This week, I’m relinquishing my all-powerful dominion over writing prompt creation because I recently acquired the revised and expanded edition of The Write-Brain Workbook. I initially shrugged it off as an overstatement, but here I am distracted from work by the darn thing, so I thought I’d share some of the fun.

Below you’ll find one of the 400 exercises and prompts that appear in it.

Writing prompt:

First, write down 12 flavors you can think of (ice cream or candy flavors, savory flavors, etc.).

Next, use all 12 flavors to write a story or scene (in 500 words or fewer) beginning with the following:

The sparkling water was…

Optional follow-up to try on your own:

Sending marshmallow-fudge-swirl-double cone prose to an editor whose preference is a small dish of lime sorbet poetry usually results in a rejection. List publications and authors with whom your writing “flavors” and portions are compatible. Send your writing to at least one of them.

You might also like: