You’re a teenager and it’s the last day of summer break. This is especially painful for you because, over the course of those summer months, you fell in love for the first time and that person is moving away (and breaking up with you). Write the scene where you say goodbye.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Bora Bora?
Well, that doesn’t seem so far away.
I could save up my paper route money and come visit some time.
Oh, Bora Bora, Mercury.
Yes, that does seem a bit far.
Kind of hot there in the summer I suspect.
Well, I enjoyed our time together.
Yes, I know the right words are hard to come up with sometimes.
Two words would be nice though.
Or even one would work.
Oh, a gesture. That seems a little harsh.
I have no choice but to interpret that as a term of endearment.
Oh my, double terms of endearment.
Ok, you can stop now, I love you too.
Bye.