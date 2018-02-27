Today—February 27—is the anniversary of John Steinbeck’s birth in 1902. My favorite work by Steinbeck is East of Eden, which is in some respects more of a book of American philosophy than a novel.
There’s one passage in particular that stuck with me (and tends to stick with anyone who reads the book). The main protagonist, Adam Trask, is discussing the topic of free will and sin with the characters Samuel and Lee. Lee, a pre-civil rights Chinese-American servant, explains the difference in translations of the biblical Creation story from Genesis:
“[T]his was the gold from our mining: ‘Thou mayest.’ The American Standard translation orders men to triumph over sin (and you can call sin ignorance). The King James translation makes a promise in ‘Thou shalt,’ meaning that men will surely triumph over sin. But the Hebrew word timshel—’Thou mayest’—that gives a choice. For if ‘Thou mayest’—it is also true that ‘Thou mayest not.’ That makes a man great and that gives him stature with the gods, for in his weakness and his filth and his murder of his brother he has still the great choice. He can choose his course and fight it through and win.”
Death in a Family
While my granny Thomas was dying across town, I was perched on the sandy side of a fire break deep in the pine woods near our house, risking chiggers, ticks, sand-spurs, rattlesnakes, and my mother’s wrath, learning how to kiss. My tutor, let’s call him Mark, wooed me by claiming that as trombone player in the junior high band he had equipment necessary for my education. Besides, I thought biking 6.6 miles, according to a recent Rand McNally Google search, proved some degree of devotion.
But, though the day was perfect, bright sunshine, fluffy white clouds, gentle breeze rippling the pine needles, no snakes, Mama and Daddy gone, little brother on his own adventure, something, way down deep inside, wouldn’t let me enjoy my lesson. I’d been home several hours, after sending Mark away, when my parents arrived and I learned what happened while I was giving in to my carnal nature. The guilt was over whelming: I was personally responsible for my granny’s death. I cried for days, couldn’t look at Mark in Sunday School. Even the next week with its ceremony and ritual brought no distraction or comfort.
Funerals, on the Thomas side of my family, were always memorable events. Weddings were celebrated, but marriages don’t always last. Births, while welcomed, are, or once were, private affairs. Funerals, on the other hand, were permanent, well-scripted, well-rehearsed dramas, with occasional improvisation, such as when a former wife threw herself on an uncle’s casket, as it was being lowered.
At The House, where Granny died, the living room, just off the front room, was rarely entered, always held in readiness for preacher visits or for bodies to lie in state in the days between death and the funeral. Several of my father’s eleven siblings who survived childhood had moved away, but when they, or theirs, passed, bodies were brought “home” until that final journey to the family cemetery. One undertaker was used as was one church, the little white frame building my grandpa helped build, I Come to the Garden Alone was sung, and, after the final graveside prayers, hugs, and goodbyes, “Until the next time” was whispered. There was always a next time.
When my father died, my mother, never a fan of the open casket, lying in state at home thing, “I don’t want coffee cup rings all over my casket or pound cake crumbs dropped on my good clothes,” broke with tradition and used the funeral parlor for the viewing, my eight and a half month pregnancy as an excuse. Thank you, Mama. She liked to point out that the mayor and his wife were the first to sign the visitor book, “Likely, that wouldn’t have happened if your daddy’d been home.”
At my mother’s funeral, burial in red Georgia clay under magnolia trees, not sandy Florida soil and ancient cedars, I broke with her church’s tradition and read poetry, with her casket closed.
I’ve told my sons and Don, “Please, no funeral, just ashes scattered over my father’s grave, maybe a tiny plaque with my name. But, if you insist on a song, how about, I’ll Fly Away.”
Oh, yes, after the Mark episode I eventually got over my guilt, and it wasn’t long until I learned having trombone player lips does not make up for total lack of experience.
It took place long ago, before our world was born.
Light and Darkness lived in a divided world, but they lived in peace. Light ruled the people of Day, Darkness the people of Night. Neither made contact with the other. This was the law. Night and Day would never meet… until they did.
The darkness stretched on and on, not a speck of light to be seen. This was not unusual, however, because Luna was a Night. Nights thrived in the darkness. All Nights loved it. All but one. Luna had always dreamed of the light. It was what kept her moving when the hours were long and heavy. Those hours never seemed to end.
The light was everywhere. Shadows were a long forgotten myth. Even with his eyes shut, Sol couldn’t grasp the darkness. He had always dreamed of the dark. It was what kept him moving when the hours were long and heavy. Those hours never seemed to end.
Each set out in search for the other. Luna traveled towards the light, while Sol looked for darkness. They met in the place Between.
Luna rubbed her eyes, not believing what she saw. It was light. There, on the horizon, a Day stood. Her just being here, catching a glimpse of light, was treason, and the only punishment for treason was death.
Sol squinted. It couldn’t be, but it was. A speck of darkness appeared on the horizon. A Night stood there, he was sure of it. Him just being here, catching a glimpse of darkness, was treason, and the only punishment for treason was death.
Fear and guilt krept up on both of them, but neither turned away. Each step towards the other was a crime, but both continued on. And then they were face to face.
Luna stared at the man before her. A Day. Light radiated off of him. Tears filled her eyes. Her dream, her impossible dream, had come true. She reached out her hand.
Sol gasped. A woman stood before him. A Night. Ribbons of darkness twirled around her. He had imagined this moment many times, but his daydreams had never even come close to this. He reached out his hand.
Day and Night touched for the first time. The universe shifted, acknowledging what they had just done. Light felt it. Darkness did, too. They found the traitors there, in the Between. In the moments before their death, Luna and Sol gazed into the other’s eyes. Neither held any regret. What they had done might have been a crime, but it changed the world. The universe could not be shifted back.
Between became a place of light and darkness. Shadows formed with the light. Stars appeared in the darkness. The spirits of Sol and Luna rose to the sky, and would soon be known as Sun and Moon.
It took place long ago, and then our world was born.
I’m at my mailbox, tearing into the letter I’d been expecting from the school board when I find Molly Martinez, standing in the road like she’d been expecting it too.
It’s funny but not so funny. Because I kind of blame Molly for my predicament here. I mean, if I hadn’t walked into that lab that day…if there was no Molly Martinez, then, well, there would have been no assault on a teacher. Or maybe Mr. Meyers would have just picked another girl.
I almost say, “What do you want?” but instead go with “Hey Molly.”
I’ve seen her a few times since school ended, which for me was two weeks before everyone else. She’s been walking by my house like the world’s most sullen stalker. Now she stares at the road. “I never said thanks, so, thanks.”
It sounds forced. And you know what, it’s late. It’s been what, almost two months now? I shrug, swallow down my frustration. I try to pretend I’m in a hurry to go inside my house and face my drunk mother.
“It’s cool. Your welcome, I guess.”
I manage to skim the letter where it states that the board will recommend my expulsion, blah. Assaulting a teacher is not only a crime, but carries a mandatory expulsion, blah. It’s what I figured would happen. What Coach thought would happen. It means that I’m off the basketball team. It means I have no way of paying for college.
Molly isn’t done, apparently. She looks at me full on now, her dark eyes are like liquid. A car comes speeding down the road and she comes over to me and we stand there, the six-foot five white guy and the tiny Hispanic girl, studying our feet.
When the car passes she glances at the envelop, torn open and out for the world to see. “Is that, are you going to get in trouble?”
I have to look to see if she’s making a joke. “Are you serious? My life is over.”
Molly is a rising junior—a year behind me. But it’s like nothing I can say will make a dent to her anyway but I try again. “How long had…I mean, had that…stuff, happened before?”
She turns to me, eyes harsh. I don’t care. She wanted to talk, we’ll talk. She looks down again, scraping her sandal on a rock. “It seemed like we were always alone. At first it was just touching my hand, then my back, then lower and he started trying to kiss me.”
“Why didn’t you tell anyone, Molly?”
This time when she looks at me and I can feel her eyes swimming in mine, as she shakes her head, almost willing me to understand something. “I can’t.”
An idea hits. “Yes you can.” I shake the letter at her. “Actually, if you really want to thank me, you could come to this hearing and tell them that—”
She gasps. Her hands are actually shaking. And I’m confused. Considering I rolled the teacher who was all over her and now I’m sort of screwed, I didn’t think it was much to ask.
I run a hand through my hair, take a breath. Seeing her like this, I’m feeling like an asshole being so much bigger than her and yelling like that. Another breath. I lower my voice. “Hey, Molly? Why won’t you help me?”
She covers her mouth, tears rolling and I’m shaking my head, saying forget it, I’m sorry when she wipes her face and her voice spills out in a wet whisper. How she really wants to help me but she has no social security number. That her name is Morena, not Molly—a name her mother made her go by at school. If they find out they will come to her house and remove her and her mother and take her two sisters who were born here.
Well shit.
A car passes. And I’m left standing there with Molly, studying our feet.
FOUND MONEY
All property is theft, Jared reminded himself as he tucked away the bank envelopes and the $4000 within. Money he’d stumbled upon while rummaging through his grandfather’s long-disused desk. The old geezer won’t remember he had it, and he sure doesn’t need it. But I do.
Jared had lived with his grandfather for nearly two years, two long, tedious years. The old man had taken him in when no one else would. It had seemed a good deal, Jared got a place to live, food, and a small stipend, in exchange for live-in “personal care,” so long as he stayed clean. Having lost his job and his marriage to drug addiction, a habit he had finally kicked (for good, he hoped), Jared would have otherwise been on the streets. This was his last “second chance.” The drugs had been slowly killing him, and good rehab cost too much.
