Image from the blog and book 2 Kinds of People by João Rocha, a Portuguese art director who illustrates many different kinds of incompatible people.

Today’s writing prompt comes to you courtesy of my former colleague Katie W., who is most definitely that kind of person.

The Prompt: “There are two kinds of people in this world,” my companion slurred, pausing to take another artless swig. “Those who ______ and those who _______.”

Continue the story in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.

