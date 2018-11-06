Writing Prompt: Two Truths and a Lie

Ask your friend* to tell you two truths and a lie about themselves. Without asking which one is false, write a story or scene about a character for whom all three statements are true.

Post your response in the comments below in 500 words or fewer.

*If you don’t have anyone who’s available to help you with this writing prompt, you can use my two truths and a lie below. And if you’d like, you can post your own two truths and a lie in the comments for other responders to use.

JZ’s two truths and a lie (in no particular order):

I have four pets, and one is a reptile.

I speak a little bit of Russian.

I have run five full marathons.

You might also like: