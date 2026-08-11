Writing to Solve Personal Conundrums: Memoir or Novel?

I spent my paid working life writing reports that answered other people’s questions. Mostly those questions came from government sources: How much money should be spent to make a Native American education program state-of-the-art? What are the appropriate standards for U.S. child care for young children? How should Saudi Arabian educators deal with children with special needs? I retired to explore my own questions, favoring ones that had bothered me for years. For each one, I asked myself whether it should be a memoir or a novel.

My first novel, Uncovering, followed two years of work in an Islamic fundamentalist region of northwest Pakistan, training teachers in state-of-the-art methods of teaching the sciences, math, and English. My staff of 260 had about 100 Pakistani women, an impressive group of committed idealists who struggled against—and often disappeared into—a repressive, male-dominated system. How could they realize their dreams?

A memoir didn’t feel right. First, I was only a minor character in the story. The central characters were these women who proved themselves invaluable to their communities. Second, their quest to prove their worth would resonate with readers, but it wasn’t my quest. Third, education (my area) doesn’t have spiky highs and deep lows; it’s likely boring to many readers. So, I wrote a novel about the struggles of a young Pakistani nurse against the male hierarchy on her quest to ensure that all women in her community birthed babies who thrived.

My second novel, Chasing the American Dream, emerged from a very different, more personal conundrum: my angry father. I was often afraid of what he would do to me in one of his seemingly uncontrolled bouts of anger. Yet he also excelled at creating stories for my brother and me about his incredible heroism as a member of the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. He claimed, for example, that he assumed the identity of a German major and carried messages among military units. He’d radio Allied forces each night to report the movement of these units. He died when I was 25, and I never knew him adult-to-adult. I wondered if I dug into the National Archives and found out more about Dad’s war exploits, I could write a memoir about the change from my childhood impression of him to an adult perception of a very different man. That had a sort of universality, and book clubs could discuss the changes in their family relationships over time.

After six months delving into the extensive reports on his activities, it was clear that every story he’d told us was a lie. Why did Dad find it necessary to lie to us? He could have said nothing as many veterans did. I hypothesized the reason was that he yearned to be a superhero in the war and instead became an assistant to the head of Secret Intelligence. He was angry with himself—and believed the world had robbed him of his opportunity.

Again, I was not the focus of the story; it was my dad. But I could probe his war history and heroic quest and give him the opportunity to act as a hero in the 1950s. I made him struggle and turned him into the sort of “everyman” hero I wanted as a father. Its “coming of age” theme is common. And it turned out to be satisfying for me as it generated an immense flow of forgiveness for my dad, something that might not have happened in a memoir centered on me growing up.

My third novel, The Boy With the Butterfly Mind, to be released August 11, arose from the ashes of my first marriage. My husband and son are both neurodivergent, and I am neurotypical. I loved the energy, the impulsivity, and the creativity of my husband, who could be immensely entertaining and dragged me out of the everyday for adventures. However, I wasn’t either a satisfying wife to him or as understanding a mother as I wanted to be for my son. My marriage ended in divorce. I considered writing a stirring memoir about the difficulties of raising a child with ADHD, but I couldn’t give it the hopeful ending I wanted—if I stuck to the truth. And too many relatives are still alive who might be upset to see themselves in print. In a novel, I could dive into the depths of diagnosis and potential treatments for ADHD and co-occurring disorders and figure out how to be a better parent. The issue is big enough for memoirs and novels—and book clubs to debate. By imagining a family, I’ve been able to release some of my guilt and believe that families with neurodivergence can wrestle with and emerge as workable teams.

Making this third book a novel also has other benefits over a memoir. Specifically, I’m inviting readers to tear apart the actions in the story: What did the parents do wrong? How should they behave? Did the experts give the child the right diagnoses? How should the father be diagnosed? I wouldn’t be comfortable arguing with a memoirist about his or her parenting.

In each of these three cases, I’ve taken a conundrum that journaling alone couldn’t solve for me, evaluated its universality, chosen novel over memoir as vehicle, built a story with sufficiently vacillating highs and lows to be satisfying to readers, solved a niggling personal problem, suggested meaty topics for book clubs to discuss, and avoided uncomfortable family dynamics. What’s next? I’m planning a memoir in the form of a series of stories of my life and what I’ve learned from them. With humor. With love.

Check out Lorelei Brush's The Boy With the Butterfly Mind here: