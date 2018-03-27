Image source. Art by Viktor Hertz.
Write a story that involves confusion over homonyms (words that have the same spelling but different meanings) or homophones (words that sound the same but are spelled differently). You can use any homonym or homophone you can think of, but here are a few examples to get you started:
- bark (tree or dog)
- air and heir
- lie (untruth or reclining) and lye
- coarse and course
- bow (front of a ship, an act of respect, or a weapon for firing arrows)
- bear (animal or withstand) and bare
- rose (flower or past tense of rise)
Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.
The Last Letter
Bea thought long and hard about the letter she was about to send her husband, Randall. She was on her first solo holiday, to Greece and she knew that she would love the single life. She’d gotten a huge inheritance from her Aunt Teddy and she didn’t want to have to share it with her husband, an anal retentive perfectionist. She wouldn’t have to share the money with Randall if he wasn’t her husband anymore and since he was a relatively healthy fellow, she knew she had to take matters into her own hands.
Her husband Randall fancied himself a grammar Nazi and had to retire early from teaching at the local university because spelling and punctuation mistakes drove him into anxious fits and he always said that the older he got, his students seemed increasingly stupid. He’d darn near overdosed on his anxiety medication after he had to read through forty term papers on the feeding habits of the bald eagle and one student referred to the eagle as the ‘bawled’ eagle twenty-two times in his essay. Bea smiled as she sipped her tea, remembering how she slowly got his anxiety medication as he collapsed.
That’s when she got the idea that it would be quite lovely to be widowed. She was surprised how easy it was to research drugs that mimicked Randall’s anxiety meds. She ordered the new medication online, using a false name. She filled the bottle of his anxiety medications with the replacements and packed her suitcase for Greece. A week later, here she was in Greece about to send the last letter Randall would ever read. She put her reading glasses on and started reading.
Deer Randall;
How are ewe? I am fine. I love visiting Grease – it’s a very interesting place to sea. I could live hear for years and still not do everything I want to do. I know I’m the air of a very rich ant, but it’s hard for me to get used to being able to afford such a fancy trip! I know I’m aloud to spend this money, since it is mine, but I have a hard time altering my life to fit my new circumstances.
Last night, we had ate different kind of appetizers for dinner. I didn’t know which one to eat first, so I decided to not have any and just wait for my stake and potato. I knew if I skipped the appetizers I could have desert and I couldn’t wait for pi! As you know, my favourite pi is blew berry and it was really grate! After dinner, I drank a couple of bruise and went to bed weigh to late. Ewe no how I knead my sleep!
When I woke up this morning, I had quite a headache (one two many bruise!) so decided to search out the doctor’s office but it turns out patients are bard from her office on Tuesdays. I thought my head would feel better if I sat in the sun so I went off to the beech and fell asleep and forgot to use sunscreen. Ow! My skin was so burnt, it was beat read! I learned my lesson though – no more beeches for me.
So, that’s bean my holiday so far. Eating stake, going to the beech, having some bruise, and seaing lots of knew things. I hope everything is okay at home and I’ll see ewe soon!
Love ewe forever,
yore Bee
Bea laughed out loud at the ridiculous letter. She folded it carefully, put it in a pristine white envelope and slid her white leather sandals on. She checked her make up in the mirror as she hoped she’d run into a young Greek hunk on her way to the post office. She grabbed her floppy sun hat and practically danced out the door. She was going to send this letter ‘priority post.’