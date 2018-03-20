Spoken Stories

Today (March 20) is World Storytelling Day, a celebration of the art of oral storytelling. Stories have existed long before recorded human history, and in many cases, we would have no record of history prior to the written word if not for the tradition of passing along verbal tales from generation to generation. For example, Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey and Aesop’s fables were first shared by word of mouth and were only recorded long after the stories were first imagined. The same is true of many religious texts.

Stephen Hawking, who passed away last week—and a man who, robbed of his voice, found a way to keep sharing his wisdom, said it well:

Writing Prompt: For World Storytelling Day, share the best story you’ve ever heard or told by word of mouth, or have a fictional character recount their favorite story.

Post your response in the comments in 500 words or fewer.













