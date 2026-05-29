Writing the Afterlife of Trauma: Crafting Characters Beyond Their Wounds

Trauma is often described as a singular, defining event. In fiction, it typically centers on a moment of rupture that shapes everything after. But in lived experience, trauma’s resonance lies less in the event itself and more in how it extends forward—subtly and persistently molding identity, memory, and relationships in ways that accumulate over time and are often difficult to name.

When I began writing The Invisible Canvas, I realized that the challenge was not how to depict what had happened, but how to represent what remained. This required a shift in focus—from the event itself to what I came to think of as its afterlife, which became the starting point for the narrative.

Moving Beyond the Event

One of the first creative decisions I confronted was whether to center the narrative around the traumatic event itself. Dramatizing trauma through intense scenes can pull focus. I found that centering these moments risked reducing the character’s experience to a single defining moment. So I placed greater emphasis on what followed.

In practice, this meant letting trauma appear not through spectacle, but through pattern. It emerges in hesitation, in over-accommodation. In the quiet ways a character anticipates harm even when it is absent. It lives in how someone enters a room, interprets silence, and navigates relationships.

By focusing on these quieter manifestations, the narrative reflects not just what happened, but how it endures.

Letting Memory Remain Fragmented

Another challenge was how to represent memory. Trauma does not return in a linear or orderly way. It surfaces unpredictably, through sensory details, passing moments, or emotional triggers that are not always immediately understood. To reflect this, I avoided presenting the past as a contained backstory.

Instead, I allowed it to emerge gradually, in response to the present. Sometimes a moment of tension reveals only part of the truth. Other times, a seemingly ordinary interaction might carry the weight of an unresolved issue. The novel’s structure moves between past and present, but not in a way that seeks to explain everything at once.

This approach resists closure, letting memory function as it often does—fragmented, evolving, and incomplete.

Resisting Reduction to Trauma

A central concern in writing trauma is the risk of reducing characters to what they have endured. Early in the drafting process, I found myself asking: Is this character being shaped by her experiences or defined by them?

To avoid flattening Jansi into a single dimension, I worked to ensure that trauma remained one influence among many. She exists within a network of relationships. Jansi is a mother, a spouse, a daughter. Cultural expectations, personal desires, and contradictions—these shape her, too. She is more than any one experience.

In one scene, Jansi is fully absorbed in the rhythms of family life, attending to small, ordinary details. Nothing explicitly references the past, and yet its presence can be felt in the way she responds to others, to herself, and the expectations placed upon her.

Moments like this were important to me. They allow the character to exist as a whole person, rather than as a representation of trauma.

Using Restraint Instead of Explanation

There is also the question of how much to show. In writing about trauma, it can feel necessary to make everything visible—to explain, contextualize, and clarify. But I found that over-explanation risked diminishing the emotional complexity of the narrative. Instead, I deliberately chose to hold back.

This meant resisting the impulse to interpret the character’s experience for the reader. It meant allowing certain moments to remain partially obscured, trusting that what is implied can carry as much weight as what is explicitly stated. In some cases, this meant leaving gaps—places where the reader must sit with uncertainty, just as the character does.

Restraint, in this sense, is not avoidance. It is a way of creating space.

Writing the Afterlife of Trauma

In The Invisible Canvas, trauma is not a singular event to be resolved. It endures as an ongoing presence—shaping how Jansi understands herself and moves through the world. The narrative does not seek to isolate or resolve it, but traces how trauma moves alongside responsibility, identity, relationships, and change.

This allowed me to approach trauma not as a fixed point, but as something dynamic—something that evolves over time and remains woven into the broader fabric of a character’s life.

Holding Complexity on the Page

Writing trauma fiction is not about recreating pain. It is about representing its complexity.

The afterlife of trauma resists simplicity. It does not unfold in a straight line, nor does it exist in isolation. It continues in the tension between what is felt and what is expressed, surfacing even as a character grows, in how they relate to others, and in the small, often unnoticed moments that shape their experience.

Fiction offers a space to hold that complexity—not by resolving it, but by allowing it to remain present, shifting, and deeply human.

Check out Kalyani Adusumilli's The Invisible Canvas here: