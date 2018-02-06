Musical Incantation

We at WD are nearly as passionate about music as we are about writing and reading. Our very own Robert Lee Brewer, for example, recently put together a delightful roundup of the 20 best songs for writers. I myself collected 75 classical tunes to put on while you’re writing as well, which you can listen to below if you’d like some music while you’re writing up your response to the following prompt.

The Prompt: You’re absent-mindedly singing to yourself, when suddenly the topic of the song comes true.

Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.