But the old man got older and sicker, crabbier and more demanding. And the personal care tasks had expanded to include disgusting tasks no one should have to do, especially for the pittance he got. The worse it got, the more Jared felt the drugs calling his name. It could make this life tolerable, and four grand could buy a lot. He decided he’d rather die high than live without it.
“Jared,” the old man called for the umpteenth time that day.
Now what? But he forced a smile when he reached the old man.
“I thought I had placed some funds in my desk, but they are not there. You haven’t seen bank envelopes lying around?”
“No sir.”
“Odd. I meant them for you.” The old man cleared his throat. “It’s become obvious my needs now exceed any reasonable expectation of service from you, so I’ve made arrangements to move to assisted living. I‘ve also had my lawyers to draw up a trust to pay for drug treatment and provide for your needs so long as you stay off drugs. It’s the least I can do in return for your selfless assistance to me.” He paused. “I’d meant the missing funds to tide you over until the paperwork is done.” A moment later he added, “Are those tears, my boy?”
Jared looked up from a whirlwind of surprise and guilt and gratitude. He finally plucked out the only words he could find. “Thank you, sir. I’ll let you know if the money turns up.”
Jared never mentioned the money again, but neither did he go back to drugs.
It all happened so fast, like a flash of lighting in the dark, and Frankie lay dead at the bottom of the stairs. His sandy blonde surfers hair rustled on his face, the fan nearby running with a soothing white noise. Where were the screams, the cries, the world shattering at the loss of Frankie? There he lay in his letterman jacket, legs twisted unnaturally, his bright blue eyes wide open. How could a man die so peacefully after such a struggle, and guilt the man who killed him with same peacefulness. I sat on the stairs, running my hands through my hair, my lips dry with anxiety. What was i supposed to do now? Burry and forget it all, or tel someone? I considered it for a moment as the door leading to the basement creaked open.
“What the hell happened here Denny?” Hal shouted from above, slamming the door shut behind him, “is he…”
“Yes Hal, he’s dead,” I nodded, slowly still in shock at my own work, “what else could it be?”
“Oh god Denny, you didn’t really? I mean you weren’t really serious earlier?”
“Can I really deny it at this point Hal? You’ve seen enough to lock me up for good.”
I was expecting Hal to agree and call the police on the telephone. What I didn’t expect was that Hal would walk down the rest of the stairs, his arms crossed. He stared at frankie for a good long while before heading deeper into the basement. I was tempted to follow him, but I was stopped once I heard a series of muffled sounds escape the depths of the basement. Then shortly after said noises he returned with a pile of Frankies grandmother’s quilts. Once he was back by Freddie’s side he began to carefully wrap the body in the pastel floral quilts like a mummy, careful not to touch Freddie.
“Hal what are you doing?” I hissed, marching down the stairs, “aren’t you going to call the police?”
“Denny you aren’t the only one who didn’t like him,” Hal Grunted as he rolled Freddie onto his side, “believe me there’s a lot of people who didn’t.”
“What do you mean?”
Hal dusted his hands off and locked eyes, “trust me we can make him disappear for good.”
I actually believed at that moment I had broken Hal. That somehow seeing the dead body of his friend had finally made Hal snap. He was the responsible one with a good sense of justice. He was the kind of guy who knew right from wrong like he knew his right from his left hand. So I was in utter shock when I saw him drape the quits made by Frankie’s own grandmother over his face. It was actually made me sick, breaking through the shock and sinking down into the pit of my stomach. It was Hal, but at the same time it wasn’t Hal at all. This had to be a really bad dream.
“Hal I can’t believe I’m saying this but you’re literally more insane then me! And I actually killed a guy!” I cried, my hands clawing at my scalp.
“Denny, Denny, Denny,” Hal shook his head, “you’re getting hysterical now.”
“Of course I am,” I scoffed, backing up the stairs, “you’re actually going to hide Frankie’s body, our best friend, and not call the police. Why are you acting so different?”
“whats so different about me?” Hal asked, his bushy eyebrows raised, “I’m still Hal aren’t I?”
The look he gave me sent a shiver down my spine, and I said in a low whisper, “I’m calling the police.”
“What makes a murder want to turn himself in so suddenly?” Hal mused, finally finished wrapping the body, “guilt? If that’s the case there’s no need to feel guilty…”
“Hal I’m calling the cops for two reasons and two reasons alone,” I snapped, waing my finger at him, “you were right about the first, I am a guilty bastard. But the one that’s really gonna tickle you pink is the second one, and do you know what that is?”
“No, I’m afraid I don’t.”
“I’m calling the cops on you for manipulating me into killing Frankie, for being the mastermind, now isn’t that cute?”
“I’d like to see you try Denny Davis, it might be the highlight of my week. You trying to criminalize the golden boy to save your own skin, now that what I call cute.”
