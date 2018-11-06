Two Truths and a Lie

By: |

Writing Prompt: Two Truths and a Lie

Ask your friend* to tell you two truths and a lie about themselves. Without asking which one is false, write a story or scene about a character for whom all three statements are true.

Post your response in the comments below in 500 words or fewer.

*If you don’t have anyone who’s available to help you with this writing prompt, you can use my two truths and a lie below. And if you’d like, you can post your own two truths and a lie in the comments for other responders to use.

JZ’s two truths and a lie (in no particular order):

  • I have four pets, and one is a reptile.
  • I speak a little bit of Russian.
  • I have run five full marathons.

You might also like:

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.