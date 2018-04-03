Pranks and Perspective

What were your favorite April Fools pranks this year? I had a few favorites from the writing world. For instance, this one from Amazon Publishing was pretty spectacular:

 

Also, Jeff VanderMeer—who will be one of our keynote speakers at the WD Annual Conference—announced a kids’ version of his definitely-not-for-kids Southern Reach trilogy, which includes Annihilation, Authority, and Acceptance.

 

And of course, the rest of the WD team and I had a bit of fun designing this mock cover for Writer’s Digestion magazine. (You can read more about it and see a larger image of the cover here.)

But more to the point, here’s this week’s writing prompt:

The Prompt:

Write a story or a scene about one character playing a prank on another. Describe the scene from both characters’ points of view.

