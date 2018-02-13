Belated Blume Day

Judy Blume, one of the world’s most renowned children’s and YA fiction authors, celebrated her 80th birthday on February 12, 2018. In celebration of her memorable and iconic works, I’ve dedicated this week’s writing prompt to her.
The Prompt:
Take one of the following Judy Blume book titles, fill in the blank(s), and use it as the premise for a short story or scene. It does not necessarily need to relate to the original story in any way.
- Are You There, _______? It’s Me, _______.
- Super_______
- Tales of a _______ _______ _______
- Just As Long As You’re _______
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
JUST AS LONG AS YOU’RE DELICIOUS
Justine tried. She tried so hard. Highlights and last extensions and starving and binging and purging when she binged because of the starving, tanning beds and manicures and pedicures and yes, cheek implants.
But it was all for nothing.
Tyler would never look at her. Would never even give her the time of day. Cheerleading and organizing dances and wearing as short a skirt as she could possibly get out of the house with and not give her dad a heart attack. Low-cut tops and lacy bras. And those damn uncomfortable thongs that had to ride up on the hips so they peaked out the top of the shorty-short skirts.
Nothing.
Tyler didn’t have a girlfriend. He didn’t have a boyfriend either. So what the hell was his problem?
She finally confronted him one day.
“What the hell’s your problem?”
She cornered her behind the bleachers after football practice. Her push-up bra was pushing her boobs out the top and the damn thong was, well, not where a thong was supposed to be. She was sick of it.
“I’ve done everything! I’ve tried so hard to get your attention! I’ve stopped eating anything that’s not a vegetable. I’ve tanned every bit and shoved the other bits up. I’m dying for a freaking pizza and for what? Why haven’t you noticed me? Why haven’t you asked me to prom?”
She was near tears, but she hadn’t drank anything today other than her morning green juice and she was close to total dehydration, so no tears actually came out.
“You don’t understand, Justine. I don’t care about what you wear or how tan your skin is. Although I am happy you’re down to less than 2% body fat, so you did do something right.”
“What? You like skinny girls, is that it?”
“No. I like ones with a little meat on their bones. No fat, though. Fat is full of gristle.”
Did he just say gristle? What did that mean?
She was about to ask him just that when he grabbed beneath his chin and began to pull like he still had his football helmet on. It made a tearing and sucking noise and before she could scream, he’d started to pull off his face. But that was no blood. Just skin. Like he was wearing a mask.
“There. That feels so much better.”
Just like in remedial algebra, Justine was struck dumb. He held a big wad of plastic in his hand. That had been his face. And his new face… he had beady eyes, a hole where the nose should have been, leathery pale skin, and, most alarming of all, a giant mouth full of teeth.
It wasn’t Tyler anymore. Had it ever been?
“You see, Justine? I didn’t care what color your nails were or how pretty the gym looked for Homecoming. I just cared about how delicious you would taste.”
Of course she screamed, but it was quickly stopped. As were her aspirations for prom.
JUST AS LONG AS YOU”RE HERE
With nervous fingers I text that I’m downstairs. While waiting for the lock to click open, I distract myself by marveling at how things have changed. Once we knocked; then we rang a bell; then we pushed a button that sounded in the apartment; then we talked into an intercom. Now we text. What next? I’ll find out eventually, since all things come to those who wait. For those who have time. Which I do, in spades.
When I get upstairs she’s standing at the open door, smiling. “This is a surprise. What brings you here?” She steps aside and gestures me into a spotless and perfectly arranged room, white upholstery, black varnished tables, white carpet and a black grand piano. As always I feel awkward, like an extra on the wrong movie set. I remove my shoes and cross to my usual chair. She sits beside me and we exchange pleasantries. Those words run out and silence settles around us. Finally she looks at me through pale blue eyes, framed by black hair and that perfect face I’d never grow tired of, smooth soft skin accented by one perfect little mole. This is going to be so hard.
“What is it?”
“I have something to say, Cassie, something I don’t want to say, but I have to.”
She keeps smiling but now beneath a furrowed brow. “We promised no secrets..”
I take deep breath. I set aside my prepared speech, those gentle lies covering the fact that I’m leaving her now because I will lose her later. Because I’d rather remember who she is now than watch her grow old and die. Selfish or noble, I don’t know, but it’s what I must do.
“I’m afraid I do have a secret, one I cannot reveal.”
I see unshed tears in her eyes, but she is calm, though the smile is gone. She rests her hand on my arm. “And it means you must go far away forever.” Before I can reply she puts her finger to my lips. “I’ve seen this act before. Keep your secret. I don’t want to know it.”
I lean back and sigh. I want to convince her that this is no act, but I can’t break my oath, can’t mention immortality. All I can say is, “I love you Cassie, that’s the truth, and would have done so just as long as you’re here. But I can’t and I can’t say why.”
We stand. A few tears slip down her face. I would like to kiss them away, but I don’t dare. “Just as long as I am here,” she murmurs. “That’s an odd phrasing. Some hint I suppose, but I’m not going to work it out. Just go on your mysterious way, play your noble game. But you should know one thing.”
