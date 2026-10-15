You Can Never Go Home Again: 7 Books That Prove Home Is Where the Horror Is

As someone who moved away from their hometown not once, not twice, but three times in her lifetime, I know all too well how hard it is to go back once you leave. The trope of returning home after a long absence or estrangement shows up in all genres of literature and media. We’ve all seen the Hallmark movie where a big city girl who left her small town behind and never wanted to look back must return to take over her father’s inn/save the family business/inevitably reconnect with her long lost love. Classic songs like “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” by John Denver, or “Sweet Home Alabama,” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, croon with yearning, melancholy, and gusto about the home left behind.

But I am partial to how horror novels explore the topic—maybe because for a girl who never wants to move back home, there’s something inherently horrific about the whole idea of being forced to sojourn, even if it’s only temporary. If you’re looking for suggestions that fall into this category, you’ve come to the right place. On this list you’ll find creepy cults, haunted houses, cold case mysteries, and so much more, all of which prove: Home is where the horror is.

Black Sheep, by Rachel Harrison

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Anyone with a weird and complicated family can relate to Vesper (that’s all of us right?). She left home and her religious family behind, which would be fine, except that she also left her best friend in their clutches. Now, that best friend is getting married in Vesper’s childhood home. Vesper returns for the ceremony, reuniting with her toxic mother and a trauma-filled past she has tried to forget. This book has some fabulous twists, and comes chock-full of Harrison’s signature wit and charm.

No Body No Crime, by Tess Sharpe

When she was a teenager, rural private eye Mel helped her best friend Chloe bury a body. Now, Chloe’s family hires Mel to try to uncover Chloe’s whereabouts after she’s been missing for over six years, but when Mel hunts her down, she’s not the same girl she knew (and loved) when she was 16. Chloe and Mel reconnect as they go on the run from a past determined to have vengeance once and for all. It’s “Sapphics in the Canadian wilderness,” so it will also help scratch the itch we’re all feeling as we wait for the final season of Yellowjackets to drop.

Jackal, by Erin E. Adams

Liz Rocher has wanted nothing to do with her racist small hometown since she left it years before, but when her best friend asks her to come back for her wedding she has to grit her teeth and power through. The one bright spot in a series of awkward reunions is Caroline, the bride’s daughter, and Liz’s goddaughter. But when Caroline goes missing in the infamous woods locals warn everyone should stay away from, Liz begins to unearth the dark truth of why—a horrifying danger that now has her goddaughter in its clutches. Voicey, atmospheric, and powerful, I couldn’t put this one down.

Just Like Home, by Sarah Gailey

The house Vera called home was also a crime scene multiple times over because her father, unknowingly to her, was a prolific serial killer who did most of his murders on the grounds. When Vera’s mother calls her home because she’s dying, Vera comes, but their chilly reunion is made all the more awkward by the dark secrets Vera begins to uncover about her childhood home. This book was a wallop to my soul, and I still think about the ending to this day, many years after I read it.

Sundial, by Catriona Ward

As a mom, I can attest it would really suck to discover your sweet baby girl is a spooky, haunted child who reminds you of the dark twisted family you thought you got away from. But that is exactly what happens to Rob, when she notices her daughter Callie is collecting animal bones and talking to the air. Rob and Callie return to Rob's childhood home in the Mojave Desert in an attempt to save themselves from a horrible fate. If you’ve never read a Catriona Ward novel, you need to read one. It’s unacceptable that you haven’t.

Our Cut of Salt, by Deena Helm

Marina has never been to her grandmother Nuhad’s childhood home in Haifa, and after her grandmother passes, she decides to return to the place she was born to reconnect with her history and heritage. But the more Nuhad uncovers about the past, the sicker she gets, until finally her mother must come to her aid. A beautifully told, lyrical debut about three generations of women, the meaning of home, and the need in all of us to uncover the truth before it becomes a festering wound that can destroy us.

What a Nightmare, by Rebekah Faubion