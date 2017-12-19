A Not-So-Christmas Story

Join us August 10-12 in NYC!

Frontispiece for the 1905 edition of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, with art by George Alfred Williams | published by The Platt & Peck Co (New York)

Charles Dickens is one of my favorite authors of all time, and although A Christmas Carol is far from my favorite of his works, it is a vastly important novella in that it largely influenced our contemporary “classic Christmas” aesthetic and traditions. As Dickens wrote:

“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.”

Happy holidays to you and you families, my friends. Whether you’ll be celebrating or not, I hope you find comfort, cheer and at least a touch of magic in the coming week.

Writing Prompt:

Write a story or scene that is NOT related to the holidays using at least 6 of the following words (bonus imaginary internet points if you can include all 12):

holly

gift

sleigh

jingle

merry

reindeer snowman

cheer

carol

elf

ornament

Chevy Chase

Writer’s Digest Digital Archive Collection: Science Fiction Legends

For nearly 100 years, Writer's Digest magazine has been the leading authority for writers of all genres and career levels. And now, for the first time ever, we've digitized decades of issues from our prestigious archives to share with the world. In this archive collection, discover five full issues from our vault, each of which includes exclusive historic interviews and columns from science fiction writing legends including H.G. Wells, Octavia E. Butler, Ray Bradbury, Terry Brooks—and even Stan Lee.

