Image source. Art by Viktor Hertz.



Write a story that involves confusion over homonyms (words that have the same spelling but different meanings) or homophones (words that sound the same but are spelled differently). You can use any homonym or homophone you can think of, but here are a few examples to get you started:

bark (tree or dog)

air and heir

lie (untruth or reclining) and lye

coarse and course

bow (front of a ship, an act of respect, or a weapon for firing arrows)

bear (animal or withstand) and bare

rose (flower or past tense of rise)

Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.













