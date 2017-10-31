Transparency

But can you walk through walls?

The Prompt: You bolt awake … but you’re not immediately sure what awakened you. You blearily fumble for your cell phone to check the time, but as you reach for the bedside table, you gasp—your hand passes through the oak nightstand as if it were composed of nothing but mist. After a moment, you raise your hand up in front of your face to discover that it is not the nightstand that is no longer solid, but your disconcertingly translucent hand. What has happened?

Course Runs: Nov 2nd 2017 – Dec 14th 2017

