Two Stories

J.M. Barrie, playwright and author of Peter Pan, passed away on this day in 1939. Peter Pan was always one of my favorite stories, and the novel adaptation in particular was brimming with enchantment and charming diction that I’m fond of echoing in my own work, but Barrie penned many other works that are often overshadowed by the immortality of Neverland.
Today’s prompt is crafted in memory of J.M. Barrie’s thoughtful and inspiring legacy.
The Prompt
J.M. Barrie once wrote, “The life of every man is a diary in which he means to write one story, and writes another; and his humblest hour is when he compares the volume as it is with what he vowed to make it.”
Writing as yourself or as a fictional character, reflect upon how your life so far compares to what you intended to make of it.
Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.
Note: The quote above is from The Little Minister (1891). You can read the full text of the novel here.
47. The Angel
[Follows “46. The Blowback” under “Thou Mayest”. You can see a listing of the Darth Barbara saga chapters—all of which are posted under WD prompts—by clicking on my name above.]
To say that Ambassafor Barbarella was apprehensive about returning to Kryzlak was an oversimplification. To say that her feelings were mixed would be a total authorial cop-out.
Reviewing and revising her diplomatic uniforms reminded her that, on her first visit to Kryzlak, she had been revered as a goddess. Her compact and somewhat chubby body, far from human ideal, happened to conform to Kryzlam ideal of physical beauty, exemplified by their moon. The gloriously wonderous diplomatic uniform that was revered as divine elsewhere in the galaxy had not carried much weight with the Kryzlamei. Her naked body had.
Reading her own old reports from Kryzlak reminded her that, by the time she had left a few years later, she had been simply known as the angel, the humane messenger, who had brought the good words of liberation and prosperity of the Galactic Union. They had been grateful. They had been proud to have been her project.
The view of the rolling hills as the shuttle approached the ground reminded her that, after all, the Galactic Union was a sham, an exploitative and avaricious empire that thought nothing of annihilating entire star systems. That was in it for the money. That was in it for the power and control.
The formalized greetings of the Royal Ministers welcoming her with practiced reverence reminded her that she had been dispatched to Kryzlam to develop and implement a plan to bring it to the brink of economic ruin, just enough to dry up the dissidents’ funding sources, but not enough to destroy the goose that laid many golden eggs. Not enough to create widespread discontent.
Returning to her old embassy—a mere hut in the forest—reminded her that what she really wanted was to return home. So that she could consolidate her power, orchestrate something big, and finally… Or, so that she could fade away into obscurity, taking up minor desk jobs, maybe teaching future diplomats, perhaps a memoir or two. She was not sure.
Her first slice of locally-sourced pizza in many years reminded her that she did not really want to hurt the Kryzlamei. She loved them. She loved their culture, their history, their way of life, their folklore, their idiotic probosces, their complicated reproductive anatomy, their disgusting foods, their counterproductive politics, their outlandish idealism. Every last bit of them.
Thanks to her, the Kryzlamei were rich. Their art was beloved, their poetry revered, their technological prowess much sought after.
And yet they hated her.
She could feel it.
And the three bombing attempts made it obvious.
They HATED her.
They called her the Angel of Death.
For her part, Barbara aspired to be an Angel of Recession.
One that was not dead, and did not quite kill.
It all turned out vastly different…
From the start, I thought I would be someone who had a positive effect upon the world.
“Perhaps,” I would muse as a youngster, “perhaps I should become a statesman or lawyer.” Yes! I would become a diplomat, someone who would bring together states at war, or parties in dispute. What greater calling than that?
But then, in my teen years, I developed a lisp which advanced into a stutter. At first it didn’t stop me from my quest to become a calming influence on belligerent parties. It was difficult, but I held my own.
All was proceeding as well as could be expected until one night my house was broken into, and I was threatened at gunpoint. The robber made off with my wife, whom I never saw again.
I tried explaining the situation to the police as best I could, but in my agitated state, my lisp and stutter made me sound like a madman.
As time went on the police all but abandoned the case, so I decided to take matters into my own hands. At a local gun show, I purchased a shotgun and several boxes of shells, and never looked back.
