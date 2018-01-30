On January 30, 1982, a computer virus called Elk Cloner was released “into the wild”—that is, it spread outside of the computer system on which it was written—becoming the first virus to start spreading to other computers on its own. The program, which targeted Apple II computers and spread to other computers via floppy disk, was coded by then-high school student Richard Skrenta, whose primary motivation was to annoy his friends.
Although the virus did cause some incidental damage, its main function was to display the following poetic message every 50th time the infected machine started:
Writing Prompt: You have (or a character has) created a computer virus that is capable of spreading to every computer, tablet or smartphone in the world. It takes over the device’s screen and displays something else instead—a message, an image, an animation, etc. What does it display, and why?
Filmco had been bought out again; absorbed by the mammoth MediaInc who lined it up on a shelf next to the CGI and special effects companies it overtook. The acquisitions were arranged according to importance by MI like a child putting his “choo-choo” trains and trucks in ascending order. While the large engines went full steam ahead, Filmco was left waiting at the train station.
Evan looked over the last quarter’s fiscal standings and found Filmco had come up in the red again. MI hadn’t green lit any new projects since a documentary that flopped. Evan remembered when the production company was thriving as students from NYU looked to get their films finished and into the indie circuit. The husband and wife team who started Filmco had moved on to Hollywood and sold out. Evan was the only worker from the original staff who’d stayed.
He went to the corporate website to update his HR information. Clicking on the icon, a banner ad popped up saying “You just won $1000.” He closed it.
“Evan,” it said “don’t close me.”
“Why don’t you like large corporations?”
“What the…?” Evan looked around
He powered down the machine.
“Hey Margaret,” he spoke to his boss over the inter-office speakerphone.
“I think I opened a virus and I don’t want it to get to the network.”
“Let me get IT.” She said
The fax machine slowly printed out a page. “DON’T IGNORE ME, EVAN. CORPORATE WOULDN’T LIKE THAT.”
The sweat was beading on Evan’s forehead as he got a creepy feeling. He ran to the window and slammed it closed.
The office door flew open and Marney and Theo, the original founders of Filmco, came in with a round of Starbucks for everyone.
“Evan! We were just having a little fun with you, it’s our company that bought Filmco. Theo was remotely logged into your computer to make it look like a virus. We saw MediaInc had acquired Filmco so we just absorbed MediaInc.”
Relief gave way to anxiety following the “fun prank” as Evan paced the room smoking his electronic cigarette from which an unsatisfying vapor emitted, leaving no trace of having done something that isn’t good for you. He placed it back in its case and went to the vending machine for chocolate.
As Evan sat on the bench out front eating M&M’s he saw a woman and two men filming a scene. As they wrapped Evan approached them.
After making the deal he poured over the hours of film they had and left the edit bay that evening feeling empty. The movie was excellent but too avant-garde. His company would need to heavily edit it to get it to market.
Evan opened his one-bedroom apartment’s door to his cat meowing for food and his home computer flashing the blue screen of death. It went black then a typeface he’d not seen came up showing someone typing.
“You think this is a joke? You think Theo and Marney are for real? Why would an indie movie be conveniently shooting right outside?”
“Be at the corner store at midnight, or else.” Evan’s cat gave a knowing and ominous “meow.”
Judge Levi Perkins removed his glasses unsteadily while continuing to stare at me. He appeared to be around 120 or so, and probably was a kid when the statehouse was built.
“You wanted a what?” he stammered. I guessed both of his ears were destroyed in two world wars. I shouted as a favor.
“I NEEDED A JOB, YOUR HONOR!. FAMILY! NO MONEY! BROTHER CAN YOU LEND A DIME!”
“STOP SCREAMING! I CAN HEAR YA FINE!” Oh, oops. “In my 83 years, I have never seen or heard such a thing!” Eighty-three? No way. “You hacked every computer and…and…”
“SMARTPHONE, YOUR HONOR. HANDHELD DEVICES, TAB–”
“I KNOW WHAT THEY’RE CALLED! I WASN’T BORN YESTERDAY!” Well, that was the point. I assumed he was born in the 1700s.
Perkins rubbed his chest. “Now let’s all calm down!”
“You’re the one who’s screaming, Judge.” Oops, wrong thing to say. His face could’ve decorated a medieval castle.
“Mr. computer hacker, if you needed a job, then why did you infect every computer in the world with your resume?” Oh, man. That is so old-fashioned. But what else would you expect from Judge Geezer?
“Why didn’t you just look in the papers and apply somewhere? You are obviously quite talented. What do you call this business of disrupting the entire world?”
“Networking, sir?” I answered quietly. “And it worked. I got an amazing offer from a government firm…that is, after I…sigh…serve my sentence, whatever it is. Away from my family. How will they live without me? Let me tell you about my family, sir.”
I went on for close to an hour, and then I heard it. The noise of a jackhammer. A sawmill. Snoring. Judge Geezer was fast asleep. I coughed loudly.
Perkins awakened confused, disoriented. “Uh…uh…case dismissed. Yes, case uh…zzzzzzzz”
I started my new job the following Monday.
Networking. The only way.
