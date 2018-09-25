“Creativity by its nature has to do with gambling, taking chances, insinuating yourself into darker corners that haven’t been explored.”
— Diane Ackerman, Writer’s Digest September 1997
Writing Prompt: A Roll of the Dice
In the spirit of taking chances, roll two six-sided dice. Whatever number comes up, write down the first word you can think of with that many letters. Repeat five more times. Incorporate these six words into a story or scene and see where it takes you.
If you don’t have dice on hand, you can roll a pair of virtual dice at random.org/dice.
If you’re feeling adventurous, take it to the next level: Add another die and roll 10 times. Note that your words could feasibly end up being 18 letters long. Find a list of 18-letter words here. (Or if you’re a DnD player like me and you’re willing to raise the stakes even farther, you could use a 20-sided die to select your words.)
Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.
23. The Party
[Like with the Madlibs prompt, I don’t trust myself to come up with truly random words, since I kinda’ have some ideas about what should happen next in the Darth Barbara Saga. So, after rolling the dice, I dusted off some DnD dice, and rolled some three-digit numbers. In my very old thesaurus, I went to the page with the three-digit number, and found the first entry word with the corresponding number of letters.
5-007: those (this was in the introduction)
6-440: madcap
8-583: reassure (had to get to page 584)
7-068: babyish
10-215: distraught
Apparently I misread the directions, and ended up with only five words. Hope that’s OK.
And sorry I haven’t had time to read everyone else’s posts. I have a free weekend coming up, and hope to catch up!
This follows “22. The Show”, under “Awry”.
You can see a listing of the Darth Barbara saga chapters—all of which are posted under WD prompts—by clicking on my name above.]
Barbara loved her new assignment. “I lob dis plaish!” she commed to the Ambassador’s oversecretary.
“Ah doooo, tooo!” he responded.
Even the ambassador was drunk, and could barely speak. He wobbled across the street to the next building on the party. Everyone followed him dutifully.
By chance, the E’petimi-’oshtami—the dominant species on Ke’aottémazh—enjoyed and responded to ethanol pretty much the same way Earthlings did, and also enjoyed these insanely excessively madcap parties, spanning multiple sites across multiple streets.
And, conveniently, they believed that their gods also loved to get drunk. The Union diplomats, in their angel-like guise, would have been happy to pretend to be drunk, but it was of course better to be truly drunk. Authenticity was how hearts and minds were won, was it not?
This was the first assignment where Barbara felt like she could let go of her uptight control over her every movement and thought. In fact, it was her duty to do so.
Barbara’s subsecretary, Sanniang, was the designated sober minion. Well, she was always the designated sober minion, because, well, she was a party pooper. For instance, she often yelled out things like “Look out for those…!” in a totally distraught voice.
It was too late. The ambassador bashed into the inviting decorations that had become unmoored and were dangling in his way. “’S OK! ’S OK!” he failed to reassure Sanniang.
“Oh, look!” Barbara exclaimed. “Babyish!”
“Whut?” asked the oversecretary.
“Babyish!” Barabara pointed her divine finger toward the incubators.
Like the Earthlings, the E’petimi-’oshtami usually bore one offspring at a time, but these were clearly twins.
Unlike the Earthlings, the E’petimi-’oshtami liked to have their babies sleep through drunken parties.
“Awwwww… so coot!” Barbara approached the babies.
The oversecretary and Sanniang both came to see the babies, too.
“’S’OK! It… izh… OK!” The ambassador yelled again as he crashed through a table.
“You’re babyish are so coot!” Barbara yelled to the drunken locals who seemed to be the babies’ parents. “Sooooo… coooot!”
Except she said it through her comm, rather than through the translator. The drunken parents bit their lips—their version of smiling—not having understood what she was saying, but having understood the divine blessing.
“Ah lov dish plaish!” Barbara reproclaimed. “Ah lov ma jobe!”
Tale of the Sixes. My words, selected at random from Google News stories, were:
Returned
Wild
Columns
Supporting
Fascinating
Is
And here is the tale: Going Home Again
One day, out of the blue, I felt an overwhelming need to go home. I can’t say why and I can’t say I had any idea what I might find after so many years. Nothing fascinating, I knew that much. Mother and I had been the last of our line, and after she died I just up and left the family home, never even went back after the funeral, left it as is (or I guess was), furniture and chinaware and all, even the key in the lock. I told no one, partly because I was in such pain, but mostly because I knew no one I trusted to tell. Except God, and He already knew. And didn’t seem to care.
More than 20 years had passed, and first thing I noticed was how much damage time and nature (including human nature) had imposed when given their inevitable opportunity. The window panes had gone to shards, the orchard gone to wild overgrowth, and the roof gone to gaps and missing shingles. Once-white paint had gone gray, and tree roots had had their way with the brick walk of which mother had been so proud. The massive front porch, my favorite summer sanctuary, sagged in spots, its remnant screen rusty and torn, its floor pocked with debris and peeling paint. The ornate columns supporting the overhang stood at stiff silent attention, gray sentinels uniformed in pale green vines.
Inside, in the pale slatted light of the late afternoon sun, I walked carefully on creaking boards, my footsteps alternately announced by creaking wood and muffled by a carpet of dust. Nothing of value remained inside, the neighbors having helped themselves to whatever they found useful, and their kids, as is the way of youth, having broken whatever remained. I didn’t dare venture up the shaky staircase, which seemed to cling desperately to the walls. I didn’t need to see up the second floor. The downstairs was enough.
I saw enough to know that all was being reclaimed by time and nature, and that pleased me. Pleased me because the so-called civilized world had brought us nothing but pain, and once the house had returned to its elements I’d free to follow, to let go of life at long last.