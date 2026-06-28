The natural world can anchor your writing in vivid, sensory detail and do powerful thematic work. But too often, nature writing falls into clichés or stays surface-level.

In this webinar, you’ll learn five craft techniques for writing the natural world in ways that feel fresh, specific, and essential to your story. Whether you’re writing fiction, memoir, or essays, nature isn’t just backdrop—it’s character, metaphor, and emotional landscape. Learn how to make every detail count.

This live webinar is perfect for writers working in any genre who want to deepen their sense of place and use the natural world to do more than decorate the page.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Now!

Your Story #142

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists. Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Enter Your Story #143

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 143." Deadline to enter: August 17, 2026.

There’s Still Time To Join Us in New Jersey for the Annual Conference This Summer!