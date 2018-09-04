Writing Prompt: Secrets Within
The police come to your residence with a search warrant. But somewhere inside, there is something you don’t want anyone to find, ever.
Respond to the prompt in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.
This prompt was inspired by our annual Writer’s Workbook.
You might also like:
I cried over my laptop in one of my basement offices. Another five grand. Sigh. Such a dark future for…
There was knock! I quickly slipped the thin computer into the drawer. Bang! The false bottom fell through to a hidden compartment. Bang! The second false bottom fell through. Bang! Bang! Drat, I must fix that one day.
I ran up the fourteen carpeted stairs and slid across the marble foyer to the door which was almost twice my height. The realtor should have just sold us an airport hangar.
I peeked out. Someone with a badge peeked in. NO!
“Open up. Officer Karney of the Mosstown police department and I have a search warrant.”
I was frozen. No way. What did I do?
I slowly opened. “Uh, hi, sir. I’m not sure…”
“That’s okay. I am sure.” He moved through to the inside, peering at the high ceilings and extra plush furniture. He shook his head. “I guess this will take a while.”
“But officer,” I protested, “I think…”
“I also think. I think this is a big house. I think I need to find something. I think…” Kearney stared at me. “I think I will explain and you will listen and I won’t need to repeat myself. Got it?”
“I think.”
“It seems that the huge manufacturing warehouse down the street has been losing money.”
You don’t say.
“And it seems that someone has been hacking into their computer systems in order to make a profit.”
No! Don’t say! It’s not…
“And it furthermore seems that we are checking out all of the people who had any past dealings. And it seems your address was found written in blood on a napkin.”
“Blood?!”
“Okay, I made that up. It was found in a few files of their system which keeps getting broken into. Well, that’s enough for me. Take me to your computers. Now.”
Oh, well, okay. The laptop is buried under a few feet of wood, so at least that’s safe. And he’s not walking near the kitchen, so the files are safe. “Right here in the living room, officer.” He went over to it, and tried to find the on button. “How do you…”
Ahem. “Computer turn on! It’s voice activated.”
Kearney shook his head again. “All right, go run along, I’ll just be checking this out.”
Have fun. It’s just loaded with games for my four-year-old grandson. While he was busy with that, I ran downstairs to the basement. With the laptop out of sight, I could breathe much easier. But I still had som much to do. I waited about twenty minutes, and finally went back up to see if he was able to get the Frogger across the street.
When I reached the living room, I saw he was gone. I guess he gave up and…wait. The door to the kitchen was open. No. Please.
I ran past the table and almost fainted. The cookie jar! It was…sideways! NO!
I took it slowly and reached in. The papers were there. I opened them. Nobody could ever see these! All the names of the employees from the warehouse. And their account numbers, with automatic deposit codes and amounts I place in each month. I put my head down. They all got pay cuts and will be losing their jobs soon. No food on the table. No money for doctors, or gas. And it was all up to me.
It was hard, but hacking into the system to get the information was worth it. I imagined the joy when each one sees that they are still being paid in full, thinking it’s from the company. And after, when each one gets their ‘pension’. I was keeping them alive, and no one could ever…uh, oh. What was this?
I stopped on the third page by a name. There was handwriting not my own! I grabbed my reading glasses.
“This is my brother-in-law. Thanks. I won’t tell. Kearney.”