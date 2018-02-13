Belated Blume Day

Judy Blume, one of the world’s most renowned children’s and YA fiction authors, celebrated her 80th birthday on February 12, 2018. In celebration of her memorable and iconic works, I’ve dedicated this week’s writing prompt to her.

The Prompt:

Take one of the following Judy Blume book titles, fill in the blank(s), and use it as the premise for a short story or scene. It does not necessarily need to relate to the original story in any way.

Are You There, _______? It’s Me, _______.

Super_______

Tales of a _______ _______ _______

Just As Long As You’re _______

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.













