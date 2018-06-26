Photo by Craig Whitehead on Unsplash
As you almost certainly know, an idiom is colloquial phrase with a figurative meaning that is not deducible by simply hearing or reading the words at face value.
Writing Prompt:
Choose one of the following idioms and include it in a story that also includes a literal use of one of the figurative words in the idiom. For example, if I were to choose the phrase “at the drop of a hat,” I would also include a hat or someone dropping something.
- at the drop of a hat
- hit the sack
- judge a book by its cover
- beat around the bush
- steal [someone’s] thunder
- the last straw
Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.