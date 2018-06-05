This writing prompt originally appeared in Writer’s Digest magazine. Subscribe to discover exercises and prompts in the back of each issue.
It’s typical in stories and manuscripts to use variations on the verb “to feel” to express emotion: He felt mad. I feel scared. While these practical expressions of feelings are not necessarily bad, you can invite your readers more deeply into the experiences of your characters by demonstrating those feelings.
Try it with one of these “feeling” prompts. Write a scene based on one of the phrases, allowing the character to express the emotion without using the word feel or felt. Or if you’d like, comb through one of your own pieces looking for the words feel or felt and expand on that feeling with more depth. (Hint: Avoid thoughts; stick to action, dialogue and images.)
- He felt sad to hear the news.
- She felt angry when he yelled at her.
- I had never felt so embarrassed before.
- His expression made her feel afraid.
- Her words inspired a feeling of dread.
- I’d never feel joy again.
- You always feel sick.
- We never felt loved.
Post your response in the comments below in 500 words or fewer.
Brandon and Scott Brown sat on the window ledge in front of the theater. People from the second show filed out, laughing and talking wildly. Scott looked at his brother and pulled his phone from a pocket. He cringed when the call went to voicemail.
“Hi, Dad. It’s me. We’re waiting. Come pick us up.”
“We probably don’t want him driving us anyway,” Brandon said. He mimicked tipping a bottle and made a goofy face.
“Maybe we should call Grandma,” Scott said.
“No way. My jaw still aches from the last time I second guessed him.”
“He felt terrible after that,” Scott said.
“And the time before that; and the time before that…”
“Why doesn’t Mom do something?”
“Yeah, right,” Brandon said. He mimicked hitting on a joint.
“They love their partying more than they love us.”
“Duh, you think?”
Car tires screeched and a dirty Ford Escape pulled up to the curb. The boys stared ahead as the passenger window rolled down.
“I’m so sorry, guys,” their mother said. She laughed when her husband told them to get their asses in the car.
“It’s ok, dad,” Brandon said. “Grandma’s on her way.”
“Bull crap,” their mother said. “We just talked to her at Denny’s.”
“Are you lying to me, boy?” their father said.
Brandon turned and walked away. Scott stayed put, his knees weak. Their father got out of the car and gave chase. He took a few wobbly steps and stumbled head first into the theater window. Miraculously, it didn’t break. Their mother got out and knelt by her husband.
“They didn’t mean it, Jim.” He rose to his knees, blood trickling down his forehead. He swatted her hand away and glared at Scott who climbed in the back seat and bucked his seat belt. Their father started the car and surged onto the street. He flipped his middle finger out the window when a car horn sounded.
“What about Brandon?” their mother said.
“He’s fifteen freaking years old.” The man wiped blood from his eye. “He knows where we live.”
“It’s getting dark, Jim.”
Jim slammed on the breaks and unclipped his wife’s seatbelt.
“Get the hell out.”
She sat, tears dropping from her eyes. Jim threw open his door and jumped out of the car into the path of a UPS truck. His scream ended with the impact.
Brandon watched as they loaded his father into an ambulance. Their mother cried in the back of a police cruiser. For the first time in his life, the boy prayed.
Scott moved next to Brandon. They stood together, kicking at the pavement. “Do you think he’ll live?”
“We’ll have to wait and see if God has any sense at all.”