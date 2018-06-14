DEADLINE: OCTOBER 1, 2018

Calling all poets! We’re on the look out for poems of all styles–rhyming, free verse, haiku, and more–for the 11th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards! This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Enter any poem 32 lines or less for your chance to win $1,000 in cash.

Already Entered?

You can edit or manage your entry You can edit or manage your entry HERE MANAGE YOUR ENTRY

Prizes