“Creativity by its nature has to do with gambling, taking chances, insinuating yourself into darker corners that haven’t been explored.”

— Diane Ackerman, Writer’s Digest September 1997

Writing Prompt: A Roll of the Dice

In the spirit of taking chances, roll two six-sided dice. Whatever number comes up, write down the first word you can think of with that many letters. Repeat five more times. Incorporate these six words into a story or scene and see where it takes you.

If you don’t have dice on hand, you can roll a pair of virtual dice at random.org/dice.

If you’re feeling adventurous, take it to the next level: Add another die and roll 10 times. Note that your words could feasibly end up being 18 letters long. Find a list of 18-letter words here. (Or if you’re a DnD player like me and you’re willing to raise the stakes even farther, you could use a 20-sided die to select your words.)

Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.

