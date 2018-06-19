Two Stories

J.M. Barrie, playwright and author of Peter Pan, passed away on this day in 1939. Peter Pan was always one of my favorite stories, and the novel adaptation in particular was brimming with enchantment and charming diction that I’m fond of echoing in my own work, but Barrie penned many other works that are often overshadowed by the immortality of Neverland.

Today’s prompt is crafted in memory of J.M. Barrie’s thoughtful and inspiring legacy.

The Prompt

J.M. Barrie once wrote, “The life of every man is a diary in which he means to write one story, and writes another; and his humblest hour is when he compares the volume as it is with what he vowed to make it.”

Writing as yourself or as a fictional character, reflect upon how your life so far compares to what you intended to make of it.

Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.

Note: The quote above is from The Little Minister (1891). You can read the full text of the novel here.

