When it comes to descriptions, less is more. Provide enough of a glance to allow the reader to use their imagination to fill in the blanks and paint the overall landscape themselves. In Falls to Pieces, simple fragments of description—like warning signs about mudslides, flashfloods, and rockfalls—give the reader enough of a visual and visceral sense of the setting to build tension and suspense.

With a growing catalog of instructional writing videos available instantly, we have writing instruction on everything from improving your craft to getting published and finding an audience. New videos are added every month!

Click to continue.

Use isolation to enhance tension

When writing psychological suspense, there are several tools immediately available to you if you choose to use them. Isolation is one of the most powerful of these tools. In Falls to Pieces, Kati and Zoe are physically isolated in the sleepy town of Hana, where they’re living off-grid under false identities, in order to hide from their violent past.

Yet, even in stories where your protagonist is constantly surrounded by people, they can feel isolated. Indeed, many introverts never feel more isolated than when they’re floating among a sea of people. (Or so I’ve heard.)

Employ unreliable narrators to craft surprise endings

Sometimes authors cheat at this, and readers feel robbed, so it’s imperative that you remain within the bounds of credulity. Even the world of the most unreliable of narrators must feel real to the reader. Don’t take shortcuts. Don’t use cliches. There are countless reasons for a narrator to be unreliable. Alcohol is not the only way to forget, and memory failure isn’t the only way to convincingly use an unreliable narrator. Read up on how traumatic memories differ from regular memories in books like The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. Books like these keep writers original, thoughtful, and clever.

Layer in flashbacks

Flashback is not a four-letter word. If you doubt they can be useful, meaningful, even powerful, when used skillfully, one needs only to watch some of the highly rated limited series on their favorite streaming service.   

When writing a flashback, be spare in the retelling. Memories – especially traumatic memories – primarily come in the form of fragments and associated feelings, not stories with beginnings, middles, and endings. Lengthy word-for-word flashbacks are unnecessary. Just as you do in each scene (or at each social gathering), enter the flashback as late as you can, and leave as early as possible. As with descriptions (and social engagements), less is more.

Check out Douglas Corleone's Falls to Pieces here:

Bookshop | Amazon

(WD uses affiliate links)

pacingpsychological thriller
Douglas Corleone
Douglas CorleoneAuthor
Douglas Corleone is the international bestselling author of Gone Cold, Payoff, and Robert Ludlum’s The Janson Equation, as well as the acclaimed Kevin Corvelli novels, the Simon Fisk international thrillers, and the stand-alone courtroom drama The Rough Cut. Corleone’s debut novel, One Man’s Paradise, won the 2009 Minotaur Books/Mystery Writers of America First Crime Novel Award and was a finalist for the 2011 Shamus Award for Best First Novel. A former New York City criminal defense attorney, Corleone now resides in Honolulu, where he is currently at work on his next novel. For more information, visit www.douglascorleone.com.
Related Stories
How to Leverage Multiple Perspectives in a Psychological Thriller, by Sara Foster
Write Better FictionHow to Leverage Multiple Perspectives in a Psychological ThrillerSara Foster
6 Tips for Writing Wartime Cozy Crime Novels, by Helena Dixon
Mystery/Thriller6 Tips for Writing Wartime Cozy Crime NovelsHelena Dixon
Sarah Jio
Write Better FictionSarah Jio: A Story Is Often So Much Better by SimplifyingRobert Lee Brewer
Patrice Caldwell: Self-Love and Romantic Love Go Hand in Hand
Young AdultPatrice Caldwell: Self-Love and Romantic Love Go Hand in HandRobert Lee Brewer
A Conversation With Thomas Perry on Suspense and Leaving What Matters (Killer Writers) by Clay Stafford
Mystery/ThrillerA Conversation With Thomas Perry on Suspense and Leaving What Matters (Killer Writers)Clay Stafford
Boris Fishman: On Writing His Darkest Novel Yet
LiteraryBoris Fishman: On Writing His Darkest Novel YetRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest