Did You Hear That?

As you likely know, the term onomatopoeia refers to words that imitate sounds associated with actions and objects. Incorporate as many onomatopoetic words into a story or scene as you can.
Here is a long list to get you started, but use your own if you prefer.
hiss, ping, crunch, pop, sizzle, bang, swish, smash, flutter, clunk, peck, whistle, smack, whack, hush, whir, tip-toe, whoosh, thud, zap, twang, cock-a-doodle-doo, squish, stomp, tap, thump, splash, purr, tinkle, gush, kerplunk, slurp, swirl, crash, whirl, clang, mumble, squeak, boom, meow, plop, cuckoo, pow, splat, quack, screech, zoom, tick-tock, burp, clip-clop, eek, hiccup, moo, oink, buzz
… and splonk, of course.
Post your response in the comments in 500 words or fewer.
This writing prompt was adapted from one of the 400 story starters and writing prompts in The Write-Brain Workbook Revised & Expanded.
BAM!! (“OW!”)
CRASH! (“OOOOO!!”)
SPLASH! (“GLUB GLUB!”)
POP! POP! POP! (“YOW!!!”)
SIZZLE! (“AAAAAHHHH!!!”)
BOOM!! (“ooohhhhhh….”)
STOMP-SLUSH! STOMP-SLUSH! STOMP-SLUSH!
CREAK!
“Yes, what is it, Mr. Morgan?”
“FIND YOURSELF ANOTHER SUBSTITUTE TEACHER, MR. JOHNSON! I QUIT!”
SLAM!
For a blissful moment as Ben woke up, he forgot he was in Tucker’s storybook house. It didn’t take long once he looked out the bedroom window and saw horses walking the coral. Ben ignored a hat and trousers his boyfriend left out for him and found the clothes he wore over last night. Ben met Tucker at the barn which was comically painted red and white. His combat boots weren’t holding up like Tuckers clomping leather that carried him over. Tucker shook his head at Ben’s rolled up sleeves that exposed another set, in ink, beneath the dress shirt. What? Did he expect him to wear some sort of plaid button down, or go bare skinned and risk getting covered in God knows what sloshed around?
“Here Darlin’, you go on to the coop and I’ll finish with Miss Harriet.” Tucker said, offering Ben a pail.
The metal handle popped and cracked against the weight of feed. Ben tossed a look over his shoulder. Once he left this palace of ewes, cows, and temporarily empty stalls he only had the smell of straw and feathers to look forward to.
“Wipe that look off your face.” Tucker laughed, “I’ll make a farmer out of you yet.”
“It’s enough to date one.” Ben sighed.
He resigned to follow the call of the rooster who seemed angry at the dawn. Harsh crows echoed across the farm, inescapable, like Harriet’s bell clanging around her neck. Still, as Ben ducked into the shed that had been turned into a chicken coop, he knew he’d rather be with the dairy cow. The hens sat roosting, but those who noticed him fussed, sending straw and various unmentionables raining down from the shelves. Ben left a line trailing behind him of feed, beginning in the coop but largely outside. While they pecked the ground he’d have time to clean. At the back of the now empty shed Ben abently counted nesting boxes as he gathered eggs. Ten? There should be twelve. Although the chickens were often left to wander during the day, at night they we’re always together and accounted for. Maybe Tucker sold a few, traded them at the town market he brought goods to on the weekend. Ben found he was very wrong. He grimaced at the wooden paneling that broke away to a convenient hole. On the floor were two mangled boxes, broken eggs, and downy feathers. Wouldn’t Tucker love this.
A hush came over the pool room as Desiree walked in, her stilettos clopping on the scarred wood floor. Hank Williams twanged from the jukebox and jaws dropped in her wake as she sashayed to a high top near the bar. Two men wearing their best flannel shirts assisted her as she sat. She smiled, a slight purr emitting from her cherry red lips. The other men rushed to the bar and soon her table overflowed with peach daiquiris.
Desiree swirled the straws and slurped from each glass. She suppressed a hiccup and the men laughed, having forgotten their pool matches. She picked up a menu and the men called frantically for the barkeep. Scuffling occurred until at least five food orders were placed. While waiting for her meal, Desiree snapped open her purse and arranged her household bills on the table. The men grabbed for them and fought to write their credit card numbers on the pay slips. One cowboy wannabe whooped as he obtained the mortgage payment, the granddaddy of them all.
After eating a little from each plate, Desiree dabbed her pouty lips and rose from her stool. The room buzzed, the men awaiting her next move. Her silk skirt whooshed as she twirled and walked to the jukebox. Dollars were fed to the machine as she made her song choices, hips swaying seductively. When Unchained Melody started playing, an all-out brawl ensued. As the men punched and gouged, smashing one another with chairs, Desiree walked to her table. She sipped from a few of the glasses and put her bills away. She plucked a shrimp form a plate and tossed it in her mouth as she exited the bar. She shook her head when the cowboy wannabe crashed through the front window and tumbled onto the sidewalk at her feet. He looked up, forehead bleeding and was treated to a radiant smile. She turned and blew him a kiss before rounding the corner, vanishing until next time.