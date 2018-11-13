Color theory suggests that colors evoke emotion and meaning. This is why many restaurants use yellow and red in their logos: Those colors are proven to make people hungry. Dark blues are often seen on banks logos and institutional crests because they evoke trust and authority. And, of course, colors are used to evoke motion in fine art as well.

Weekly Writing Prompt: The Color of Ideas

Choose three colors from the color associations chart below. Note the different meanings. (Note: These are typical North American color associations and may vary in different cultures.) Choose a color, and create a character or place associated with the color. Profile the characters or write a scene about them.

Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.

Apply This Writing Prompt to Future Projects: Consider how you can apply color meanings to scenes, settings and tone in your work. What does it mean to your readers if your story is set in a landscape full of greens or yellows? How can you evoke these colors without repeating the names of the colors over and over again?

You might also like: