Musical Incantation

We at WD are nearly as passionate about music as we are about writing and reading. Our very own Robert Lee Brewer, for example, recently put together a delightful roundup of the 20 best songs for writers. I myself collected 75 classical tunes to put on while you’re writing as well, which you can listen to below if you’d like some music while you’re writing up your response to the following prompt.
The Prompt: You’re absent-mindedly singing to yourself, when suddenly the topic of the song comes true.
Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.
The rest of my excerpts are awaiting moderation but here is a response to the prompt prompt:
Her prosthetic leg was not bothering her. It was not rubbing against where her skin and jeans touched. CC said a prayer aloud that the Buick would start after the cold snap they’d gotten. Another Nor’easter was set to hit over the weekend, too. The engine turned over and the heat came roaring in, to CC’s surprise. The radio blared with the sounds of the season and CC smiled despite her situation. The twins would have fun ripping open the few plastic toys she could afford and the new doll for each. It was no new iPad or bicycle like other children received but times were tough and CC couldn’t get back on her feet after the accident. She had to sell the dance studio she ran and Matthew had been working relentlessly at the auto body shop but that just barely put food on the table. She and Matt had financial problems, but more than that they had been moving towards breaking up right before she had the twins and the car accident. Emotions ran high and drama higher. If not for the nice tendencies and temperaments of the twins, the household would be in ruins.
CC never took her hands off the steering wheel and was a very nervous and vigilant driver since her wreck. The snow began to fall, coating the treetops and just dusting the ground. CC relaxed as one of her favorite Christmas carols came on.
Bing Crosby’s voice rang out, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas.” CC found herself in an elegant hall. The year was 1941 and she wore long gloves and a shimmering floor length red and white gown. Someone tapped her shoulder, bowing, and removed his hat in an inviting gesture. It was Matthew, in a military uniform!
He lead her to the dance floor and the big band sounds of the era took them. In this universe, CC had her leg back and her life, or better, back. They had a delicious feast and began seeing one another every night until Matt’s deployment.
“Well, won’t you marry me?” Asked CC.
“I’m supposed to ask you that,” he replied.
“Not where I’m from.”
He smiled, a grim half smile.
“Well then, CC, Cierra Clair, will you marry me?”
“And,” said CC, “we are supposed to have two twin daughters.”
“But,” replied Matt, “none of that will happen because I die in the line of duty.”
He stepped away from her, off the platform at the train station and as he approached the train began to vanish, first his limbs, then his torso and head.
CC opened her mouth to scream in horror but she had no voice. She no longer had the dress on, her old tee shirt reappeared and her fake leg pressed into her body reminding her life wasn’t fair.
I am going to share with you an excerpt from my novella. Open to any tips and critiques:
PART ONE
The equipment for Jacked’s DJ set up wasn’t just heavy, with it’s awkward angles, unnecessary girth and numerous parts but it was, for reasons Freddie couldn’t fathom, covered in sawdust.
“Dudes, whoa,” Freddie’s own voice sounded far away to him and gravel-filled. He halted the guys from moving the large piece of – whatever it was. It looked to Freddie like an oversized guitar case and he ran his fingers along the hard stitch edge as he spoke.
“Hold it. I want to make sure we need all this. Sawdust is getting everywhere and it’s going to get on the floor in there.”
He phoned Jacked waving the guys away.
“Do we need all this stuff? I mean the big,” he searched for the word, the hangover from the bachelor party getting the best of him, “case?”
“Man chill, it’s all fine. Remember: Felix has a band and me. Most of the shit is the band’s. I’ll be right over, we’re ten minutes away.” As he spoke from the back seat in the taxi, his finger traced the soft skin just below his girlfriend, Adelaide’s neckline and he realized Freddie was likely back in that weird headspace thinking about Cate.
