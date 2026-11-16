Zack Davisson: I Was Just Fascinated With Japan’s Catlore

Zack Davisson is an award-winning translator, writer, and folklorist. He is the author of Yurei: The Japanese Ghost and Yokai Stories, and the translator of Leiji Matsumoto’s Space Battleship Yamato, Go Nagai’s Devilman, and Shigeru Mizuki’s Kitaro. He was nominated for the 2014 Japan-U.S. Friendship Commission Translation Prize for his translation of the multiple Eisner Award–winning Showa: A History of Japan. He has been featured on NPR, the BBC, and in The New York Times, and has written for Metropolis, The Comics Journal, and Weird Tales Magazine.

Zack Davisson (Photo credit: Margeaux Miller) Photo credit: Margeaux Miller

In this interview, Zack shares how a comic inspired his fascination with Japanese catlore, the surprise in sharing potential book covers during the publication process, and more.

Name: Zack Davisson

Literary agent: Eve White Literary Agency

Book title: Kaibyo The Supernatural Cats of Japan

Publisher: Countryman Press

Release date: November 10, 2026

Genre/category: Japanese History / Folklore / Cats

Previous titles: Yurei The Japanese Ghost, The Ultimate Guide to Japanese Yokai

Elevator pitch for the book: An exploration behind the history and folklore of Japanese magic cats.

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What prompted you to write this book?

It started because I was working on a comic series called WAYWARD from Image comics, and one of our characters was a Neko Musume—a Cat Daughter. I was researching the folklore behind her and uncovered all of these amazing stories behind cats in Japan—stories that had never been told in English. The more I researched and read, the more I wrote. I did it without any real intention, just a deep fascination with what I was learning. It was my publisher who looked at all the piles of pages I had created and said “I think we have your next book.”

I like to think the cats of Japan sunk their claws into me so I would tell their stories, and they haven’t let go yet.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I don’t know the exact timeline because, as I said, I began with no idea of publishing a book. I was just fascinated with Japan’s catlore. With the decision to publish everything as a book, it really then became a question of organization and filling in gaps. I asked questions, such as “What is the oldest known Japanese depiction of a cat?” And then I went and found answers.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

No real surprises. Once it was decided, everything came together quite smoothly. There are always logistics such as the gathering of images and choosing the title and cover. I think one surprise is that I tested potential covers on several people and they all chose exactly the same one—that image clearly has cat power!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Probably the main surprise is that while cats are clearly beloved in Japan, they are seen as perpetual outsiders. As not an endemic species, they forever carry a sense of being otherworldly. Even Japan’s most famous and popular cat, Hello Kitty!, is British and not Japanese according to her own backstory.

There is a sense of separation from cats that you don’t see in endemic species like foxes and tanuki, even though they share much of the same folklore and powers.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Hopefully they will enjoy the stories and learn something about the nature of cat folklore in Japan. Every book I write starts with a sense of wonder of something I discovered and a hope to share that same wonder with the world.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

When we opened our production copy of KAIBYO: THE SUPERNATURAL CATS OF JAPAN from its package, my wife looked at me and said “You really did it. All those things you said you would do all those years ago, you actually did it. You made your dreams come true.”