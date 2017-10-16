The Prompt: This week’s writing prompt is a bit different than usual. Instead of telling us a fictional tale, we’d like to read about the why behind your wondrous words. Describe in the comments—in under 500 words (and in this case, brevity is best)—the reason why you love writing.
You can also share with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, but be sure include the hashtag #WhyWeWrite. Your response could appear in the February 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest.
And for those of you who prefer more traditional prompts, never fear: We’ll be back next week with a thought-provoking query in our usual vein.
Need some inspiration? These famous authors have offered reasons why they write:
Gustave Flaubert
“Writing is a dog’s life, but the only life worth living.”
Joan Didion
“I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking, what I’m looking at, what I see and what it means. What I want and what I fear. …What is going on in these pictures in my mind?”
Don Delillo
“I write to find out how much I know. The act of writing for me is a concentrated form of thought. If I don’t enter that particular level of concentration, the chances are that certain ideas never reach any level of fruition.”
Lord Byron
“If I don’t write to empty my mind, I go mad.”
Gloria Steinem
“Writing is the only thing that, when I do it, I don’t feel I should be doing something else.”
F. Scott Fitzgerald
“You don’t write because you want to say something; you write because you’ve got something to say.”
Jennifer Egan
“When I’m writing, especially if it’s going well, I’m living in two different dimensions: This life I’m living now, which I enjoy very much, and this completely other world I’m inhabiting that no one else knows about.”
Michael Lewis
“There’s no hole inside of me to fill or anything like that, but once I started doing it, I couldn’t imagine wanting to do anything else for a living. I noticed very quickly that writing was the only way for me to lose track of the time.”
George Orwell
“Sheer egoism. Desire to seem clever, to be talked about, to be remembered after death, to get your own back on the grown-ups who snubbed you in childhood.”
Why do I love writing?
In a way, that is a complicated question. Why? Because I haven’t been writing all that much.
Sure, I’ve written in one form or another over the years. There is the painfully boring technical writing that has been a part of my career. But I wouldn’t call that creative in any sense, and I certainly don’t love it.
And then of course there is the agonizing over an unsent email or text message to my ex. Did I word it adequately? Are there any unintentional triggers in there that will result in a couple hundred more dollars going my lawyer’s direction? Lord knows that writing needs to be creative, but again I don’t love it.
So I guess that is why, here in the middle of my life, I am exploring new paths for my writing. But I am just getting started back up again, and have not done much at all. I have simply committed to do it, or at least committed to try.
Do I love writing? If I were honest I would say I don’t know yet. But I can say with confidence that I love the IDEA of writing.
This is such a candid response. It’s so lovely seeing all the different ways we come to writing.
ONCE UPON A TIME…
People can’t fly.
We can’t disappear with a puff of electric grey smoke.
We can’t slay dragons, we can’t teleport, we can’t be brought back from the brink of death with a kiss, and we certainly can’t call on a fairy godmother when our true love turns out to be a toad.
So sat I, adolescent and full of hormonal strife and teenage angst, on my bed with the lights turned off and the windows open. I ripped a piece of paper from my science notebook and penned a letter to the universe. I confessed my anger and asked why it was that my arms were too long and face too oily and that when I spoke sometimes the wrong words came out but I didn’t dare say I did anything wrong because it would mean that some part of me hurt someone else and that I sometimes fantasized about walking through the walls and into the forest that ran alongside the football field and finding a hole and becoming a mole person and learning how to see things in the dark so that I wouldn’t have to trouble anyone anymore and the more I wrote, the more I realized that my friends had said the same things.
And we laughed about it at lunch. And, my mom and dad assured me that maybe a kiss can’t bring us back from the dead, but it can certainly make us feel alive, and I saw the words on the page as a beginning.
And today, with my adolescent awkwardness pinned to my lapel, I am still beginning. I write because I know somewhere there’s someone else who needs to hear my words because they are stuck-glued to the pavement and they need to hear that people can take to the skies. I write because I slayed a dragon. I write because fairy tales and warp drive can be as real as the air we breathe. Our words are our echoes, and I write because I can only shout so loud with my voice.
-JR Simmang
Different (more concise) Response:
The old gods aren’t dead, and new gods haven’t been born.
I write because I can get my point across much better than I can with my speaking voice. That probably speaks volumes about my personality.
I struggle still with getting my point across in any medium.
“I’m gonna make it to heaven
Light up the sky like a flame…”
No, Irene Cara was wrong. Fame is really a four-letter word. And this is not why I write.
“Wooo..wooo…take the money and run…”
No way.
“Just kicking down the cobblestones.
Looking for fun and feelin’ grooooovy.”
Closer.
“Midnight at the oasis…”
My camel doesn’t go to bed, thank you.
Writing is an oasis.
When all is wrong and you never seem to do good enough,
That accomplishment of making one person smile for half-a-second…
We walk in fields of gold…
Summed up in the second to last line. It makes it worth it, right?
(Regurgitating the response to the prompt from November 18, 2016: I’m thankful I’m a writer, because… The response to this week’s prompt is the final paragraph.)
Being A Writer
An Annie Story
November 22, 1954
I still could not believe Miss Cowart did this to me. I really liked her for a teacher, even though I’d heard Mama and Aunt Violet whispering about her under the clothes lines one day. Well, I’d really liked her until today.
School started okay this morning. It was kinda cold so I got to wear my church sweater. I just needed to remember to be careful not to snag it or get it dirty at recess. With only three days to Thanksgiving I wasn’t surprised when Miss Cowart got all smiley after roll call and the Pledge and the Lord’s Prayer, what Neil Solana and some of the others got to say different, being Catholic and all. What I didn’t expect was a writing assignment before arithmetic.
“Boys and girls,” she’d said, “please take out four sheets of paper and sharpen three pencils.” Then, before anyone’s hands went up she laughed, and said, “I don’t want any desks being opened or pencils sharpened for the next hour.”
Then she said we were to pretend we were grown up, with jobs and all, getting ready for Thanksgiving.
“Now, please write why you’re thankful for what you’ve become.” I’d looked around the classroom. Ever body knew Marian wanted to be a teacher and Willie wanted to fly airplanes, so I figured what they’d write. Carol would most likely have a job selling dresses or something like that, she just loved to count my crinolines hanging on the closet door. I was thinking I needed to starch mine soon, if it didn’t rain, when Miss Cowart came to my desk.
“Annie, why aren’t you writing?” She asked.
Ever body’d laugh if I said I wanted to be a detective, just like I’d laughed when nasty ole Wilfred said he wanted to be a preacher on television. That was the silliest thing I’d ever heard. I’d kinda giggled when John Edward said he wanted to be captain of patrol boys, and Miss Cowart reminded him to think about being grown up, not sixth grade.
“I just don’t know, m’am.” I’d said. “Nothing I can think of.”
“I have a suggestion,” she’d said with big smile. “I think you could become a writer, so pretend you are one, and write why you are thankful.”
So, there I sat, not one sentence finished, listening while she told Charles to pretend he was a farmer, and Pat to pretend she was a mother, and Mary Jo to think about being a librarian, and Acina to pretend she worked in a school.
Funny thing was I could imagine ever one of them being what Miss Cowart said. I just couldn’t see a grown up me as a writer. Oh, well, twenty-two minutes of the hour were gone, I had to put down something.
‘I’m thankful I’m a writer, because sometimes I can’t figure out why folks do or say what they do or why some things don’t make sense. A writer could be almost like a detective, listen to what folks say and search for clues, to try to find out the truth of things and write that down so other folks know what is what. The End.’
(As with all Annie stories, an homage to those who peopled my world long ago, for whom I am still thankful.)
Dang, Reatha. That kind of gave me a few chills. This reminded me of a Statler Brothers song call ‘Class of 57.’ In the song, they tell of all the classmates and what they’re doing now. Really a good song. In your case, telling what the classmates may do in the future is really well done.
I love how Annie serves as inspiration to you as well. I have to admit, she inspires me a little, too.
My entire life people have always asked my why i write. I never really know what reason to tell them, besides the fact i simply just enjoy it. When growing up you would always see me with a pen and paper, just jotting down little things. It was sixth grade when I had decided to take up writing. We had just found out that my grandfather had cancer and i didn’t take the news so well. My counselor suggested I start keeping a journal, so I could write how I felt at every giving moment. Since that moment writing just stuck with me. I took journalism in high school and I haven’t stopped writing since. It’s my way to escape to my own world.
I think the last sentence is true for many of us.
Ditto’d.