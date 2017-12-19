A Not-So-Christmas Story

Frontispiece for the 1905 edition of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, with art by George Alfred Williams | published by The Platt & Peck Co (New York)
Charles Dickens is one of my favorite authors of all time, and although A Christmas Carol is far from my favorite of his works, it is a vastly important novella in that it largely influenced our contemporary “classic Christmas” aesthetic and traditions. As Dickens wrote:
“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.”
Happy holidays to you and you families, my friends. Whether you’ll be celebrating or not, I hope you find comfort, cheer and at least a touch of magic in the coming week.
Writing Prompt:
Write a story or scene that is NOT related to the holidays using at least 6 of the following words (bonus imaginary internet points if you can include all 12):
|
holly
|
snowman
She said her name was Holly. Of course it was. Working in a strip club called The North Pole I naturally expected a stage name. We sat in a booth at the back of the room. Her shift was over and she had changed into street clothes and scrubbed off the glitter. She looked like anybody’s kid sister or the girl next door. She was telling me that she needed a professional to take care of some guy that was stalking her. Nothing new here.
I was distracted by the redhead onstage wearing reindeer antlers, long black gloves, a puffy little tail, and not much else. Some drunk had a knee up on stage and was trying to pull off her tail. The two bouncers had spotted him and were moving in. In their bizarre outfits, muscle shirts with red pants and green suspenders and their names, Merry and Carol, in block letters on their expansive chests, they were incredibly threatening, like henchmen of some deranged evil Santa. “Let me go! I’m not doing anything,” the drunk wailed loudly as they dragged him across the room. “We’re just helping you to your sleigh, Bub,” smirked one of the bruisers as they tossed him out the door to a waiting cab. “Yeah,” added the other. “You’re over your limit of Christmas cheer!”
Holly gripped my wrist. “He’s here!” she hissed, eyes wide. I followed her stare. A snowman was gliding toward us. Actually, a guy on skates in a snowman costume was bumping awkwardly between the tables. He had something in his hands he was shoving in our direction.
I jumped up and blocked him, but one of the waitresses dressed as an elf was in the way and the three of us went careening into the big pink aluminum Christmas tree. We struggled—the elf screeching and whacking me with her tray, the snowman kicking at me with his skates and trying to punch me, broken branches and ornaments popping all around as we rolled across the floor. I had a hard time getting a grip on the guy around his costume and I finally had to just sit on him. When the dust settled I was tangled in strings of blinking lights like something out of a Chevy Chase movie.
I pulled off his costume head. Holly gasped. “That’s Darryl, my ex. He walked out on me and moved to Toledo!”
I couldn’t tell if she was going to swoop down and hug him or nail him in the ribs with the toe of her pointy little shoe. “You want him?”
“God, no!”
Merry and Carol ‘helped’ the broken and bleeding snowman to his feet and wheeled him away. I picked up the package he had been so intent on delivering. It was covered in brown paper, and there was a gift tag that said “To Holly: You Melt my Cold Cold Heart.” I shook it gently. It jingled.
“How about this, you want it?”
Holly took it gingerly and opened the gift. Inside was a small portable hair dryer with a couple of jingle bells attached to it with a red ribbon.
Holly frowned. “I don’t understand.”
“He’s a snowman. Think about it.”
I walked out into the thick reality of the July night where the only reminders of the last few wasted hours were the red and green traffic lights. As I listened to the echo of my own footsteps I realized my sympathies were with the snowman.
Brilliant
I would like to say again that I really enjoy the efforts of Jess for this prompt site. The art, the captions, the write-ups, the creative prompts and the personal notes are above and beyond anything I could expect for this type of gathering. Cheers Jess.
Glasses raised. Thanks, Jess!
“Arlee?” Marge called from the kitchen. “You busy?”
“No, dear. Just reading,” he hurriedly turned the page of the AARP magazine from the S*x after Sixty article, “about those pesky phone scams. You need me to reach something for you?”
“No, just need a name, that funny tall young man we used to watch on that show I don’t think is on any more. He’d fall down stairs and such like he was President Ford.” Marge came into the den. “I just can’t recall his name, but I keep thinking of Maryland, but I don’t think it’s Baltimore.”
“Chevy Chase, Marge, and the show’s still on, we just don’t stay up that late any more. Why ever were you wanting his name?”
“Well, since I’m planning the church Fourth of July picnic, along with Holly and Carol, I thought we’d do some fun things before the fireworks, maybe have a trivia quiz with a little gift, something cheerful, for whoever answers the most. Maybe have a sing-along, folks love that merrily we roll along song, or, I just thought of this, a jingle writing contest using a bunch of random words.” Marge took a breath. “What do you think?”
“Honey, if that’s what you want to do, it’ll be great.” He folded the magazine. “You’re one smart cookie, not just an ornamental gal.”
“Oh, Arlee, you’re still the snow man, your compliments just sleigh me, like one of those wagons, with horses, in old pictures.”
“What?” Here we go, Arlee thought.
“Not that you’d really run me over, I was just using that as a metaphor for how fast your mind works.” She put her finger to her lips. “Or, maybe fast like those herds of reindeer in Lapland we saw on PBS.” She headed back to the kitchen. “You want some cookies? I just bought some of those they say are baked by elves in a hollow tree.”
“No, thank you.” Arlee went back to reading.
Thank you Reatha. Arlee and Marge are a hoot and a holler. I enjoy your stories.
Marge and Arlee are adorable! What a nice way to start my day.
I’m a jingle writer, so maybe you’ve heard of me. I wrote the jingle for the county morgue “da-da-da, you stab ’em, we slab ’em”. I’ll admit it’s not particularly cheerful, but I’ve always thought that merry jingles are a dime a dozen. Hallmark made sure of that with every holiday they could think of. And there’s not a lot of money in writing jingles NOT associated with the holidays, so I wasn’t what you would consider a wealthy man.
One fateful day, Holly, the car saleswoman, showed me the new 2018 Chevy Sleigh and I knew I was in trouble. I couldn’t afford it. If I bought it, my wife Carol would kill me. She would cut through me like a blow torch through a snowman. And the results would be the same. There’d be nothing left of me. But I wanted this car. When was the last time I bought something for myself? I worked hard. I deserved something nice every once in a while. It would be an early birthday gift to myself. I told Holly “let’s write it up.”
We went into her manager’s office where I met a little elf of a man named Chase. He wrote up the sales deal while I fidgeted in my seat.
“You’re going to love this car.” Chase said. “All I need is your signature.”
I hesitated. It was a big decision. A decision I was making without my wife Carol.
“Is there anything wrong?” Chase said.
“I know I’ll love this Chevy, Chase, but I wonder if I should talk to my wife about it first.” I said.
“What’s to talk about? Your credit is good. Besides, this is the last Sleigh I have in stock.” Chase said.
I signed the paperwork.
As I was driving my new Sleigh home I thought about what I was going to say to Carol. It’s a safe car. State of the art radar avoidance system. Everyone will envy us. I’ll be the driver, and you can relax, sit back, and be the ornament.
As I turned a corner the reindeer air freshener swayed to and fro. Its ink-dot eye seemed to be mocking me. Ah, who was I kidding. I was driving home to my own funeral. My own jingle ran around inside of my head … you stab ’em, we slab ’em.
Merry Christmas. Wishing everyone a safe and happy new year.
Great way to start this. I echo your wishes.
I’m wondering — does it come in one-horse power convertible?
Fun story, Big Tastey!