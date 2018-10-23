Writing Prompt: The Reaper Knocks

There’s a thunderous knock at the door. You open it to find an improbably tall, black-robed figure towering over you with a scythe in one bony hand. The figure peers at you for a long moment, then looks down at a clipboard in its other hand. Then back at you. Then back at the paper. It has no apparent face, but you sense that it is puzzled.

Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.

