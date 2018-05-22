May 22nd is Sherlock Holmes Day. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes, wrote a total of 56 short stories and four novels about the character, most of which are told from the perspective of Dr. Watson.
Fun fact: Contrary to popular belief, in those stories, Holmes never utters the phrase “Elementary, my dear Watson,” though he does occasionally say similar things and use portions of the phrase. He was also not described wearing his iconic deerstalker hat—though that image has become so thoroughly entwined with the character since then that it can be seen in most depictions of him, including a statue at the London Baker Street Station (pictured above).
The Prompt
There’s a knock on your door. Upon opening it, you find yourself facing a man dressed distinctly like Sherlock Holmes. He informs you that he is a detective, and that you are a suspect in the disappearance of a person named John Watson. What happens next?
Someone knocked on my door.
At first, it was a polite one-fist knock. “Knock. Knock.” Just so. Very polite.
I set down my newspaper and stretched.
If they were being that polite, clearly there was no need to rush.
“Knock. Knock.” escalated rather fast to “knockknockknockknockknockKNOCKKNOCKKNOCK!”
Well!
That wasn’t very polite at all. I suppose I would have to answer it, after all.
What a bother.
I shuffled to the door in my house slippers and best dressing gown. I opened the door.
An impudent young man with tossled hair, bright brown eyes, and a slight smirk stood on the other side.
“May I help you?”
He clapped his hands together. “Maybe.” His voice had a lazy drawl to it as if he’d just woke from a deep sleep. “You see, I…uhh…seem to be missing my personal assistant. He left my house at 2:34 in the morning to buy me a box of almond biscotti with no cranberries. Cranberries are abominations, just saying. He hasn’t come back, yet.”
“Well. That is very tragic.”
“Oh, it is. You see, it’s very hard for me to get through my day without my biscotti. It makes me all jittery and moody and no one like to see me all messed up like that. It isn’t nice. I’m sure you understand.”
“No. Not—”
“Anyway, I would appreciate it if you could uhh.” His smirk grew. “Pull my personal assistant out of your coat closet.”
I startled. “There is no one in my coat closet.”
“Uh-huh. Yeah. See? Here’s the thing. I can smell his stink of desperation through the walls of this house.” He shook his head. “Be glad that your nose isn’t as sensitive as mine. It’s a blessing and a curse.”
“I tell you there is no one in my coat closet.”
“Uh-huh. Yeah. Right.” He shoved me out of the way and entered my domain.
“Uhh. Excuse me?”
He sniffed the air. “Yep. Found him.” He sauntered over to my coat closet and flung the door open. “Hello, my dear ugly squid.”
John Watson-Malarkey let out an anguished yell. “IT ISN’T FAIR!”
“Yeah. Yeah. Come on, squid boy.” He grabbed him by his lapels and dragged him out. “Time to get me my biscotti before I start to get the jitters.”
I did not like the looks of this scene. So, I simply had to interfere. “Excuse me, sir. But who are you to
be hauling away this poor innocent man as if he were a criminal?”
“Not getting me my biscotti when I ask for it IS a crime. As for who I am, I am Robert D. Holmes. My best bosom buddies call me Sherlock.”