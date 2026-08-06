Your Neurodivergent Story Will Find a Home, I Promise (Tell Your Story Your Way, Even If It’s Scary)

One of the absolute best things about being Bipolar-AuDHD (Autistic+ADHD) is that I see the world in ways that others do not. Like many neurodivergent people, I spot connections between things that seem unrelated at first glance or even fifth or sixth glance. It is, most of the time, a gift.

A challenge comes when I want to write an essay or book with all of this rich material to draw from, but the story does not want to comply with any sort of conventional structure.

And the thing is, I don’t want to force it to comply.

I want my neurodivergence to shine through in my writing. But where does that leave my work in a publishing landscape that, for the most part, values conformity?

***

When I was a little kid, my neurotypical parents did not know what to do with me. My dad likes to joke that it seemed the aliens handed me to them and said, “Just do the best you can.”

From a young age, I was very independent, and didn’t like taking advice (even when I should have). I was also creative in strange and wonderful ways. One weekend while in elementary school, I built an AM radio out of random parts from RadioShack. I figured out how to blow things up with my supposedly-safe chemistry set. I spent a lot of time alone, charting my own course, and most of the time my parents tolerated it.

But sometimes, they worried. Was I too weird, too strange? Did I need to conform more? Yes, they decided. I did. My parents did the best they could with an undiagnosed Autistic daughter, yes. But I grew up struggling with my identity and understanding who I was and who I wanted to be.

I still struggle.

Today, I have teenagers of my own, but they are not aliens to me. No, they are also AuDHD, and it’s fantastic. To find a guidebook for how to raise my children, I only had to look back at my own childhood. I support them. Affirm them. Love them unconditionally. Appreciate the talents, special interests, and need for quiet time.

But when it came time to explain how to parent neurodiverse kids in writing, first as a columnist for the magazine Catapult, RIP, and then in my latest book, Your Kid Belongs Here, I knew that I had to bring together all of the connections between my childhood, my parenting life, my scientific research into neurodiversity, my legal research into how our social structures treat neurodivergent people, and more.

But publishers don’t necessarily want an author’s red-yarn-and-thumbtacks wall of connections between timelines, research, memoir, and interviews. They want the predictable, the normal—even when complying with publishing norms that would kill the heart of a book.

Here’s the thing: I am a widely published author and essayist and former publisher of a small literary press. I understand market forces and the importance of being able to specify the niche for a book. When I would consider books for our press, I would ask: “Where in the bookstore would this book be shelved?” In fact, that is a common refrain in MFA writing programs to help students understand genre and the publishing industry.

Why? Because if people can’t find your book, people can’t buy your book. And they can’t find it if booksellers, and before them publishers, don’t know what kind of book it is you’re writing.

Which is a serious bummer for neurodivergent authors who want to stay true to ourselves.

***

A few years ago, when I was going through my editor’s feedback on the first book I ever published for a large(ish) press, one comment hit me hard. He said that, throughout the book, “There’s just too much of you in there.”

Ouch.

Now, this book was not my first book. It was not even my first trade nonfiction book or my first essay collection. On the contrary, it was my eighth (nine, if you count my never-published doctoral dissertation). I have a master’s degree in creative writing from a top program where feedback could be brutal.

The point is, I knew how to write a book, and I knew how to receive editorial feedback. But this comment really set me on my heels.

Too much me? Like many neurodivergent people, I’ve been told that I am “too much” my entire life. Too loud, too weird, too tall, too intense, too whatever.

Tone it down, we’re told, not just by our parents and teachers, and friends, but by our entire society’s cultural norms.

Fortunately, when I received this feedback, I was with a good friend who is also a writer. When I read the comment to her, she said, “Wrong. That’s what you do.” (Already I felt better.) “You tell a story about your life and then you blow it up with research and draw connections all over the place and then you zoom back in and give the reader a gift they can take with them.”

Okay. That sounded a lot better than “too much Katie.”

I wrestled with whether to pull the book entirely. To start over hunting for another publisher. To even self-publish.

In the end, I pushed back—some. I only wish I’d pushed back more. But I learned an important lesson. In the future, I would push back more.

***

With that book, I did what many neurodivergent writers do—spot connections that others don’t see and then we bring them together, giving them to readers as a gift.

But only if readers are able to receive it. Which leads back to the problem that many neurodivergent writers face: Where would your book go in a bookstore?

Here’s the advice I give my coaching clients: It doesn’t matter.

After all my years in publishing, I have learned it simply does not matter. My latest book (Your Kid) would be shelved in parenting, a subcategory of advice. However, it is hardly a conventional advice book.

But that unconventionality is what makes it great, special. The best books aren’t the same thing over and over again. They tell us something new about ourselves as readers.

If you are a neurodivergent writer, if you are simply a writer who thinks in non-linear ways who spots unique connections, and you’re not sure how to present them, my advice is this: Write it how it makes sense to you.

My mother used to say when I was growing up, “If you don’t know what to buy someone for a gift, buy them something you like.” Why? “Because then at least one person will think it’s great.”

Write something you love, something you think is great. Because honestly, that is enough. If you love it, then someone else will too. Like my weird horse-girl-memoir coming out next year, it will find a home; I promise.

Check out Katie Rose Guest Pryal's Your Kid Belongs Here here: