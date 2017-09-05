Watch Out For Famous Friends

You’ve been given the opportunity to go on an adventure with two famous people (dead or alive). As the adventure unfolds, it becomes clear that those two famous people plan to kill you. Write a scene about that adventure, who the famous people are and what you do to escape death.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
THE WICKED WILEY WAYS OF MAN
Upon my word as a gentleman, there be the darkest demons lurking the sacrosanct streets of London. Among us, dear fellows, they creep in man’s clothing, hiding from us their fangs and gnarled fingertips. They must be flushed down to the Thames and out of our beloved England lest they breed and multiply.
Among us, friends.
You have heard of Dr. Palmer, and news travels fast of Sarah Freeman. Any fool can pick up a penny dreadful and read of the exploits of Jack Harkaway. But, I tell you freely, the monsters you see are rarely the monsters that have their fingers clutched around your necks.
Under my coat, vest, and linens, you will find the scar. I bear this scar, and will forevermore. I bear this scar so that you and your daughters will always find sunlight.
My story begins in Whitechapel, the burroughs. I was there to, admittedly, drown my sorrows in a pint and a pretty. I don’t recall her name, nor do I recall the drink, but I do remember her promise to me, a night among the stars, and that when I awoke, I was strapped, the evidence on my wrists, bloodied and blistered, to a table.
“Awake?” asked he, his voice a lilting singsong. A man of courtesy, of learned faculty.
I struggled against my bindings, tearing my flesh, sending rivulets of blood curling around my fingertips, dropping to the ground below. My shouts and screams were muffled by the leather strop fastened as a belt around my head.
“Good,” he whispered, and he came close to me. His breath smelled of fresh spearmint. His teeth bright and shiny. “My associate here will want pictures of your beating heart.”
I, astonished by his good manners, sat in stunned silence. I glanced to the other man who was configuring a contraption, a camera obscura as they have come to call it. He waved at me nonchalantly as you would a neighbor.
“This man, Daguerre, has built a marvelous artifact. This,” he motioned to the machine, “can capture moving objects and freeze them, eternally, on a tin!” He laughed a loud, boisterous laugh. “Marvelous!”
I could feel the first hot tears streak across my cheek.
“And I, Joseph Kahn, Doctor of Anatomy, will be the first to photograph the insides of a living man, and, hopefully,” he crossed his fingers, “we will glimpse the passage of the spirit from this life to the next. This time.”
He patted me on the shoulder and produced a blade of some length, and, with the fingers of a surgeon, nimble and light, sliced through my skin and opened my gut from belly to sternum.
“We shall start here,” he sighed. “You never get used to the smell.”
I heard a click, then a brilliant flash of light. Then, my entrails were coddled, pushed, and prodded, and I could no longer keep myself awake. Another click. Another flash.
And, I had made my way to the intensive care ward of our hospital.
My fellow man. Seek out evil. Seek out justice. Your lives are in peril.
-JR Simmang