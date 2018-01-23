Handwriting Anatomy

Online Course: Fearless Writing with Bill Kenower
January 23 is National Handwriting Day. While handwriting is a less common practice in the digital age than it once was, writers know that penning notes or a full story by hand can help you engage and connect with your work. According to a study released in 2016, students who hand-write their notes instead of typing them are more likely to remember the material because it forces them to take the time to be selective about what they write down.
The appearance of your handwriting can also reveal much about your priorities, character and decision-making tendencies. Check out the infographic below the prompt to see what different elements of your lettering might say about your personality. (Note that evaluating personalities via handwriting probably isn’t an exact science and some correlations may not apply.)
Writing Prompt:
Consider your handwriting, or a character’s handwriting. What significance does it have, and what does it say about the type of person you/they are?
The infographic below was originally published via Business Insider and based on the work of Kathi McKnight.
ELVA ADELE BEAUCHAMP
A few weeks ago, I received a letter in the mail from my daughter Lisa. My middle child with two older sisters and two younger sisters. You want to know what I am like, spend a day with her. Back to the letter she wrote. It was hand written, six full pages long and so many things in it. She is now single after many years with a man that was so far from her personality, it is a tribute to her patience that she put up with him as long as she did.
So what did I do with the letter? Well I wrote a six page letter back to her and unleashed what I always wanted to tell her. She was so pleased that I took the time to answer her by longhand. If you haven’t done this with a child or in my case, a child who is a grandmother to two marvelous boys, you’re missing something you would never want to let pass once you experienced it.
The first thing she told me when she called was that I had my Mother’s handwriting which I considered to be as high a compliment as I have ever received. A woman with a tenth grade education who at the age of fifty five, went to the library and checked out some books on learning how to write. A month later or maybe two, she typed her first story about her life, took it to the editor of the local newspaper. He read it and published it the next week in his paper.
I want to pull out a tiny part from it:
“I met my future husband on a street car in Philadelphia. He was dressed rather well but in need of a haircut. He seemed impressed with me but I was not so.”
Six years later and some four hundred columns she had written, she stopped. So to be compared to her in any manner was a wonderful compliment. Now what was it, this prompt supposed to be about? Handwriting I think. Well let’s get on with before I lose my concentration again. My handwriting moves with my personality and varies so many ways depending at what level I am.
If were to walk into a room with a complete stranger and write one sentence and stop, and then the same day, write a note to my children, my wife or a best friend, you would not think the same person wrote it. Analyze it, I don’t think so. So back to Elva Adele, I want to tell one quick story about her,.
My father’s mother and stepfather took a trip to Europe in the late twenties. Since the ship left from New York, my Mother and Father followed them from Philadelphia to New York as they drove their own car stuffed with luggage. The plan was for Mother to drive her in laws car back as my Father led the way.
Two thirds of the way my Mother got lost and Dad was no where in sight. Her in laws car stalled at a traffic light and she couldn’t get it started again. A well dressed man, much younger than her, stepped to the car and offered to try to start it. She went to the curb and watched as he managed to start the engine and drove away.
To make the story short, the car was never found, the police were called and my Father drove back when the police called. He decided not to tell his Mother as it would have ruined their trip. Three weeks later they drove to New York, met Dad‘s Mother and step father at the ship.
My grandmother, getting nervous as she looked for her car with a puzzled look, interrupted my Father’s conversation,
“William, where is my car!”
“Your car mother? Well, Ellie lost it.”
This guy’s a maniac, obviously.
Why do you say that, Barb?
Look at this. The loopy swirl, then, bam, print. Upper case, lower case. No contact with reality. I’ll lock this schizzo up on aesthetics alone.
I don’t think, I um…Let’s focus on what the letter says, okay Barb?
What men say isn’t half as important as how they say it.
Oprah?
Tone is everything.
Right.
See there. You say right, like you agree. But with the tone of a train passing through town.
Barb. Can we stay on task here?
Yes, Mr. Dial one, let’s work. We have Dear Boss note, written by an extremely dangerous schizophrenic madman.
Is that a technical term? Doesn’t sound PC.
He goes all lower zone here, and take a look at this S. I’m thinking our guy loves to travel. By now he must be in South America.
You got all that from the handwriting?
