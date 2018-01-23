Handwriting Anatomy

Online Course: Fearless Writing with Bill Kenower

January 23 is National Handwriting Day. While handwriting is a less common practice in the digital age than it once was, writers know that penning notes or a full story by hand can help you engage and connect with your work. According to a study released in 2016, students who hand-write their notes instead of typing them are more likely to remember the material because it forces them to take the time to be selective about what they write down.

The appearance of your handwriting can also reveal much about your priorities, character and decision-making tendencies. Check out the infographic below the prompt to see what different elements of your lettering might say about your personality. (Note that evaluating personalities via handwriting probably isn’t an exact science and some correlations may not apply.)

Writing Prompt:

Consider your handwriting, or a character’s handwriting. What significance does it have, and what does it say about the type of person you/they are?

The infographic below was originally published via Business Insider and based on the work of Kathi McKnight.