Though at first I hadn’t discovered the exact identity of my wife’s abductor, I never forgot the cad’s face.
As years went by, I realized my dream of statesmanship would never come to fruition, and though I never gave up the search for my wife, I did finally positively identify the criminal.
He is still at large.
And he’s not as smart as he thinks he is, though he taunts me from afar.
He considers me a stupid pig.
Well.
I pwomise that I will continue to hunt him d-d-down and f-f-finawy bwing that waskawy wabbit to juthtithe.
Th-th-that’s all, folks.
[I gave up. You really need some list of words or phrases which keep a post from not posting. I took out every paragraph and nothing helped. Maybe next week.]
‘Joe Hill was a man of many things who lived his life to the fullest. He was a loving husband, a role model for his children…’ The priest went on, but the words faded before they reached my ears. My throat tightened at the thought that Grandpa wasn’t around anymore. It felt like yesterday – both of us sitting at the bank fishing, him and Grandma making cookies for me. I could still feel his hands on mine when he wished me luck before I left for Paris for my culinary course. The recipes he created with my Grandma were the reason I fell hard for cooking. To think my reason for existence was no longer with me was enough to squeeze my heart inside out. The familiar lump settled in my throat. Hours later, I walked into the kitchen and downed a bottle of water, trying to swallow the lump along with it. Didn’t work though. I crossed the lounge and entered my grandparents’ room. I wanted to make sure Grandma was doing okay. I knocked on the door twice before opening it.
Grandma was sitting on Grandpa’s armchair with a diary open in her hand. She looked up when the door opened.
‘Hey, Gram’, I said softly and walked to kneel in front of her. I put my hand over hers’ and smiled. ‘You’ll be okay.’
Her lips quivered as she tried to lift them in a smile. I felt my heart crack as tears welled up in her eyes.
‘I miss him too. But we have to think of all the good times we had with him. He will want us to be happy’, I told her, giving her hand a gentle squeeze. She shook her head, making the tears roll down her cheeks.
‘He never loved me. He never wanted to take up our restaurant. He went with regrets, El. He went unhappily’, Grandma said, her voice shaking with age and grief. My knee slipped on the floor and I hit the marble on my bottom.
‘Gram, he loved you! Don’t you say that!’ I said, wondering why she wanted to make things more miserable for herself. Grandma shook her head and held out the diary.
‘He wrote it, Ella. Two days ago. Read it’, Grandma said, holding the paper in front of my eyes. I cringed my eyes trying to understand my Grandpa’s writing. As the words started to make sense, I felt the air in my lungs leave. My hands flew to my mouth and somewhere during the reading, I felt my heart drop and shatter.
‘Oh Gram…’ was all I could say. And my first thought was, I need to write a new eulogy.
Joe Hill lived a hundred and two years of which eighty-seven years were spent in regret. To the world outside, Mr. Hill was the perfect chef who partnered with his wife and took over the family restaurant business. But deep inside the corners of his chest cavity, he was constantly haunted by his heart. Something that he left with Ella Santos when he left her and his career in writing as a token of gratitude towards his father. Days before his death, Joe was troubled by his memories of Ella – after whom he named his favorite granddaughter. He received a letter that Ella had passed away. That she never pursued her career in writing too, because Joe wasn’t with her. That she remained single all her life waiting for him. So, he rushed to join her in Heaven. Two days later, he did.
My real life versus what I saw in my past. This is quite the topic, as I compare what is against what isn’t quite regularly. Was I not smart enough? Did I lack self-confidence? Was I not good enough? Why can’t I kiss ass and get what I want, like other people?
Yes, I am smart enough. I have a degree in Business Management Information Systems with a 3.77 GPA. Before I received my degree I read an article about the woman who helped develop Java way back in the 90s. Isn’t this enough? Can’t the HR people and hiring managers look at my resume and cover letter and proclaim, “Heaven on earth, she is the one we want. Hire her!” Alas, that never happened. Part of my problem is that I have a hard time tooting my own horn. Hence, the self-esteem issue.