No, it says right here, ‘By the time you read this I’ll be in South America’.
Oh.
Hey, do you remember that trip we took to Punta Tombo? Swimming naked? Drinking martini’s through sunset before we went back to the room and, well, boom chicka wow wow. Remember that, Tiger?
Um, I think that must’ve been your ex-husband, Barb.
Hmm. Awkward.
Yeah.
Soooo. This note.
Yeah.
Well, look at this. Illegible signatures mean a person is private and hard to read.
Explains a lot.
What is that supposed to that mean? Oh, you’re not still mad about…
Still? You just said it.
Look, it was the worst weekend of my life. Can we move on?
Let’s. So our guy is fleeing the country.
And judging by the slant of his H he’s riddled with kidney stones.
How could you possibly…
Graphology. Concept Mapping. I took a study on forensic document examination. Worst weekend of my life.
I thought…
I’m kidding. Blue Bloods marathon last weekend. You were golfing.
I don’t play golf.
Oh, I meant cooking dinner.
Right. So our suspect has fled the country. Has kidney stones.
Is a raging lunatic, but likes sunsets, puppies, long walks—
Stop it.
No, really. See? The light pressure indicates he’s the sensitive type.
He’s been dubbed The Butcher of Bedford.
And he has piss poor time management.
Seems to be going around.
It’s the poor spacing. He writes impatiently.
Probably likes martinis.
Someone won’t let it go.
Pfft. I think we should take this downtown for analysis.
You aim low, Nolan. You have strong insecurities.
Excuse me?
You do. I’ve seen your grocery lists.
So this is about me now?
Let’s go to South America. We can catch the Butcher. Work on your tone.
So it will business?
And pleasure.
We’lll catch this madman.
And drink Martini’s
Have a terrible time?
The worst weekend of our lives.
General Arlan was in charge of the army as a whole, General Harold was in charge of special forces, and General Devon was in charge of dungeon and slaves. General Noah had one of the least exciting tasks of all, Tactical planning and strategy. In other words he told troops where to go and what to do based off what the others told him. With candles around him and armed with quill he planned out a battle he’d never see. Plotting out the safest routes, swerving around where he had marked known Giant camps, and finally finishing it off with a dot where the troop would finally stop. After he finished he rolled up the map and shoved it into a tall leather casing that he would then hand off to one of the Captains.
“Sir I’m sorry to interrupt you but are you finished with the map?” a young man asked, decked out in a full silver armor.
“Yes…” Noah said, eyeing the man and searching for his name in the far reaches of his mind.
“I’m Captain Dover, I’m under General Arlans command.”
“Well the maps right here Captain Dover,” he patted the top of the map casing, “now I’ve got to go back to work if you don’t mind.”
“Wait!” Captain Dover sudden shouted, and then quickly covered his mouth.
“What is it?”
“I’ve got a letter for you from the King.”
Noah pulled out another map and began sketching, “and why do you have a letter from the King? Doesn’t he have servants for that?”
“Well one of them stopped me in the hall and asked me to deliver it to you. Apparently there was an issue that needed her more immediate attention.”
Noah turned around in his chair and took the letter from the Captain. It was definitely the real deal with the golden wax seal, wine red paper, and the slightest hint of cinnamon coming off the paper when he put it under his nose. The door slammed as the captain left, blowing out all of his candles. The room was left nearly dark except for light seeping in through a tiny window high above, trickling down through the darkness. An ominous feeling cloaked itself over the room, making everything seem much more sinister. Noah fought the feeling and opened the envelope with all ten of his fingers shaking. All the words were cold, calculating, and spoke in a earthy monotone when he read it in his head.
Dear Noah Goune,
As you probably already know by now I have returned from my trip to the wivno mountain region. It was a decent trip, but I ran into a new development while I was there. Of course to discuss a new course of action I need my four most trusted allies. We will meet at midnight tonight in the dining hall and will have an open discussion on the issue. Please bring a map with you and don’t be late.
Sincerely,
King Ezra
Noah Felt a tremor in his left arm as he finished the letter. There was nothing sincere about the letter as it felt more like an order than anything. He dropped the letter to the side amongst a pile of discarded maps. He would have to see both the King and Devon tonight, two people he really wanted to avoid as much as possible. He took out a flint box to began to relight the candles the door had blown out. But before he did the scent of cinnamon forced him to take another glance at the letter. Then he lit the candles, there was no way he was going to get any sleep before the meeting.
