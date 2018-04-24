Extraordinarily Ordinary

I find that one of the greatest challenges I face in my own writing is finding new ways to describe settings. It’s easy to fall into clichéd diction and metaphors … which is why the exercise below helped me re-frame my worldview and work through a challenging spot in my WIP.
Writing Prompt
Describe something ordinary in an unrelated genre style. For instance, you could describe your living room in the style of an epic fantasy, a pigeon in the style of a western, your breakfast in the style of a steamy romance, or an office building in the style of a sci-fi thriller.
It was a hot afternoon for April. I was hanging around nosing through a newspaper someone left at the bus stop while I kept an eye on the shop across the street. Finally, I spotted my target coming out. It was clear she had the goods on her. Before I could close in, she caught sight of me shadowing her. She grabbed her bag closer and picked up her pace, her heels clicking fast against the spit-stained sidewalk and her skirt fanning the fragrance of dryer sheets and lavender body spray in clouds behind her.
There was no sense finessing the tail; I’d been made and I had to get to her before she could reach her destination. I dashed down an alley to cut her off. She anticipated me, and stepped into a bookstore to lose me. When she came out, I was already waiting on the stoop of her building. She’d have to go past me to get inside.
“Look, I’m really tired of this,” she said, but there was fear in her voice. I knew I’d already won. I stepped closer.
“All right, all right. Here, you filthy animal.” She pulled a paper-wrapped object from her bundle and tossed it at me. She quickly unlocked the door and slipped inside. I let her go and turned my attention to the loot. It was exactly what I knew it would be. Warm and fragrant and buttery, with a hint of mustard and sage. The roast pork was slightly underdone, just the way I liked it.
I licked the wrapping paper clean, then stepped back as a playful breeze snatched it away and sailed it along the side of the building with other bits of paper and old leaves. I saw her looking out from her third floor window. I grinned up at her and wagged my tail. I knew we’d meet again, real soon.