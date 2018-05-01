This week, I’m relinquishing my all-powerful dominion over writing prompt creation because I recently acquired the revised and expanded edition of The Write-Brain Workbook. I initially shrugged it off as an overstatement, but here I am distracted from work by the darn thing, so I thought I’d share some of the fun.
Below you’ll find one of the 400 exercises and prompts that appear in it.
Writing prompt:
First, write down 12 flavors you can think of (ice cream or candy flavors, savory flavors, etc.).
Next, use all 12 flavors to write a story or scene (in 500 words or fewer) beginning with the following:
The sparkling water was…
Optional follow-up to try on your own:
Sending marshmallow-fudge-swirl-double cone prose to an editor whose preference is a small dish of lime sorbet poetry usually results in a rejection. List publications and authors with whom your writing “flavors” and portions are compatible. Send your writing to at least one of them.