After they hung up, Freddie realized he forgot to ask about the sawdust. At that moment he wondered why even cared and a lightness overtook him. He didn’t feel light in spirit but in his mind and somewhere else inside. He stood wondering why he cared so damn much about anything anymore. It was liberating. Birds dipped their sharp beaks in the mid-morning puddle competing and chirping. They were unaware of several nearby alternate sources of water. Freddie, not unlike the small minded creatures had been focused on one and only one option as well. His senses were dull, now, his body was busy moving the bulky items but his mind drank in the not-caring, imploring him to not care more and trying to keep that mindset. He tried to not care about Cate and how she’d gone back to that loser again instead of him.
Jacked and Adelaide arrived and the though the DJ’d known his friend would brood over his lost love, he didn’t know it would start again on the morning of Felix’s wedding.
“Would you mind getting us all a coffee so I can talk to Fred-man alone?” Jacked handed his girlfriend some cash. Her answer was a kiss and smile. Jacked leveled with Freddie, placing a stiff straight arm on his shoulder but his worried eyes betrayed the steadfastness of the gesture.
“I know you miss her but you just have to get through today.”
After they talked, Freddie, Jacked and Adelaide sat on the once-protected, fragile guitar case sipping coffee. Jacked places his hand high on his girlfriend’s slender leg and the electricity they shared made Freddie think of Cate.
PART 2
Freddie’s mind let itself go to that place. In his head he was there, at Barney’s, and she was still his. It was still sacred. They’d been the ones drinking hot coffee and seducing one another. There had been that time in the stockroom when the store had closed they shouldn’t have been there. Orange light from the vents was always warm; retracting off the cardboard of the shoeboxes. Freddie was bringing the last of the shoeboxes around the very dark bend beyond the final role of shoes where the clearance items were held and he found Cate trying on a couple pairs of heels that he’d known she had long coveted. In her stocking feet she’d approached him. He hadn’t wanted to startle her and had made some overly obvious noise of some sort. He had always wondered about that night had she not seen him working with those customers late? Had she not known he would be staying in the department well past the store’s closing to get things straightened and put away? Freddie held a stack of about five pairs of shoes within boxes and she touched his half-flexed arm, squeezing the muscle beneath and teased, “you’re strong. You can carry all of those boxes.”
His face lit up with dimples, a big smile and those sexy eyes. She returned the smile by taking some of the boxes and stepping lightly up the ladder, knowing he’d get a full view of her toned legs and butt.
However he somehow missed his opportunity to make a move and the conversation turned to light store gossip. “The mistake of a lifetime,” he had thought later on. Although all had been saved in the greatest love affair of his life, he spent significant time tormenting himself in years to come by playing the moment over and over in his mind’s eye.
Here and now the pain that he couldn’t go back once again assaulted him fast and angry. His head throbbed with the whole thing of waking up early, moving Jacked’s stuff, the late night bachelor party and running to get the tuxedo today. He ran to the men’s room and vomited. He didn’t know if he could take it. He didn’t know if he could stand up for Felix at his wedding knowing his own love story had been written, the chapter over and the book closed.
He tried to summon that not-caring feeling again and would have to do it. He must get over her.
He stepped out of the bathroom and inadvertently onto the dance floor. That it was happening too fast. Someone was testing the sound system in the smooth familiarity their song, “Escape my Love,” came piping through the speakers and Cate was everywhere again. Her hips were against his legs their bodies pressed together dancing moving and gliding. DJ Jacked’s voice rescued him from this. It was clear and strong, cutting through the air.
“Shut it off!” he yelled. He knew the playlist of Freddie’s nights as well as he knew his own well- rehearsed songs. They left the hall to pick up the groom.
PART 3
The air felt perfect. The sense of magic love and warmth were in the air on Felix’s special day. Freddie just concentrated on the task letting the thing take him. Felix’s wife to be was from Long Island and the wedding was to be held there. After the wedding and the reception Freddie longed to swim in the ocean. As it was, the party was wonderful going way past scheduled with people taking dips in the water, drinking, dancing and eating late into the night then spilling out onto the beach right outside. The night culminated in a large surf-side bonfire in which the hangers-on and those in the wedding, partook.