Critique~ Nice, I liked your story! Now does he really have a nose ring that his fiancée wanted him to get? You captured the man-child moments some men have, well. I would like to see the reaction Linda has to the sunburned mark. This was reminiscent of The Hangover but not super silly like that movie. You captured how they could tell how he would rather a woman like Gloria than Linda.
It’s an interesting glimpse into how your friends know you best.
I haven’t had that problem with the posting in the old prompt but awhile back with the shark prompt I had to whittle my story down considerably and post it over and over til it worked. Different time I never figured out why it wouldn’t post and it never did.
Creature, I liked where this was going. Hopefully you will write the battle. Good work on a difficult prompt.
I liked the scene where Noah read the letter in the dark.
A Tattoo and a Ring
“Don’t worry, be happy.” Bill sang off key in the shower. Turning off the spout, he stepped out and felt a bit dizzy as he grabbed a towel. He’d forgotten to put on sunscreen again, had fallen asleep in the blazing sun on the lounger by the pool, and it didn’t help that he’d downed a few too many during happy hour. Scissoring the towel across his back he winced at the burning sensation. He rubbed a spot clear on the mirror and looked at the sunburned face and blood shot eyes staring back at him – not pretty. She wouldn’t like that. He looked over his shoulder at the purple red of his burned back and the towel fell from his hand. He cracked his neck to get a better look.
In crude letters inside a heart shape across his left shoulder blade he read backwards: airolG. Gloria? Wasn’t she the bubbly blond he’d danced with. He couldn’t remember how the evening ended. He wanted to throw up.
Bill snagged the towel off the floor and dragged it savagely across the letters. No change except for the painful chafing on his burnt skin. How did that get there? A tattoo? Had he really been that wasted? The 4-day weekend getaway with his best friends had flown by in a blur of partying and little sleep. They would fly home this evening.
Linda. His fiancé. Bill’s head started pounding. He’d told her the guys wanted to treat him to one last trip before his single days were over. How he summoned up the courage to tell her and stand his ground – knees shaking – and then she’d slapped him. He remembered the rage that twisted her face when he told her the flights were booked already.
Craning his neck to get another look he finally clued in that it wasn’t a tattoo at all but an intentional sunburned sign. Had to be Alan and Jeff. It was mean. Immature. They didn’t like Linda that was clear, but to go this far? How long did a sunburn last anyway? He wanted to throw up again.
The bus to the airport was packed. Alan and Jeff kept their distance. Bill felt panicky and the nausea persisted.
Once the plane was airborne and the seatbelt sign off Bill got up and walked back to where the guys were sitting. The wary looks on their faces didn’t stop him.
“What’s your problem?” Alan asked shrinking back when Bill leaned in his fists clenched.
“Problem? You could say that.” Bill hissed.
Several nearby passengers began looking around nervously.
“Settle down Bill.” Jeff swore. “This isn’t the place.”
“Why did you do it?” Bill glared at them.
Alan snapped back. “It was supposed to be a joke.”
Bill stood back. “I’m not laughing.”
The intercom crackled to life. “This is Captain Warren. Please remain in your seats with your seat belts fastened. We are experiencing some air turbulence. Thank you.”
“Take the blinders off Bill.” Jeff held Bill’s gaze. “She’s got a ring in your nose.”
Back in his seat Bill snapped the seatbelt on and leaned his head back.
The past few days had been a blast. When was the last time he’d laughed so much and had a good time? A ring in his nose? If he was brutally honest? He hadn’t missed Linda. Didn’t miss her constant nagging how to dress, where to go, what to eat, and what friends were good for him. Alan and Jeff were the best friends a guy could want. Bill shifted in his seat.
When the plane’s wheels touched down Bill reached back to scratch the itchy ‘tattoo’. His stomach had settled and his mind was made up. The ring would have to go.
Dear fellow writers: my apology for dropping this into today’s prompt – I wasn’t able (after many tries) to download it to last weeks prompt. Has anyone else had this problem?
My (long) response landed above your story.