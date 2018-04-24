Extraordinarily Ordinary

I find that one of the greatest challenges I face in my own writing is finding new ways to describe settings. It’s easy to fall into clichéd diction and metaphors … which is why the exercise below helped me re-frame my worldview and work through a challenging spot in my WIP.

Writing Prompt

Describe something ordinary in an unrelated genre style. For instance, you could describe your living room in the style of an epic fantasy, a pigeon in the style of a western, your breakfast in the style of a steamy romance, or an office building in the style of a sci-fi thriller.