I was raised to never invite myself over to anyone’s house or party. I was supposed to wait to be invited. I was never one of the cool kids, so I spent a lot of time reading books. Delving into the unknown, the mysterious, the future, the past. I wrote poetry. My first poem appeared on paper when I was 13. I liked it a lot. I wrote more poems. I submitted them to those Do-You-Want-to-be-a-Writer companies I found in the back of comic books and romance magazines. All were rejected.
“Damn, I’m not good enough there, either,” as I cried myself to sleep. Tough words to swallow when you’re only 15. I kept writing. I wrote stories about the boys I had crushes on. I didn’t dare ask my mom for help or encouragement. After all, she is the one who said to never invite myself anywhere.
I didn’t write for years. I joined the military, got married, got divorced twice, had two children, got out of the service, and then survived. I went to college and learned that I really could write. My term papers were top-notch. I took honors courses. I stretched my wings. I didn’t take the right courses to have a writing career; I’d found computers, instead. Then, I found my husband. He and the kids encouraged me. They said my writing was good and visual. I started on my novel. I wrote two chapters.
I reformatted my computer. Where were my chapters? They were gone! I hadn’t saved them when I saved everything else. It’s ok; I can rewrite them. Not only did I rewrite them, I wrote more of them. I wrote other things, short stories, flash, tech manuals.
Now all these years later, I’m looking back at my life and wished I could have a do-over at certain times to gain my confidence, to be a stronger person, to know and understand that I am good enough.
Maybe when I retire.
Nice touch! I have had many eyebrows arch sharply at me, just never any cops.
Loved your story.
Every now and then, I would get out my list and try to check an item or two off. There’s one item I’ve written off as impossible. Having sex with Melissa Jones from high school drama class is long departed since she died a few years back. I tried to tell myself the mild petting in the back of my father’s car after homecoming counted, but I had to be honest with myself. There was no under the clothing action going on. Any attempt to check this item off at later times was severely rebuffed. Who knew she would decide men were no longer her thing.
One might think Melissa’s death would allow me to remove that item from my list, but you see, I’m a purist. I’m like a hopped up Republican talking the second amendment with an active anti-gun moralist. Of course the forefathers anticipated the advent of automatic assault rifles. Or maybe not – that was just an example of the importance of keeping every item on the list as written.
In hindsight, I should have waited to complete the list. I wish fervently I hadn’t written item six; to never marry. My fiancé, back in 1985, waited twelve years before moving on. But it was the only way. And then there’s item seventeen. To always tell the truth. I can’t say how many times that’s gotten me in trouble. Sure my mother was overweight. Lots of mothers are, but they don’t need to be told so by their son. Mothers also don’t want to hear that their son allowed friends to spy on her through a discrete hole in the bathroom wall and charged a dollar per peek. I really regret that, but I told her on her death bed that I earned upwards of thirty dollars during my high school days. That didn’t go over well, but she asked about it and I couldn’t lie. I high tailed it out of the room when she started to convulse from the cancer in her lungs. I try to tell myself it wasn’t my fault. She was on her death bed for crying out loud. But that honesty thing is a powerful thing.
A few weeks ago, I contemplated item thirty. The last thing on my list. Aside from the impossible item, that was it. Completing it would set me free. I recall reading it aloud and wondering if there was a way around it. To kill a man with my bare hands. No, there was no way to interpret this other than the literal. I did though, tell myself a killing implement would be allowed. I opted for a filet knife. I paid cash for it at a Walmart in a city fifty miles away. I wore latex gloves. The man was homeless, living under a footbridge on the outskirts of town. I planned every last detail.
Forgive my shift to present tense, but here I sit in the interrogation room. They say I’m a person of interest, not a suspect. They say a car like mine was seen in the area. I just need to provide some information and I can be on my way. The detective clears her throat.
“Tell me, Mr. Philips, your car is quite unique, is there any way the purple Volvo seen near the murder scene could be yours?”
Sweat beads on my forehead as I try to remain silent. I squeeze my lips shut and I start to shake. “Yes,” I say and her eyebrows arch sharply. Fricking item seventeen.