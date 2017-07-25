Shark Attack

You’re sailing in the ocean with friends when a shark attacks your boat, knocking off your friend who is driving the boat. There are two others on the vessel with you and you have to work with them to quickly save the driver from the water (and being eaten by the shark). Write this scene.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Hand me a Corona, will you babe? Thanks.
Like I said, I love the shore but hate the ocean. Waves make me seasick. The beach is the closest I get.
But that day I was out on this little boat. Me, my wife Carly, and her friend, Judy. And the captain makes four. He’s the only one who can drive (or is it steer?) the boat. That’s important later.
So we’re out there — wife’s birthday and she wanted the boat trip and of course I gave in. We’re drifting along, me dopey with dramamine but at least not sick. I just slouch there, my hat almost over my eyes, hoping the horizon will stop bouncing. Carly and Judy are talking to the captain, who’s playing Ahab and taking digs at me for not being “seaworthy.” But I know not to stand up in a little boat.
Then I see it. Like the movies, a big fin slicing the water, broadside at first, then it turns toward us. Fast. It hits before I can say anything, and the captain bounces his head against the mast, then flies over the side, away from the shark. Not a pretty dive, I’d give it 3 for style but megapoints for distance.
The fin disappears, then resurfaces behind the captain and starts to circle the boat. The captain seems stunned then starts to kind of slow crawl toward the boat. I think he’s afraid any splashing will attract the shark. But I think the blood from his cut forehead is doing that already.
I get a rope and toss it to him. He grabs and I pull. The girls are useless, Carly staring with her mouth agape, Judy covering her eyes with her hands. I get the captain close, but the shark gets closer. I tell at Carly tell to get over here and help me pull. She tries to pull from behind me, but keeps getting underfoot. I tell her to get in front. The shark is so close i can count the teeth.
I know we’re dead meat (excuse the pun) if he gets the captain. Either we’re the next course, or we drift till we die because we can’t drive the damn boat. The shark moves closer. I need to do something quick. So I put both hands on Carly’s backside and shove hard. She goes over with a big splash, almost onto the shark’s head. The shark grabs Carly and they disappear in a great bloody roll. I pull the captain on board
Everybody but me figures Carly lost her balance and fell. And I don’t say. Every time I consider it I figure it was the right choice. I had to save the captain. I didn’t think about the life insurance money, but it’s nice. It paid for this beach house..
So how about a crab feast tonight? And pass me another Corona.
FOR WARMER WATERS
Heading out to warmer waters was my shrink’s idea. Not mine. I like the snow. I like the ice floes. I like the dreary grey of perpetual winter. But, a few of my friends thought it would be a good idea to drag me down from Alaska and have a college reunion in Marin County. The Loggers would be logging some time on the ocean, no doubt drinking until we could barely weather the waves.
I owned a 41-foot yawl I inherited from a sailor named Thurball that I used from time to time to go up and down the coast when I needed something from Ketchikan. No need to rent one, I told them, but they went ahead anyway. Colgate paid for it. Colgate. The same guy who used to come to class with a ring of toothpaste around his mouth. Turned out to be an investment banker and hedge fund manager. That guy. Sometimes I can’t even get over it. I had to think real hard to remember what his real name was. Colfer. Not too far from the mark.
I sailed down to Eureka, reeking a little of sweat and salt, and found the three others waiting for me on one of the benches in the docks.
“Holy s-h-i-t,” shouted Miser. “If it ain’t the Golden Kid himself.” He stood up, the two others behind, and grabbed me in a bear hug.
“Hey, Miser,” I choked. “Colgate. Thumbnail.”
The others shook my hands and brought me in for hugs.
“Dude, you smell like death,” said Thumbnail. “Let’s get coffee.”
We wound our ways to Old Town, ordered our coffees and sat outside.
“So, we’re going to get a fresh start tomorrow,” started Miser. “And, we’re going to be out there for ten days. This evening, we need to grab some essentials, including alcohol, and crash. You stayin’ with us, Fangs?”
Fangs. I forgot about that. “Nah. I’m staying on the boat.”
“Still scared of hotel sheets?”
We laughed. “You blame me?”
“Not at all,” chimed in Colgate.
Miser clenched his jaw, then quickly relaxed. I don’t think anyone else noticed.
We spent the rest of the afternoon finishing our catching up. We drove up to Humboldt, swung by the theatre, shook hands with Professor Stewards, checked out the local wildlife, then headed to WinCo in Eureka. I headed back to the docks, and the others went on to the Red Lion.
It felt good to be back in the boat. It was my sanctuary, my refuge. I took off my shoes and settled in with my laptop. I had a deadline to hit, and, when you work for yourself, there’re no vacations. I tapped away until 11:30 when I got a message from Miser.
You up, I see. Ever the linguist.
Yeah, I responded.
I need to know only one thing, Fangs.
The answer is yes, I typed back.
Then, that was it. I logged in my hours, my GPS data, and my signature, sent everything to Miser, shot off an email, then sat back and closed my eyes. I wasn’t going to sleep, but I needed to rest.
The sun rolled up onto the horizon behind the three guys, tossing their shadows across my stern, then darkening my door.
“All aboard who’s coming aboard!” shouted Thumbnail. “Hey, Fangs, you got one of those whistles?”
“This is a yawl, not a liner, you dip.” I hadn’t had my coffee yet, and it showed.
After an hour of breakfast and loading, we opened up a bottle of raki, an inside joke, and backed out to the Pacific. We were going down to Baja, spend a day or two, and then come back. Miser’s ten day assumption was a rough estimate, and he assured us that there is certainly wiggle room for wildness.
I tucked myself behind the wheel, locked eyes with Miser, and headed west.
“Okay, boys,” Miser shouted over the winds and sea salt. “Come out on top. I have an announcement!”
Miser had two bottles of beer in each hand. “Thumbnail, can you cut up some of that bread and cheese?”
Thumbnail skated past me, then lost his balance with a rolling wave, and caught me with the cheese knife across my upper arm. “Oh, Jesus crepes, Fangs, I am so sorry!” He threw the knife on the deck of the boat and took a hold of my arm.
“Dude,” I said as I moved my hand to the wound. “Stupid.”
“Sorry man, you okay?”
I pried his hand off my arm so I could take a look. “It’s fine,” I replied. “There’s another knife under decks.”
Miser reached for the railing, Colgate grabbed the jib, Thumbnail disappeared under decks, and I found myself airborne for a fraction of a second, tossed in the air, over the railing, and into the water.
That’s when I saw it. It’s shadow. The SHAR-K. Submerged Heavy-Armed Rig, K-model. It’s an underwater drone capable of ramming and short range SAM.
Thumbnail returned topside and joined Miser and Colgate.
Miser leaned on the railing. “Fangs. Will. Pal. Our contract was up. And, since I can’t leave any loose ends…” He pulled a pistol he had behind his back and shot Thumbnail and Colgate, then rolled them overboard.
“Okay. Two things. One, if you make it back to shore, all limbs in tact and alive, we can renegotiate. Two, the sharks are going to smell them.”
He chuckled. Disappeared, and powered up the engine.
Thumbnail and Colgate floated for a few seconds, then sank.
Lucky for me, I was on the swim team, and the SHAR-K was mine.
-JR Simmang