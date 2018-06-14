Want to manage your competitions account? Log In Here
DEADLINE: OCTOBER 1, 2018
Calling all poets! We’re on the look out for poems of all styles–rhyming, free verse, haiku, and more–for the 11th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards! This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Enter any poem 32 lines or less for your chance to win $1,000 in cash.
Already Entered?
You can edit or manage your entry HERE
You can edit or manage your entry HERE
One First Place Winner will receive:
- $1,000 in cash
- Their poem published in Writer’s Digest magazine’s July/August 2019 issue and to a worldwide readership on WritersDigest.com
- A 20-minute consultation with Poet’s Market Editor, Robert Brewer
- A copy of the 2019 Poet’s Market
The Second Place Winner will receive:
- $250 in cash
- Their poem’s title published in Writer’s Digest magazine’s July/August 2019 issue
- A copy of the 2019 Poet’s Market
- Promotion on WritersDigest.com
The Third Place Winner will receive:
- $100 in cash
- Their poem’s title published in Writer’s Digest magazine’s July/August 2019 issue
- A copy of the 2019 Poet’s Market
- Promotion on WritersDigest.com
Fourth through Tenth Place Winners will receive:
- $100 off a purchase from the Writer’s Digest Shop
- Their poem’s title published in Writer’s Digest magazine’s July/August 2019 issue
- A copy of the 2019 Poet’s Market
- Promotion on WritersDigest.com
Eleventh through Twenty-Fifth Place Winners will receive:
- $50 off a purchase from the Writer’s Digest Shop
- A copy of the 2019 Poet’s Market
- Promotion on WritersDigest.com
- All entries must be submitted online. Entries must be accompanied by the required entry fee (credit card information, check or money order made payable to F+W Media, Inc.). All checks will be cashed within 60 days of the competition final deadline. Entry fees are non-refundable.
- Your entry must be original, in English, unpublished and unproduced, not accepted by any other publisher or producer at the time of submission. Writer’s Digest retains one-time nonexclusive publication rights to the winning entries to be published in a Writer’s Digest publication. Any piece posted anywhere online is considered published.
- Entries must be typed and formatted to 8-1/2 x 11 or A4 pages. Poems may be single or double-spaced. Your name, address, email and phone number should not appear on the entry file since that information is collected on the entry form.
- BE SURE OF YOUR LINE COUNT! Entries exceeding the line limits will be disqualified. Type the exact line count (counting every single line, except the title and contact information) at the top of the manuscript.
- Due to U.S. Government restrictions we are unable to accept entries from Syria, Iran, North Korea, or Crimea.
- For more information visit our Preparing Your Entry Page or our FAQ page.
Competitions Newsletter
To receive occasional updates on deadlines, when winners are announced and other writing competitions information, sign up for the Writing Competition Email.
I have a question, if I may. Why do you have the 32-line limitation on all entries for verse poetry? What about those of us who specialize in “epic poems” of an historical nature? Imagine someone telling Coleridge he could not enter his own “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” just because it was longer than 32 lines — or Poe, because his (18) stanzas of the “Raven” exceeded the norm and standard of the contest. Seems far-fetched.
I am a Military (Naval) Historian, and much of my epic work is about several of the more famous naval encounters of WWII, and virtually all of my poems are at least (3) pages in length, and more in a (100+) line range. Can’t we writers also be represented in the competition and be given a fair opportunity to also compete along with the others? Your 32-line limitation completely disallows us from even entering. Is is beyond the realm of possibility to have a “new” category added in the annual competition that can also include those of us who write longer poetic pieces?
It’s just been a question I’ve been wanting to ask for some time, but I sincerely request that you also give us a chance too, perhaps in a different (or sub-) category of Poetry for all such longer works.
I thank you for your time and consideration, and have a great day!
Lawrence De Graw
Ocala, FL
Hi Lawrence. Thanks for your comment. We constantly monitor feedback from our audience to evaluate and potentially update our competitions. While we understand your viewpoint, we do not feel that this contest can support epic poems at this time.
Just as novelists can’t enter novels in our short story contest and therefore must enter a more concise story or somehow excerpt from the longer work, poets who write epic poems may choose to do the same. Whitman would not be able to enter “Song of Myself” into a poetry contest with a 32-line limit, but he could get away with “O Captain! My Captain!” So the solution may be to attempt writing a more concise poem and see what happens.
How come the “Enter this compeptiton” button doesnt work?
Hi Joel.
I apologize for the confusion. This competition will begin accepting entries in June.