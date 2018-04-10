A Game of Reactions

Have you ever played the party game Catchphrase? Very basically, you are given a word or phrase—usually a person, place or thing—and you have to describe it without saying the word or phrase itself. Typically, hilarity and excitement ensues. Plus, it’s a nice way for writers and other introverted people (like myself) who may not otherwise be interested in interacting with other humans to socialize.
Anyway, this week’s prompt requires you to write around a concept much like you would in a game of Catchphrase, using a character’s response to it.
Writing Prompt: Describe one or more characters’ reactions to something (an item or an occurrence) without explaining what it is. See if your fellow prompt responders can guess what it is or what is happening.
