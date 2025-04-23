ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Announcing the Winners of the 12th Annual Self-Published E-book Awards

Congratulations to the winners of the 12th Annual Self-Published E-book Awards! Discover the titles that placed in the categories of contemporary fiction, fantasy, memoir, mystery, and more.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

WD uses affiliate links.

Grand Prize

Bookshop; Amazon

One Sweet Holiday by Lucy Day

Contemporary Fiction

First Place

Bookshop; Amazon

Toxic Sphere: Volume 3: Enemy Apparent by C.N. Sky

Honorable Mentions

  • Losing My Breath by J. Rose Black
  • Releasing the Reins by Catherine Matthews
  • She Taught Me Everything by Amy Smith Linton
  • The Writer, The Hairdresser, and The Nurse by Zara Ellen

Fantasy

First Place

Bookshop; Amazon

Children of Madness by Jarrett Brandon Early

Honorable Mentions

  • Feathers Sharp as Knives by Kristina Atkins
  • The Dark Maiden by Adrianna J. Tetnowski
  • The Forgotten Oath by Samantha Hickey

Mystery/Thriller

First Place

Bookshop; Amazon

Phantom Cove: A Port Stirling Mystery by Kay Jennings

Honorable Mentions

  • Pierce the Darkness by Nannette Potter
  • The Blackstone by James T. Malone 
  • The Last Luau by Guy McCullough
  • Trash: The Rubbishman's Ball by Clements
  • Unethical by Marla L. Anderson

Narrative Nonfiction

First Place

Amazon

EXODAI: A Shockingly Honest Memoir of Love, Obsession and Torture by Elizabeth Hendrick

Honorable Mentions

  • Here, Where Death Delights by Mary Jumbelic 
  • Lost Roots: Family, Identity, and Abandoned Ancestry by Karl von Loewe
  • Monster Child by Kristal M. Johnson
  • The Descendants of John Grant and Mary Sabean: Associated Families of Southwestern Nova Scotia and New England by Allen Grant 

Prescriptive/Informative Nonfiction

First Place

Bookshop; Amazon

Finding Your Path to Publication: A Step-by-Step Guide by Judy Penz Sheluk

Honorable Mentions

  • Queen of the Side Hustle: Unleashing Your Potential for Extra Income by Christine Schaub
  • The One Week Writing Workshop: 7 Days to Spark, Boost or Revive Your Novel by Karin Adams
  • The Truth About Melasma by Janett Juwien

Romance

First Place

Bookshop; Amazon

Love Notes by Blue Saffire 

Honorable Mention

  • Stand in for Love by Michele Ashman Bell

Science Fiction

First Place

Amazon

Miss Universe by David M. Jones

Honorable Mentions

  • After the Fall: The Engineer and the Apocalypse by Gerry Gainford
  • Saving Harry Truman by Steven R. Burt

Young Adult

First Place

Bookshop; Amazon

Splinter: A Novel in Verse by Betsy O'Neill-Sheehan

Honorable Mentions

  • Corporeal by Mike Gwyther
  • Over the Top Secret: A Funny Spy Adventure by Alexa Tuttle
  • What I Would Wish to Be (Wonders of Childhood & Beyond) by Michele L Sayre 

Check out the upcoming Writer's Digest Competitions!

e-book awardse-booksself publishingSelf-Published E-Book AwardsWinner AnnouncementwinnersWriter's Digest Self-Published E-Book Awards
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor

Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. 

Learn more about Moriah on her personal website.

Related Stories
A view of a bamboo grove from the perspective of one lying on the forest floor looking up toward the canopy.
Your StoryYour Story #136Moriah Richard
Interview with Irene Te: WD’s 32nd Annual Self-Published Book Awards Winner
WD CompetitionsInterview with Irene Te: WD’s 32nd Annual Self-Published Book Awards WinnerMichael Woodson
Announcing the Winners of the 32nd Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards
WD CompetitionsAnnouncing the Winners of the 32nd Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book AwardsMoriah Richard
Your Story #135
Your StoryYour Story #135Moriah Richard
Your Story #134
Be InspiredYour Story #134Moriah Richard
Writer’s Digest 93rd Annual Competition Rhyming Poetry First Place Winner: “Inexorable”
WD CompetitionsWriter’s Digest 93rd Annual Competition Rhyming Poetry First Place Winner: “Inexorable”Moriah Richard

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;