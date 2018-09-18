Weekly Writing Prompt: Awry
Write about a situation in which plans go awry, leading to disastrous consequences. Did you go to college anticipating success, only to flunk out? Does a character fall in love with the wrong person, leading to a difficult breakup?
Post your response in the comments in 500 words or fewer.
22. The Show
[Follows “21. The Flight”, posted under “Unfairy Tales”. You can see a listing of the Darth Barbara saga chapters—all of which are posted under WD prompts—by clicking on my name above.]
“Sorry you’re gonna miss the show,” said the Ambassador.
“Yeah,” Barbara lied. She thought it was a bad idea, as much as she had helped test the concept.
“Thank you for all you have done. We’re going to win them over.”
Through an overdramatic intimidation tactic that Barbara was sure wouldn’t work.
“I know you remain skeptical, but this is a new phase of diplomacy. Upping our game.”
Foolishly.
“Your concerns… were quite helpful, in fact, and I’ve documented them with highest commendations.”
No, it got Barbara demoted… to a lower-priority, lower-development garbage world of electronics-age barbarians. She was being dispatched to Ke’aottémazh, another planet trying to decide whether to join the Galactic Union. It seemed the Union was losing more member planets than gaining them these days. But, its economy remained robust; its military remained unmatched; and the Death Star had not been used for many decades. “Thank you, Ambassador.”
“Safe travels.”
“Die, b@stard,” Barbara almost said, but smiled humbly instead.
* * *
The plan was for the Ambassador and the higher-ranking staff to descend upon the coronation in their most splendorous form, riding on giant albatrosses made of light, with wingspans that dwarfed the largest of Ammic animals, and, essentially, force the new sovereign into accepting the protection of the Union. Similar tactics had been used many times before, but the peculiarity of the geomagnetism here required a lot of tuning of the new equipment.
Meanwhile, Barbara had realized that the ordinary Ummahamamm were not nearly as superstitious as the royals and the nobles, who had wholeheartedly bought the we-are-divine fiction of the Earthlings.
Even as she touched up her angelic uniform in preparation for her credentialing ceremony…
“Barbara! Barbarella!” yelled the Oversubjunct as she rudely barged in.
“Yes?” Barbara replied majestically, fully in character.
“It’s Amm… The ceremony…” The Oversubjunct was out of breath, but was also deeply shaken. “It’s… disaster…”
It took Barbara a second to deduce what had happened. It took her another second to respond. “Call Subambassador Obershrifter in Emmemuhemmam. Tell him to go to the capital, implement Plan 9.”
“What?” The Oversubjunct was even more out of her depth on this one.
“You know what? I’ll do it myself.” She had to turn off the uniform to access the communication channels. Total hassle.
* * *
From the Ummahamamm’s point of view, this is what happened. A bunch of angels showed up at the coronation, flying in impressive formation, illuminating the night sky with their splendor. Then, they made an upward loop, halted for a moment, and crashed into a mountain. When the crowd arrived at the dead bodies, wrapped in strange tangles of contraptions, a ball of light appeared, and evaporated the bodies, saying—as majestically as any god would—something condemning pretensions of divinity and such, that the native supreme being had always and would always protect the planet from alien interlopers, blah, blah, blah…
Better to lose a prospective member planet than to lose face.