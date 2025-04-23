Announcing the Winners of the 12th Annual Self-Published E-book Awards
Congratulations to the winners of the 12th Annual Self-Published E-book Awards! Discover the titles that placed in the categories of contemporary fiction, fantasy, memoir, mystery, and more.
Grand Prize
One Sweet Holiday by Lucy Day
Contemporary Fiction
First Place
Toxic Sphere: Volume 3: Enemy Apparent by C.N. Sky
Honorable Mentions
- Losing My Breath by J. Rose Black
- Releasing the Reins by Catherine Matthews
- She Taught Me Everything by Amy Smith Linton
- The Writer, The Hairdresser, and The Nurse by Zara Ellen
Fantasy
First Place
Children of Madness by Jarrett Brandon Early
Honorable Mentions
- Feathers Sharp as Knives by Kristina Atkins
- The Dark Maiden by Adrianna J. Tetnowski
- The Forgotten Oath by Samantha Hickey
Mystery/Thriller
First Place
Phantom Cove: A Port Stirling Mystery by Kay Jennings
Honorable Mentions
- Pierce the Darkness by Nannette Potter
- The Blackstone by James T. Malone
- The Last Luau by Guy McCullough
- Trash: The Rubbishman's Ball by Clements
- Unethical by Marla L. Anderson
Narrative Nonfiction
First Place
EXODAI: A Shockingly Honest Memoir of Love, Obsession and Torture by Elizabeth Hendrick
Honorable Mentions
- Here, Where Death Delights by Mary Jumbelic
- Lost Roots: Family, Identity, and Abandoned Ancestry by Karl von Loewe
- Monster Child by Kristal M. Johnson
- The Descendants of John Grant and Mary Sabean: Associated Families of Southwestern Nova Scotia and New England by Allen Grant
Prescriptive/Informative Nonfiction
First Place
Finding Your Path to Publication: A Step-by-Step Guide by Judy Penz Sheluk
Honorable Mentions
- Queen of the Side Hustle: Unleashing Your Potential for Extra Income by Christine Schaub
- The One Week Writing Workshop: 7 Days to Spark, Boost or Revive Your Novel by Karin Adams
- The Truth About Melasma by Janett Juwien
Romance
First Place
Love Notes by Blue Saffire
Honorable Mention
- Stand in for Love by Michele Ashman Bell
Science Fiction
First Place
Miss Universe by David M. Jones
Honorable Mentions
- After the Fall: The Engineer and the Apocalypse by Gerry Gainford
- Saving Harry Truman by Steven R. Burt
Young Adult
First Place
Splinter: A Novel in Verse by Betsy O'Neill-Sheehan
Honorable Mentions
- Corporeal by Mike Gwyther
- Over the Top Secret: A Funny Spy Adventure by Alexa Tuttle
- What I Would Wish to Be (Wonders of Childhood & Beyond) by Michele L Sayre
