Favorite Piece of Clothing Eulogy

You favorite article of clothing has finally out-lived its life (and then some). It’s time to say goodbye, but you love it so much you feel a need to send it off properly. Write a eulogy dedicated to that piece of clothing and all the times you shared together.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Download from our shop right now!
“A perfect pair of jeans who can find? They are worth far more than rubies. The owner has full confidence in them and lacks nothing of value.” Proverbs 31:10-11 (Personal Paraphrase)
I’ll never forget the first time I saw you, hanging there on the far back wall of American Eagle, the last day of summer before my Senior year of high school. Has it really been nearly ten years since that moment? I’ll always remember how soft you felt in my hands, despite never having been worn. You were the perfect shade of indigo, and I knew I had to have you.
We’ve been through so much together. I wore you the first time I hung out with Josh Barnes, the school heartthrob and quarter back of the football team. You and I were together the day they announced over the intercom that I had made the Royalty Court and we jumped around like fools in the library.
Dearest wide leg flares, you were there for me when during my first experience of heartache. I denied myself nothing, and despite the copious amounts of pasta and Metropolitan Steakhouse Philly Sandwhiches, you stood by me, fitting like a glove, in the best way.
I’m twenty-eight now. No longer the stick legged eighteen year old with the choice of any pair of jeans in the room. You’ve been so faithful, loyal and dependable all these years. I really don’t know what I’m going to do without you. What other jeans will make by butt look so good even though I’ve neglected the gym for far too long? What other jeans will make me feel like the giddy high school senior or college junior with her whole life ahead of her? You mean more to me than you’ll ever know.
Rest in peace, my dear friend. I will never know another like you.
I remember those days. Jeans that felt so good, you knew your butt looked great. Thanks for sharing.
The Closet
Layne stood with her hands on her hips, black plastic garbage bag on the floor, ready to be filled. It was time, way past time, besides she needed more closet space.
Quickly, before she changed her mind, she pushed and pulled hangers aside until the dress, once her favorite, was visible.
“Oh, Lord, if you could only talk,” she laughed as she buried her face in the denim and breathed in the faint scents still lingering in the fabric after twenty years, smoke, beer, sweat.
“Can’t believe I hung you up, after so many moves, so many closets. Did I think I was gonna wear you again?” She ran her hands down the row of buttons stretching from the high collar to the hem of the ankle length skirt, remembered the silver button covers now someplace in an old jewelry box, along with the silver tipped bolo, and pairs and pairs of long silver earrings.
“Yep,” she said as she pulled the dress from the hanger and stuffed it in the bag, “the post-divorce nineties were a darn fine decade.”
Next she took a hanger heavy with two long denim skirts off the rod. The skirt with buttons down the front joined the dress.
“Hmm, wonder where that belt, the one I got in Taos, went?” She traced the red, blue, and yellow embroidered flowers along the hem of the other skirt. “And, the vest, I loved that vest.” She laughed again. “So did that young Cheyenne with the Hudson Bay blanket coat.” She closed her eyes and could almost hear the music, see the band through the smoke, feel hands moving her across the dance floor, her black hair wild, whipping against her face.
“Gotta stop this or I’ll be here all day, eulogizing.” She turned to the mirror on the back wall of the closet. Her hair was short, blonde to hide the gray, sensible. She laughed again and lifted the two boxes from the floor.
“Wonder if the thrift shop would even want these?” She mused as she took out the first pair of boots, low heeled, brown leather, everyday wear. Then she opened the second box.
“My goodness, I loved these.” She ran her fingers over the blue leather, touched the white inlays and the silver banded heels. Remembered how they felt, how she couldn’t help but move, or dance, when she wore them , Saturday night boots.
Later, when her husband came home, after she asked about his day, she asked if he’d noticed the box and bag in the garage.
“Yeah, so you got some stuff outta the closet?” He walked to the refrigerator and got a beer. “When’s supper?”
“Thirty minutes, casserole’s in the oven.” She laughed to herself as she wiped the counter, thinking about the denim dress and embroidered skirt carefully packed around the blue boots, the box now way back in her side of the closet. It hadn’t been quite the right time to bury everything.
Oh what does that wicked girl have in her mind? I’d pay more attention if I were him. Great character building through her reminiscences.
Great prompt. It makes me want to know more about her story!
Sometimes the past just needs to stay with us.
I have a pair of black leather pants that I cannot get rid of, despite the fact that they are way too small for me. They are a goal.
HOW TO START A REVOLUTION
Thanks for speaking with me.
Sure.
As you’re aware, I am going to record this. I don’t want to miss a word.
That is quite fine. The story should be remembered.
[Clearing throat] So, why haven’t you shared with anyone before?
And ruin this for you?
