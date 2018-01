Want to manage your competitions account? Log In Here

DEADLINE: April 2, 2018

Whether you’re a professional writer, a part-time freelancer or a self-starting student, here’s your chance to enter the premier self-published competition exclusively for self-published books. Writer’s Digest hosts the 26th annual self-published competition–the Annual Self-Published Book Awards. This self-published competition spotlights today’s self-published works and honors self-published authors.

$8,000 in cash

A feature article about you and your book for the March/April 2019 issue of Writer’s Digest

A press release from Writer’s Digest, to be sent, along with a copy of your book, to 10 different major publishing review houses

A paid trip to the ever-popular Writer’s Digest Conference!

One First Prize winner in each category will receive:

$1,000 in cash

Promotion in the March/April 2019 issue of Writer’s Digest

All Grand Prize and First Prize winners will receive:

Be featured on the Writer’s Digest website

$100 worth of Writer’s Digest Books

A digital award seal for use in promoting your win.

Honorable Mention Winners will receive promotion on www.writersdigest.com and a digital seal for use in promoting your win.

All entrants will receive a brief commentary from one of the judges.

Categories

Mainstream/Literary Fiction

Genre Fiction

Nonfiction/Reference

Inspirational

Life Stories (Biographies, Autobiographies, Family Histories, Memoirs)

Early Readers/Children’s Picture books

Middle-Grade/Young Adult

Poetry

How to Enter