Noah joined the Army at the young age of eleven. But before that he and his mother lived in a small village that sat on the edge of a light woods elf forest. They weren’t accepted too many other places since he was born from two species of beings who seemed to despise each other with a passion. But the village known as Ervo, was a merchant town where the elves and humans traded goods. It was elf enough for his mother to feel at home, and human enough that Noah didn’t feel too alone.
Yet even with the mixture of cultures they were still outcasts since Noah was the only “halfer”, as well as their Dark woods elf blood and darker skin. Dark woods elves were notorious for consistently opposing human contact, being criminals, and prideful. Of course Noah’s mother defied all those stereotypes and did her best as a translator at the market. Doing her best to make her actions and words speak louder. Nobody really cared though, until one night when there was a harsh knock on their door.
Noah and his mother were eating a late dinner when the knock came. His spoon had just landed in his mouth, and still sat there as the knocks became more urgent. His mother’s thin black hair glistening in its loose braid, completely black eyes seemingly cast down as she did her best to ignore it. But he knew her long slender ears caught every noise, no matter how quiet it was. So eventually she stood up from the table and stormed over to the door, flinging it open.
On the other side stood a Light woods elf with a trail of people behind him. His pinched face was even more scrunched up than it already naturally was. Sweat dripping down his face as he whispered something to Noah’s mother, his mouth visually stammering. Noah took the spoon out of his mouth and listened in on the conversation, which he had long forgotten now. Then his mother left the house, slamming the door behind herself. Noah followed her, stopping at the door to press his ear against it.
“He’s dead?” His mother asked, her voice soothing even in the dire situation.
“Yes,” the Light wood elf replied, “he just dropped dead out of nowhere! An elf healthier than a good oak tree just fell dead! And then we found him like this.”
There was silence, then his mother said, “We are the pure, we are the rightful rulers of all.”
“What did you just say?”
“That’s what’s written on his forehead, you wanted me to read that right.”
“It’s the humans isn’t it! They’re the only fools who would do such a thing!”
“Not all humans are like this…”
“Sure you’d say that, being that you and a human had a child together! The little bastard of a thing.”
“Don’t you dare talk about a child like that in front of his mother!”
“He’s half of them and half of your kind,” The elf spat, “human and Dark elf! And you expect him to live like that?”
“If you can’t see past something my child can’t control and judge him off that,” His mother snapped, storming back to the door, “we will leave! But mark my words, nothing good ever happens to beings like you.”
The words haunted Noah as rumors of hundreds of elfs dropping dead reached his ear at a young age. Who was pure? Why were they the rightful rulers? And why would someone so “Pure” want to kill someone? It was ten years since he joined the army and even then he still didn’t have a clue. He suspected King Ezra since he was so power hungry and proud of himself. But it happened out of nowhere without any signs of how the people died. Like there was something dark lurking in the shadows, preying on them. He didn’t doubt this same mysterious thing lurked in the shadow of the King, waiting for something no one else knew about.
My neighbor, George, paced on the porch as delinquent teens shouted obscenities in the street. He would never be outside under normal circumstances. George seldom left his room, let alone the house. He was cracking up before my eyes and there wasn’t anything I could do about it.
I shook my head as I saw George staring at the jet-stream free sky, saw him blink and tremble, his forehead wet with sweat. I turned and walked to the open door of his room. Computer equipment dominated the space. Rows of monitors displayed various news channels that could still operate, all broadcasting the story of the virus that crippled the world. One monitor was covered with a soiled pillow case, the one that revealed the source of the virus and the coded antidote that no longer worked.
Behind me I heard a series of beeps and turned to see George dialing the landline handset. Cell phones no longer worked.
“Who are you calling, George?”
“The FBI.”
I removed the phone from his trembling hand and ended the call. Maybe he was right. We should probably just turn ourselves in but I still had a glimmer of hope. I pulled the pillow case from the monitor and cringed at the pulsating image.
“Just try one more time, please, just once.”
He sat, sighing and his hands flew across the keyboard. The screen clicked and blinked, characters rolled by but the image always came back, grinning grotesquely. It then did something new. It spoke.
“You cannot defeat me,” the metallic voice said. One by one, the monitors went blank, except the one with the grinning image. George typed feverishly and I put my hand over his.
“Let me talk to it,” I said.
“Your words mean nothing to me,” the voice said.
“Do you like music?” I said. George looked at me as if I’d lost my mind. The image laughed, a cackling jumble of broken glass and sputtering diarrhea.
From George’s closet, I pulled an old Martin guitar and sat on the twin bed. I strummed and turned the tuning knobs in various directions. George held his hands over his ears as I belted out one Barry Manilow song after the next. When I got to Copacabana, the lights came on and then the monitors came to life. The image no longer pulsated but grimaced painfully. I played Mandy next and the image roared.
“Enter the antidote now, George!” I shouted between the second verse and the chorus. As I played, George worked the keyboard. Soon, the news channels came online showing cheering people in the streets. The monitor with the image faded, replaced by a kitten hanging from the arm of a chair.
“You can quit playing now,” George said, shaking his head. “You suck, by the way.”
I set down the guitar and walked out of the room. I turned and looked at George. “The next time you get an idea on how to dominate at Rainbow Six, don’t call me.”
Loved this take, Jhowe, it’s good to know that if this virus ever comes to fruition, I can break out my guitar, because I’m terrible! Loved the description of the room–I thought the pillow case was a nice touch!