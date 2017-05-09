Mother’s Day Fiasco

To celebrate Mother’s Day, you’ve invited the entire family over to celebrate. But instead of bringing your mom to the celebration, your father brings someone else—and tells you that this woman is actually your mother. How do you react? Is it someone you know? Write this scene.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
I’m not a big holiday person but Mother’s Day was always different. I loved making my mom cards and those dreaded macaroni necklaces. My gifts to her always made her eyes light up. She would then shower me in hugs and kisses.
This year Mother’s Day was going to be extra special. I moved into my first post college apartment two weeks ago. I couldn’t wait to show off my place to my parents. Even though I still had some boxes to unpack the apartment didn’t look too bad. I dressed up my thrift store kitchen table with more thrift store finds. Tablecloth, candlesticks, and vases made it look quite festive. It had that whole “shabby chic” look to it. All pastels, the favorite pallet of my mom.
I even cooked, another mind-boggling accomplishment. I felt so grown up. Everything was perfect! I took a fast shower. I wanted to be ready when my parents arrived. I planned to meet mom at the door with a bouquet of sunflowers, her favorite.
Right at 3 the doorbell rang, they are never late for anything. I opened the door, held out the sunflowers but something was wrong. My dad was standing there with a woman I had never seen before. Dad and a strange woman walked in and complimented me on the beauty of the flowers.
I felt the room spin, actually I think I could feel the earth tilting just a little more on it’s axis.
“ummmm… dad? What’s going on? Who is this? Where’s mom?” I finally managed to stammer out.
“Beatrice, I think you need to sit down.” Said my dad
I managed to find my way to my new eggshell white sofa. It was my only big splurge, a graduation gift to myself.
Dad started talking but I know I didn’t hear all of his prepared speech. The only words that stuck with me were “This is Margaret, she’s your biological mother.”
I couldn’t get a word out; no noise would come out of my mouth no matter how hard I tried.
“CUT!!!!”
“Janice, did you forget your line again???” The director yelled.
I had in fact forgotten my next line. I thought for sure I would get fired from my very first movie. I had whole 4 lines and I couldn’t keep them straight, my nerves were getting the best of me. I was in this lousy, low budget, low talent film and I couldn’t remember my damn lines.
The director came over to me and whispered my next line in my ear, “Dad, what the hell are you talking about?”
“Is that so hard to remember????” Yelled the very angry and very bald director.
I went back to my mark and got ready to start the scene over. This time I did it! I got all my lines and that scene was a wrap. Thank goodness. I got in my car and headed to my parents house. One day I will make enough money to move out on my own.