Writing Prompt: The Reaper Knocks
There’s a thunderous knock at the door. You open it to find an improbably tall, black-robed figure towering over you with a scythe in one bony hand. The figure peers at you for a long moment, then looks down at a clipboard in its other hand. Then back at you. Then back at the paper. It has no apparent face, but you sense that it is puzzled.
Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.
The Knock at the Door
“Arlee,” Marge said as she took off her jacket and opened the coat closet door, “it’s happened.”
“Oh, no,” her husband of nearly fifty years closed the latest AARP magazine, “I thought Carol was doing great, would go home tomorrow.”
“Carol?”
“Isn’t that where you’ve been? At the hospital, visiting Carol?”
“Carol’s fine,” Marge sat in her wingback chair next to Arlee’s recliner with a sigh. “I realized driving home what I’ve been trying to ignore.”
“Uh, Marge, dear, did you maybe forget where we live?” That AARP list had made him nervous.
“What?” Marge stared at him. “Forget where we live? Don’t be silly.”
“Then, dear, what…..”
“It’s like a rap at the door, a light tap at first, easy to ignore, then a thunderous knock. So you open the door to find an improbably tall, black-robed figure towering over you with a scythe in one bony hand. The figure peers at you for a long moment, then looks down at a clipboard in its other hand. Then back at you. Then back at the paper. It has no apparent face, but you sense that it is puzzled.”
“Marge, sweetheart, have you been streaming American Horror Stories, again? You know they gave you nightmares.”
“No, no, no. I’m trying to explain. At the hospital…”
“Where you went to visit Carol, yes?”
“Yes, but I didn’t know what room she’d been moved to, so I asked the nice volunteer at the desk. After my visit I just had to stop back by and ask another question. Oh, Arlee, in the car….”
“Marge, please, dear….”
“In the car I realized when I asked Karen, that’s the volunteer’s name, it was on her tag,” Arlee crumpled the magazine without knowing it, “when I asked her what lipstick she was wearing, I’d let in the creature at the door,”Marge wailed. “I had become my mother!”
“Your mother?”
“Yes, remember how she’d ask anyone, even strangers, the most personal questions?”
“Marge, asking about lipstick doesn’t sound that awful. I’m sure Karen, didn’t you say that’s her name, didn’t mind.”
“No, she didn’t, she told me it was a coral shade by Revlon and Walgreens carries it, so next time we pick up prescriptions, I’ll look for it.”
“Yes, dear,” Arlee muttered as he smoothed out his magazine.
This was quite strange, fitting for the night. His head nearly hit the top of the doorpost! And coughing from the waist? It looked like his top half was about to topple over. His arms were wildly waving as if trying to balance. Then he stared at me. His bottom half passed up a clipboard. I tried not to laugh.
“WOOOO HOOOO….ARRRE YOUUUUU BAAAAARNES?”
I snorted. “You mean the millionaire? Nah, his mansion is across the street.”
I tossed a Mars Bar into his bag. “Nice costume, kids.”
“Thanks, cheapie,” replied the waist.
*************************
Ok, ok, this wasn’t the intent of the prompt. But hasn’t this happened to yoooooouuuuu?
Good one, really liked the last line.
Death Be Not Proud
George Van Horn was in his basement workshop when he heard a distant pounding on his front door. Not unusual that someone would pound, since the doorbell had been out of order for years, but annoying nonetheless. George had kept few friends after his wife died, and none of those would show up unannounced in the middle of the day. Probably a salesman, a salesman who would be mighty sorry once George opened the door, since George didn’t take kindly to needless interruption.
George tore the front door open and began his rant before even looking at the caller. Once he did, he stopped cold. The person — or thing — at the door loomed over him, a seemingly empty hood on massive shoulders, clad in black so deep it hurt the eyes. A silver scythe lay across one shoulder. Even more shocking, because it seemed so out of place, one set of bright white bony fingers held an everyday clipboard, while one bony finger of the other hand moved slowly down a list of names. Impossible to tell, but the invisible lips seemed to be mumbling as the hood moved slowly from side to side.
George felt his heart begin to race, and began fumbling for the bottle of nitroglycerin he’d kept in his shirt pocket since his heart attack a dozen years earlier. With trembling hands he struggled to open the bottle,but froze as the hooded figure raised its undecipherable face. “George?” The voice boomed with a deep penetrating resonance, so startling that George dropped his bottle of pills and they scattered across the sidewalk.
“Y-y-y-yess?” His voice trembled and he felt the familiar tightness in his chest, reminding him of his near-death experience. Things began to fade into blurry whiteness as his mind flashed the terrifying truth — this was the big one. This was the end.
“George Hornsby?”
George momentarily surfaced from the deepening void. “N-n-n-no, ‘Van Horn.’”
The figure looked again at the clipboard. “Damnation,” it rumbled, then it looked up at George. “Sorry, some sort of paperwork snafu. Go back to your business.”
George stared a moment, trying to gather himself, but the tightness grew until cold permeated everything, and he fell, dead before he hit the ground.
“Damnation,” the figure boomed again. It reached into the depths of its cloak and pulled out a cell-phone. Bony fingers pushed buttons and lifted it to where the face should be. “Tell dispatch they screwed up again,” it rumbled, “and make space for one George Van Horn.” It listened a moment. “Yeah, I know, but whaddya gonna do? Decent help is hard to find.”
Oh, my. Technology isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be. That being said, several of your images were so well done, such as, black so deep it hurt the eyes and the invisible lips mumbling. Great writing.