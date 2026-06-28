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July/August 2026 Issue
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Writing the Natural World

Deepen your sense of place and use the natural world to do more than decorate the page, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

The natural world can anchor your writing in vivid, sensory detail and do powerful thematic work. But too often, nature writing falls into clichés or stays surface-level.

In this webinar, you’ll learn five craft techniques for writing the natural world in ways that feel fresh, specific, and essential to your story. Whether you’re writing fiction, memoir, or essays, nature isn’t just backdrop—it’s character, metaphor, and emotional landscape. Learn how to make every detail count.

This live webinar is perfect for writers working in any genre who want to deepen their sense of place and use the natural world to do more than decorate the page.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Now!

Your Story #142

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists. Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Enter Your Story #143

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 143." Deadline to enter: August 17, 2026.

Click here for more information.

There’s Still Time To Join Us in New Jersey for the Annual Conference This Summer!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

Click here to learn more and to register today.

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