What were your favorite April Fools pranks this year? I had a few favorites from the writing world. For instance, this one from Amazon Publishing was pretty spectacular:





Launching April 1st, Amazon Publishing will deliver your favorite authors to your front door. Watch as author @1PCornwell does whatever it takes to arrive on time. Who will you request? pic.twitter.com/MU5480PVqE — Amazon Publishing (@AmazonPub) April 1, 2018

Also, Jeff VanderMeer—who will be one of our keynote speakers at the WD Annual Conference—announced a kids’ version of his definitely-not-for-kids Southern Reach trilogy, which includes Annihilation, Authority, and Acceptance.





Happy to announce this new project I’ve been working on: Rewritten kids’ versions of Southern Reach Trilogy = emphasize environmental message for a new generation! Out later this year from kids’ book divisions of my adult publishers @fsgbooks @tenno @4thEstateBooks @CookeMcDermid pic.twitter.com/PtOyCn8zaW — Jeff VanderMeer (@jeffvandermeer) April 1, 2018

And of course, the rest of the WD team and I had a bit of fun designing this mock cover for Writer’s Digestion magazine. (You can read more about it and see a larger image of the cover here.)

But more to the point, here’s this week’s writing prompt:

The Prompt:

Write a story or a scene about one character playing a prank on another. Describe the scene from both characters’ points of view.

