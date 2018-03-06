This week, I’m relinquishing my all-powerful dominion over writing prompt creation because I recently acquired the revised and expanded edition of The Write-Brain Workbook, thanks to my former colleague Cris Freese, who told me the book was “awesome.” I initially shrugged it off as an overstatement, but here I am distracted from work by the darn thing, so I thought I’d share some of the fun.
Below you’ll find one of the 400 exercises and prompts that appear in it. (Also, if you so choose, you can download this prompt plus a little bonus “next step” as a printable worksheet by clicking here.)
Writing Prompt: Simile But Different
Pick an item from each column in the chart below to create a simile. The odder the simile, the more fun it is to invent a story around. If you want, generate a few similes and use them all. Examples: crooked like a yo-yo in a debate; wild like a rocking chair in sneakers.
Use the following starting phrase for your story, making sure to include the simile(s) you’ve created somewhere in the piece.
I (or she/he) took a sip of …
Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.
Last Thoughts
I take a sip of water, but only in my mind. I’m past being able to drink. I’m cold now, like a lead balloon in pajamas, striped ones that they had to wear in concentration camps.
I’m trying to breathe…
I wish I was ripe, like a pig in summer, but instead, I’m bored like a geek at a wedding.
Just breathe…
When I was young, I was tempting, like a banana split at a Bar Mitzvah. Now that I’m old, I’m bent and crooked, like Richard Nixon when he was up a creek.
Try to breathe….
I remember my youth and smile. I think of a time when I was crisp, like dynamite at a protest march and wild, like bricks, breaking into a cookie jar.
Breathe, dammit!
As I lay here dying, I only have one wish.
There is no air to breathe!
I want to fly like a puppet in a tornado and I want to be loose like marbles in a cloud. I wish I could be crazy, like a dream, way out there in left field.
I don’t need to breathe….anymore.
Part 1
When I came to I was surrounded by a blue light which made it hard to see my surroundings. So for the time being I focused on my non muted senses of touch, hearing, and smell. First I felt my body, checking for any injuries that I might’ve obtained from falling. There was a shallow cut on the back of my head, several bruises scattered across my body, and a sprained ankle. I let my hands move away from myself to my immediate surroundings, feeling through the terrain surrounding me. There were rock like structures surrounding me, except they felt metallic and chilled. A cave full of metal? If it was all polished to be mirror like, the light reflecting off all the surfaces might cause the blinding effect. However the Walt Disney Concert Hall had the same effect, and it heated up its surroundings with the light it reflected until it was buffed to a matte. It seemed like every time I was about to come to a logical conclusion about my surroundings some small detail came along and derailed it all.
“What? How can that be possible.” a voice cried through the ‘cavern’ I was in, “we hid it so well!”
“Well sometimes people are nosey, and sand does move with the wind,” another answer calmy, “besides how long did you except for us to hide out here and not be discovered?”
Voices, I listened close to the tone and accent of the two. The first one had an odd rolling tone, where each word danced on his tongue as they were spoken. The other sounded like a female with no discernible accent, but her voice did seem more baritone than I expected. I tried to make some sort of connection to the voices, trying to humanize them in some way. But the first seemed too odd and the second was too normal. Even though I wasn’t an expert on voices, I did have experience from traveling around the world.
“Alright, but have you told Ross?” the first asked in a near whisper.
“No, I haven’t,” the second said, sounding a little suspicious, “why shouldn’t I?”
“Ross will have our heads if we tell him! Remember Gina?”
“It wouldn’t be a problem for me since he likes me.”
“Okay, just don’t tell him that one of the Land walkers got down here alright? And I’ll take care of the pest.”
“Convince me.”
“I’ll give you this.”
There was a thoughtful pause before the second responded, “alright, but make sure he’s disposed of properly.”
I tried my best to calm down and think rationally. There were two ‘being’ and a supposive third one named Ross. I had apparently stumbled across something I wasn’t supposed to, was sabotaged by my tour guide, and was now currently trapped and threatned. My hand plunged into my bag, feeling around for some sort of tool. There were my excavation tools, my water, a cellphone, a pack of matches, an energy bar, and a map. I picked out my chisel and hammer, my only two real weapons, and my cellphone. The cellphone was basically useless except for a distraction of some kind. So when I heard the footsteps approaching me I was ready to throw it.
“Darn security lights,” the voice muttered, “they’re annoying like a diamond in summer.”
After the ‘beings’ made his comment about the lights they were immediately shut off. Although the security lights were off my vision was still tainted by spots. But I didn’t let those bother me since the moment the ‘being’ came in I was going to have to act fast. I was on my feet, standing in a ready stance, my heart pumping fast inside of me. Adrenaline was an addictive drug, and part of the reason I was an archaeologist. The thrill of solving a puzzle, finding something new, and being out in the wild world was enticing. What I didn’t sign up for was the horror movie style terror of the unknown and with my life on the line.
The footsteps reemerged in my conscious, knocking me out of my feverish thought. I was focused like a cats eyes narrowed to fine slits I knew what I had to do. The moment I head a door creak open in the cavern and the ‘being’ entered I threw my phone across the room. Momentarily distracting a dark mysterious figure. With that few moments I had given myself I dashed across the room and attacked them with my hammer, hitting them several times in the head. While they were down and trying to recover I snaked my arm around their neck and pressed the chisel into it. It wouldn’t slash like a knife, but I knew that if I could kill a good sized snake with one I could do some decent damage. The figure clawed at my arm, desperately trying to shake me off. Each time he moved I made sure to dig the chisel into his throat until he eventually submitted and stopped flailing.
“I mean no harm,” the ‘being’ said in his rolling tone, “I was just seeing who was in here, nothing more.”
“Don’t try to lie to me,” I said with a scoff, “I heard you talking to her.”
“You did?” He sighed, shaking his head, “alright I admit I did mean to kill you.”
“Why?”
The being gulped, vibrating the chisel that dug into his neck. I tilted my head, trying to piece together the sparse information that I had gathered to come to my own conclusion. I retraced my steps from earlier to create a kind of mental storyboard to go by. But followed the same course of any logical thought I began, at another dead end. I unconsciously dug the chisel deeper into the ‘beings’ throat until he spoke again in a Gurgled voice.
“Okay, Okay,” he babbled, spit sprinkling out of his mouth onto my arms, “I will tell you anything you want to know.”
