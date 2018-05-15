The Wonderful What of Where?

Today (May 15) is the 162nd birthday of L. Frank Baum, author of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and 13 subsequent books taking place in the same universe. Since its publication on May 17, 1900, the first book in particular has become a cultural icon and has been adapted far and wide—for stage, for screen, in parodies and more.
In an inscription in a book he gave to his sister Mary Louise Baum Brewster, he wrote:
When I was young I longed to write a great novel that should win me fame. Now that I am getting old my first book is written to amuse children. For aside from my evident inability to do anything “great,” I have learned to regard fame as a will-o-the-wisp which, when caught, is not worth the possession; but to please a child is a sweet and lovely thing that warms one’s heart and brings its own reward.
Indeed, in 1944, Baum’s son Harry Neal told the Chicago Tribune that L. Frank wrote his Oz books based on whimsical stories he would tell to Harry and his brother.
The Prompt
In memory of L. Frank Baum, choose one of the following quotes from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, fill in the blanks, and use it as the opening to a story of your own. (Bonus imaginary internet points if you can include more than one.)
- “The _____________ have wonderful powers. And one of the most curious things about them is that they can _____________ .”
- “It was _____________ that made _____________ laugh, and saved her from growing as gray as her other surroundings.”
- “I cannot understand why you should wish to leave _____________ and go back to _____________ .”
- “There is no living thing that is not afraid when it faces _____________ .”
- “I’m really a very good _____________ , but I’m a very bad _____________ , I must admit.”
Post your response in the comments in 500 words or fewer.
“I cannot understand why you should wish to leave paradise and go back to that godforsaken hole you call home.”
“Well,” I said. “For one thing, the lava flow just decimated your house.”
“It’s evolution at work,” my sister said. “It’s how the islands were formed in the first place.”
I felt the earth shutter beneath my feet and coughed as the wind shifted, raining ash around us. “But yet you decided to build on a freaking volcano.”
“But look at the view.” She twirled, a panoramic gesture.
I blew soot from my nostrils. “I just hope I’m able to get a flight. It seems all the view lovers are getting the hell out.”
Carol stood, mere feet from the crawling lava. She raised her arms, as if presenting herself… the definitive sacrifice.
I took her arm. “C’mon, let’s find Bill and the kids and get to a safe area.”
“They stayed in the house,” she said in a whisper.
“What?”
“I was weak.” Tears streaked her ash covered face. “I let them down.”
“Tell me they’re not in there!” I watched flames spew from the collapsed roof, the walls all but gone. Bill had always been strange but I never expected this.
“It’s okay, Tommy.” Her eyes were glazed, her breathing shallow. “It’s what he wanted.”
“It’s what he wanted!” I shouted. “What about the goddamn kids?”
She screeched, a sound I’d never forget and tried to break from my grip but I held her as she lurched toward the lava. A siren chirped behind us and a police officer barked at us to stand away from the flow. As he realized what was happening, he cuffed her and together we managed to get her in the cruiser.
On the ride down the mountain, the cop spoke rapidly to the dispatcher. Through my sister’s sobs, I heard him say there were multiple casualties, that there was no sense attempting a rescue. He dropped us at the hospital and emergency personnel restrained Carol on a gurney. She didn’t fight them.
I spent the remainder of the day and half the night answering questions and arranging for a place to stay. Carol, tranquilized, said nothing as I sat with her. I knew she was going to need me but I didn’t take comfort in the thought. She grasped my hand as my eyes closed, not able to stay awake any longer. A nurse woke me, light streaming through the window blinds.
“Where is she?” she said, slightly frantic.
I looked at the empty bed and closed my eyes. She was where she wanted to be.