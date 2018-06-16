DEADLINE: AUGUST 1, 2018
Writer’s Digest’s 6th Annual Self-Published Ebook Awards honors the best self-published ebook(s) in eight of the most popular categories with $5,000 in cash, a featured interview in Writer’s Digest magazine, and a paid trip to the ever-popular Writer’s Digest Annual Conference in New York City.
In addition to $13,000 in total cash prizes, all entrants will receive a brief commentary on their work from one of Writer’s Digest’s judges.
- Contemporary Fiction
- Romance
- Fantasy
- Science Fiction
- Mystery/Thriller
- Memoir
- Young Adult
- Nonfiction (General, Cookbooks, Reference, Guidebooks, Textbooks)
If you’re ready to take the next step in your self-publishing journey, submit your self-published ebook(s) today.
One Grand Prize winner will receive:
- $5,000 in cash
- Featured interview in the May/June 2019 issue of Writer’s Digest
- Winning book excerpted on writersdigest.com
- A paid trip to the Writer’s Digest Annual Conference, including a coveted Pitch Slam slot
- $200 gift certificate to Writer’s Digest Shop
- One year Subscription (new or renewal) to Writer’s Digest magazine
One First Prize winner in each category will receive:
- $1,000 in cash
- Announcement in Writer’s Digest’s May/June issue
- $100 gift certificate to Writer’s Digest Shop
- One year Subscription (new or renewal) to Writer’s Digest magazine
Honorable Mention Winners will receive $50 gift certificate to Writer’s Digest Shop and an announcement on writersdigest.com.
CATEGORY DESCRIPTIONS
- Contemporary Fiction:
Typical length: 40,000 to 100,000 words.
- Romance: Historical or contemporary, paranormal or suspenseful, chaste or sexy, no matter the path you take, don’t forget to deliver a satisfying happy ending.
Typical length: 40,000 to 100,000 words.
- Fantasy: High or urban, historical or alternate histories, introduce us to new worlds and fantastic ideas that exceed the boundaries of our own reality.
Typical length: 40,000 to 100,000 words.
- Science Fiction: Space opera or hard science, cyberpunk or steampunk, introduce us to new worlds, alternate histories, or fantastic ideas that push the boundaries of our own reality.
Typical length: 40,000 to 100,000 words.
- Mystery/Thriller: From the classic whodunits and police procedurals to high stakes conflicts with ever-increasing tension, hook us from the start and keep us guessing until the end.
Typical length: 40,000 to 100,000 words.
- Young Adult: Your preferred genre(s), but written specifically for readers age 12-18.
Typical length: 30,000 to 100,000 words.
- Memoir:
Typical length: 40,000 to 100,000 words.
- Nonfiction:
Typical length: 40,000 to 100,000 words.
- The competition is open to self-published authors of English-language ebooks which were published (or revised and republished) electronically between 2013 and 2018. (Writer’s Digest may demand proof of eligibility of semifinalists.) Authors who subvent publication of their ebooks via independent publishers who publish fewer than 12 ebooks/year are also eligible. Authors who have published in print via a traditional publisher but retained their ebook rights and self-published or subvented publication via independent publishers who publish fewer than 12 ebooks/year are also eligible.
- Entries will be evaluated on craft, category relevance, and overall quality of production, including cover image.
- You must register and submit your ebook online.
- You may enter more than one ebook and/or more than one category/ebook, however, you must submit each book separately and pay the additional fee for each entry.
- We accept check, money order or credit card payment for the required judging fee. All checks will be cashed within 60 days of the competition final deadline. Entry fees are non-refundable.Due to U.S. Government restrictions we are unable to accept entries from Syria, Iran, North Korea, or Crimea..
- For more information visit our Preparing Your Entry Page or our FAQ page.
Do you accept erotic romance books for the contest?
Yes. We accept erotic romance books.
On my or your end? I click on either ENTER or MANAGE and nothing happens. How do I advance in the process?
This competition will open at the end of May. The ENTER and MANAGE buttons will be activated at that time. Thanks.
For the poetry category, what is the length for the book? Can you submit it a chapbook of up to 20 poems? Or must it be a full length poetry collection of 48 and more poems?
Hello. We do not have any restrictions on the book length. You may submit a chapbook.