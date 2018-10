image by Patrick Fore on Unsplash

Writing Prompt: Jack-O-Lantern of the Soul

You (or a character) have managed to carve a Jack-O-Lantern that expresses the very essence of your identity and personality with startling accuracy. What is it, and how do your family/ friends react when they see it?

Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.

Happy Halloween, friends! ~ JZ

You might also like: