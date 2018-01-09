Custom Etymology

This week’s prompt—which is blessedly devoid of mysterious birds—has to do with a particular passion of mine: etymology. That is, the history of how different words came to be. In my spare time, I research word origins and put together silly blog posts and tweets about them. It’s a fascinating topic with endless discoveries just waiting to be made.
For instance, did you know that the word “Arctic” comes from the Greek arktos, meaning “bear”? That’s because the constellation Ursa Major, “the greater she-bear” (also known as the Big Dipper), is always visible in the northern polar sky. “Antarctic,” then, means “opposite the bear.”
Another fun one: the word “frolic” comes from the Middle Dutch word vrolyc, meaning “happy,” which is a combination of vro-, meaning “merry, glad,” and lyc, meaning “like” (as in “similar”). The root word *preu-, meaning “to hop,” which is also the root of the word “frog,” gives “frolic” the sense of “jumping for joy.”
This week, I challenge you to take the science of etymology to a new level. I’m going to leave this one fairly open-ended, so you can do whatever you’d like with it.
The Prompt: Write a story or a scene about someone inventing a new word—or, alternatively, giving an existing word a new meaning.
At the Breakfast Table with Marge and Arlee
“Cottage for a Russian,” Marge said for the third time as she tapped her pencil on the gingham place mat. “Arlee? Did you hear me?”
“Still can’t believe Bama pulled it off,” Arlee muttered from behind the newspaper sports section screen. “Never’ll hear the end of that at choir practice.”
“Arlee, please, Dear, AARP says we must keep our brains active, or, well, you know–”
“Dacha.”
“Bless you, Dear. Are you catching a cold? Did you use a wipe on the grocery cart handle?”
“Dacha, Marge. Russian cottage.” He folded the page back. “Like I told you the first time you asked.”
“Hmmm, but that Polanski family was Russian, weren’t they, and I believe they called their cottage a bungalow, but, that’s too many letters. Ah, wait! CABIN, yes, that fits perfectly. Thank you, Dear.” Marge carefully filled in the squares.
“Oh, this next one is easy, Arch Designer. Arlee, remember when we were in St. Louis and went up inside the Arch?”
“I’ll never forget,” Arlee rubbed his wrist where his wife’s nails had dug furrows during the creaky passenger capsule’s descent.
“I’m sure I remember his first name. Oh, yes, indeed. Four letters! AIRY.” Marge quickly wrote the letters. “Know how I remember that, Arlee? I used that thing I saw on Dr. Oz, called demononics, still don’t like that reference to Satan, but it works.” Marge took a sip of tea. “The arch was high in the air, so it’s easy for me to remember the designer’s name.” Marge hesitated before picking up the pencil.
“Arlee, Dear, I do wish you would engage your brain more, not just read the paper and watch Sports Center. We’re not getting any younger, and, well, you know.”
“Yes, Dear,” Arlee responded, right on cue.