[Laughter]
Well, because I was a wanted man… and there were people who wanted -want- me dead.
…
And now, I’m old and I don’t care.
Good for me.
Good for you. [Laughter]
Well, if you don’t mind, I’d like to ask my first question. Have you had any regrets?
Have I had any regrets? That’s a big question to start.
Sorry. [Laughter]
No not at all… No, I enjoyed watching the Reichstag burn.
Will I ever regret burning?
Never.
Do I regret the consequences?
Always.
You said in an interview five years ago that you were vocal about the surge and rise to power of the Nazi party. So, how did you do it unnoticed?
[Sigh] Germany is my home. I live in New York now, but Germany will forever be the place where I got my first skinned knees, where I fell in love with Liesel, then her sister, then got my heart broken twice -and my face bloodied- so, I had a natural inclination to protect my home.
I taught secondary school, and I was let go during the depression. It was because Hitler wanted to consolidate all schools under Statewide control. Easier to change the history books. Most of us were dismissed. Schools sat boarded up. Afterward, unlike the rest of my brethren, I did not follow Hitler’s march.
The state’s inspiration should not come from the man in charge. The government should not own companies. Religion should not be outlawed. I am a Catholic man, and Hitler’s Germany saw to it that Catholicism would be diminished to a mere speck.
One by one, I saw my friends get persuaded by a man who said the best way to rebuild the Republic is blind obedience to it, that speaking out against the State is tantamount to treason. We no longer had our First Amendment.
So, I stayed up all night Sunday, scribbling notes on my cuffs, the only pair of cuffs I had, notes on what I was going to say in Parliament the next day. I was never very good at remembering my lectures.
On Monday, I walked in, they had me wait until near sundown, delivered three words of my address, and was shown the back door by way of my coattails.
…
You left?
No.
What, then?
Then, I found a bench and waited until 9, ripped out my cuffs, pulled a match from my jacket, grabbed a spare can of gasoline from an unattended motorcycle, and, using my cuffs as kindling, started the fire.
Simple as that?
It’s never that simple. I waltzed through there with my can of gasoline, and danced with the smoke and fire. That Dutchman was a friend of mine. He turned himself in for me.
…
What was on your cuffs?
Hmm?
Your cuffs, what was on them?
Instructions.
On how?
To start a revolution.
-JR Simmang
JR, amazing story. Extremely well done. Perfect use of the cuffs. I had to force myself not to find parallels.
Powerful, complex and ironic JR. My son would like this.
I was confused at first, but kept on reading. Powerful.
Good bye my big red purse. You were wonderful for the five years you were in my life. I held you tight to my side when in crowds, flung you into my car at the end of my work day, loved you from the moment I saw you in the store.
Purse, you held everything and kept it organized. You had two big pockets, a smaller zippered one between the two big ones, and little zipper section that very small items. You were My Everything.
Your handles were cracking and pealing. The bottom corners were very worn. The fabric lining was oh so dirty. But you held everything! You were My Everything. People knew me by you. My crocheting projects fit in you.
I hated to get rid of you. I delayed way too long. You were no longer acceptable to look at in public. My husband was embarrassed. He started giving me funny looks. He told me it was time for a new purse. But I loved you! You carried everything! You were My Everything!
You had to go. I purchased a brand new red purse. A different shade of red. Two zippered pockets. It wasn’t like you at all. The purse sat unused for five months because I couldn’t bear to be without you. Finally I couldn’t take your scratchy handles anymore.
I brought my new purse into work and said I would swap during my lunch. I emptied you. Sheesh you held a lot! What was I doing with nine pens in my purse? What about those 35 loose cough drops? And all that accumlated dirt? Where does all this dirt come from?
You were a good purse. I hated to put you into my work waste basket. You tore at my heart when you landed at the bottom. All the stuff that wasn’t going into my new purse was deposited on top of you. I was bound and determined to let you stay there. I will have to learn to love my new red purse.
May you rest in peace. You were My Everything.
Dear Red Purse. So sad.
There’s a lot of emotion here, and I can tell it’s still parody. I think the 6th paragraph really worked well for the metaphor. We hold on to all the things we collect, and sometimes we must be emptied.
Great descriptive language.
This actually happened last Friday. I didn’t want to lug that big red purse on an airplane.
Thank you for your kind comments. Yes, it is a parady of what we hold onto for far too long.
Oh, I can relate to this. Getting rid of a purse is painful, that’s why I have too, too many hanging on the door of my sewing closet. Great take on the prompt.
Purses and shoes! And beer t-shirts.
It felt as if all the detritus landing on top in the bin was some kind of burial offering, so passionately did this come across.
Thank you so much. It really was the truth. I hated to get rid of it, but it was pretty beat up.