Freddie allowed the flames to transfix him. Sitting against the large piece of driftwood, his rented shoes centimeters from the orange heat, he let his eyes close bringing him out of his depression and into sleep. His dreams of Cate covered him as the warm fire became her hair, the ocean air her breath, the soft sand her touch and the crashing waves her voice.
THE END
Julie has really stuck to her New Years’ resolution. She’s doing aerobics at the Y. Hip hop dance things. I wake up in at dawn and find her in the living room, grunting along, doing squats and lunges to instructional youtube videos that promise a bigger booty. She looks incredible. All the hard work is paying off, if you get my drift.
Now we’re going out for Valentine’s Day dinner. Amateur night at the steakhouse. She’s taking forever to get ready and when I peek in on her and find that the floor is a wasteland of shoes and dresses–scarves and what looks like Cat woman’s bodysuit. She’s wearing this tight gold number, something I’ve never seen before—which isn’t saying much because Disney hires interns to handle less costume inventory.
“You almost ready, Jules?” I ask wondering if I should eat before we go. She throws her hands up, spins around and checks herself in the mirror.
“Does this make my butt look big?”
Well, this is my chance. She’s been working so hard to get that butt to grow and now it’s gold and round and a song enters my head. You know the one. Without a second thought, I spin around and throw out my own, very ample behind.
“I like big butts, I can-not lie/You other brothers can’t deny…
I like ’em round, and big/And when I’m throwin’ a gig
I just can’t help myself…
I’m actin’ like an animal/Now here’s my scandal
I want to get you home
And ugh, double-up, ugh, ugh
Baby got back…”
I wake up on the floor, in a sea of discarded clothing. My wife is in a t-shirt and jogging pants. She’s got her arms crossed tight over her chest like she does when I forget her birthday.
“I can’t believe you,” she says.
She’s sniffling. Her eyes are glossy and red. I blink to life. My head hurts. Let’s see, I remember gold. Big, beautiful gold. Singing. Then it went dark.
I try to sit up. “What happened?”
Julie shoots me a look. That look. I feel the knot on my forehead. See a broken high heel shoe beside me.
“You know, just because we’re married doesn’t mean you can call me fat.”
Fat? “I didn’t call you…wait, what?”
“I’ve been working so hard, John. After work, before work. It sucks, but I do it anyway. I watch carbs and count calories. But you make it all a joke.”
“I do not,” I say, digging the other heel out from under me.
She sighs. “Right. I just…I wish you knew how hard it was. But you get to just come home and eat junk. How is that fair?”
“I love the way you look.”
I get to my feet but I’m woozy and have to plop down on the bed. I set my head back but there’s nothing but the headboard. “Ouch.”
Julie blows a strand of hair from her face. “Your pillow is on the couch.”
“Look, Jules, I don’t understand. I thought you wanted a big booty?”
“No, John. I want a buttocks lift. Not a ‘bigger booty’. God. You really are dense.”
“But I like your—”
“Do not. Say it.”
I’m so confused. More than that time she wanted a new clutch and I took her car into the shop. Okay, I am dense. But seeing her there, all fired up like that, well, I flop over onto my side and let my belly spill over. I give her a flutter of my lashes. “Is this where you want me?”
She cocks her head but a hint of that gorgeous Julie smile cracks. “Shut up,” she says, taking a small step towards the bed.
I trace the bed spread. “You know, I think I could use an abdominal lift.”
Julie’s eyes go wide. “You want to go to the gym with me?”
Damn. That’s the last thing I want to do. But she’s so damn cute that I shrug. “Yeah, I do.”
“Umph.”
She leaps on top of me. “Really? We could do mornings, say six, before work?”
“Maybe.” Oh God. What have I done?
She leans forward and kisses the lump on my forehead. “I’m sorry I freaked out.”
“It’s okay. I’m sorry I tried to rap Sir Mix A lot.”
“We could stay in? Burn calories?”
“Yeah, and save money.”
She lifts her head up, touches my nose. “Why don’t you just let me do the talking, okay?”
“Got it.”
Hahaha. Excellent, and so relate-able. (On a side note, I have this song marked on my Sirius radio as a “favorite” so that I can, if the Parenting Gods are with me, blare it at top volume when I drop my teenager off at school.)
Cceynowa – lol
Ah yes. Bad choice for him to sing that tune. “You look wonderful tonight” would’ve worked!
Funny.
Your characters are always full of personality.
“Mr. Rodriguez, what you want is some… class-i-fied, of-fi-cial, do-cu-ments… right now?” I stressed each word while holding the intercom button a little too forcefully. Mr. Rodriquez was the worst boss I had yet to work for: he had the most extreme ideas of what he was entitled to in his position as a government head.
“Right now. Is that a problem?”
“No sir. I’ll see what I can find.” Right now. Everything he ever wanted was right now. I gritted my teeth and started digging into the databases, accessing beyond my level and covering my tracks as I was trained. Usually my mind was totally focused on the task at hand, but not today. I knew where the files he wanted were catalogued, but accessing them was going to take time. To calm myself, I started humming under my breath the most ridiculous song I could think of: “Mr. Boombastic.”
“…. She call me Mr. Boombastic say me fantastic, touch me in me back, she say I’m Mr. Ro, ro, ro…mantic”
“Cheryl.” My head snapped up from my computer screen. I had not heard him enter the room.
“Yes sir.”
“It is getting late, Cheryl,” he crossed the room to stand by my desk, “the documents can wait.”
“Um, I should have them in another hour.” He settled his hip against my desk corner as I spoke. He had unbuttoned his coat, allowing his middle-aged paunch to test the limits of his shirt buttons, the top two of which were undone and showing thick curly black chest hair. I kept my eyes focused on the screen. “I’ll have them soon. No problem.”
“No plans tonight?” His finger started to trace patterns along the desk’s edge, slowly working their way closer to my arm.
“No,” his eyebrows arched, “I mean, yeah. Definitely got plans. I’ll get these and be on my way.” I was fumbling for words. Mr. Rodriguez had never been this close. I could smell his cologne and was becoming uncomfortably aware of his eyes looking everywhere but my face.
“If you don’t feel like driving, Cheryl, hand me the keys. I want to put your mind at ease.” My eyes grew wide as I stared at him in surprise. Had he heard me singing earlier? In three months he had never shown any sense of humor or played a joke, but surely that was what he was doing now. Surely. Smiling at my attention now being on him fully, he leaned in close and said, “You know, I asked for you. You are the best at what you do… and so am I.”
“Yes sir. Thank you. Ah, nothing else besides these papers?” His fingers made their way to my inner elbow. I slid my arms off the desk and into my lap. I wanted to push away, but, despite his annoying arrogance and disgusting appeal, Mr. Rodriguez was a powerful man in certain circles. My career depended on staying in his good graces.
“I can take rejection, Cheryl, so you tell me go to hell,” he said a little gruffly, but he did lean away from me and I breathed an audible sigh of relief. “But,” he continued, “I always get what I want. Even if it isn’t right now.”
###
Ew yikes. Very uncomfortable situation, which came across. Good use of lyrics by having Mr R reciting them.
I liked the part when he said “Cheryl” and she was interrupted from singing, it jumpers off the page because of your adjectives.
Very tight writing and vivid descriptions.
“Dude. Dude!” Jeff nudged his buddy to look at the stunning figure crossing the courtyard. The staccato clip of her heels became the metronome for the conversational drone around her as heads turned, voices slowed to a murmur and then picked up again.
Jeff got to his feet.
“Jeff, I wouldn’t…”
“Grow some balls, Henry. If you don’t bother seizing the moments life gives you, what’s the point?” Jeff trotted up to the woman, and as they turned a corner, broke into song.
“Hey, hey baby when you walk that way watch your honey drip, I can’t keep away.”
He returned holding his face, blood streaming from his nose.
“Ow. Ow. Ow. Ow.”
“Lemme see, dude.”
“Ow. Ow. Ow. Ow.”
“Dude, I think its broken.”
“Owwwwwwww.”