“What’s that?”
She brushes aside the tears, at least for now. “I would have loved you forever.”
She means it. But she doesn’t have forever. I do.
Just As Long As You’re Gone
“Dear…… Miles…” The room filled with an audible sigh. “Dearrr Milesss.” Maya groaned quietly. She had no idea what else to write. She didn’t understand the point of the assignment. She didn’t really understand the point of ANYTHING she had done the last few weeks.
The young girl leaned her chair back precariously, one foot on the underside of her desk for support, one on the floor for balance, and replayed some of those recent days in her head, mostly to distract from what was crouching in the back of her mind, waiting to leap out at any given opportunity. Her left hand twirled her pencil around while the other swiped a curled lock of ash brown hair from her face.
“GOT IT!” As Maya lunged forward her chair hit the floor with a quick slam. Normally she would wince in anticipation of her mother’s call from down stairs, but now the teen was too focused on her letter, words coming almost faster than she could write. The time between thoughts and actions became nonexistent as every memory of the bronze-skinned boy that Maya could conjure went directly to the paper -papers, before long- in front of her.
Morgan went to check on her daughter. She knew the grief counselor had said it could take the girl a long time to finish her writing, but it had been nearly an hour just since the chair-produced bang that Mrs. Lockhart had long ago grown accustomed to, yet was somehow never ready for. Opening the door to the “Slytherin Green” room, the woman found Maya reading through what she guessed was about six pages of her seemingly ever-smaller handwriting.
“Hey sweetie.” Morgan spoke softly so as not to surprise her daughter. “How ya doin’?”
Maya took a long, shaky breath as she swiveled her chair around to look at her mother. “I think I get it now.” She had hoped to sound excited, but her voice betrayed her, dripping with pain.
Morgan stepped through the door, noticing the still drying lines on Maya’s face and the wet spots on her papers. “Have you been crying?” Maya wiped her eyes with a confused look. She hadn’t even noticed, but then again, before reading her letter she didn’t remember when she stopped writing about her memories and started writing about emotions. Failing to suppress a short sob, she let her papers fly to the floor as she nearly jumped into her mother’s embrace and began crying. Morgan released the breath she had been holding, letting a single tear escape as she comforted the teen.
On a bookshelf across the room, Mrs. Lockhart saw the framed picture that had gone missing a few days earlier. One of her favorites, the picture of Maya kissing her older brother on the cheek at his graduation. Maya had always maintained that she hated the picture, and maybe she had before. But Morgan knew that wasn’t true now. She smiled despite the circumstances, knowing exactly why Maya had taken the picture. It was the last picture of the two of them before Miles had left for college a year ago.
Now it would be one the last pictures the siblings had ever taken.
SuperLax
The streets of New Orleans were nearly lifeless. Abandoned floats sat idle and strings of beads littered the sidewalks. The superlaxative, injected into the city’s reservoirs, was taking its toll. Henchmen in HazMat suits patrolled the city, terrorizing anyone carrying bottles of factory bought water. The already inadequate municipal sewer system strained to keep up but soon, it would overflow and people would be driven from their homes and hotel rooms, weakened, dehydrated, a total mess.
From the penthouse suite atop the Troubadour Hotel, David Chitass was getting his revenge. For years, decades in fact, he’d said, over and over again, “It’s Chitass… Shy-Tass… with the accent on Tass!” But it did no good. People did what people do and they always pronounced it in its literal form.
The hotel door burst open and three henchmen pushed Jennifer Anniston and Courtney Cox into the suite. They both carried bottles of SmartWater. David quickly switched off the television but not before the women noted he’d been binge-watching Friends.
“What’s the meaning of this?” Anniston said.
“The City will pay for all past misdeeds,” Chitass said. Courtney Cox twirled a string of beads and David’s cheek twitched.
“I guess we won’t be needing these,” she said seductively.
“I’m not, uh, I mean, I’m not opposed to negotiations.”
Cox tossed the beads on the coffee table and Anniston produced a string from her purse and set them on the table.
“Tit-for-tat,” Cox said. “The tat meaning you resupply the city’s water and call off the henchmen.”
“And I get…” he said
“You know the tradition.” Cox unbuttoned her blouse part way. The henchmen stood nearby, shifting from foot to foot.
Chitass rose and draped the beads over both women’s necks with trembling hands. “You have my word.”
The women did their thing and David stood, slack-jawed, and then anger rose. “What’s all this?” he said. “What happened?”
“Hey,” Anniston said. “We’re almost 50 now. Do you think we’d still look like we did on Friends?”
“Well… yes.”
“Have you heard of gravity?” Cox said. “It happens.” She buttoned her blouse. “We’ll be on our way now. A deal’s a deal.”
Chitass waved off the henchmen as the women departed and sat on the couch, dejected. The men waited, not knowing what to do.
“Inject the antidote,” he said. “And quit terrorizing people.”
The henchmen sighed and smiled. “You got it, Shitass,” one of them said as they walked away.