Writing is storytelling. No matter how you slice it, you’re saying, ‘Once upon a time.’

—Mary Higgins Clark Writer’s Digest October 2003

Writing Prompt: Unfairy Tales

Write a scene that involves a fairy tale trope turned on its head or otherwise deviating from typical expectations. For example: A princess who’s cruel to her kind stepmother; a golden goose that lays explosive eggs; a big, frightening wolf who really just wants a friend.

