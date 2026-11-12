Writing Stories for Children That Do More Than Entertain

Imagination can do far more than help children escape the challenges of the world. It can help them understand their emotions, discover their courage, and find the strength to move forward when life feels overwhelming. This belief lies at the heart of my new book, Martin and the Light Beams of Amalius, which explores the power of imagination, inner light, and the extraordinary potential that lies within each of us.

Imagination encourages creativity. To create anything, one must first imagine it in the mind. In a time when children are being inundated with video and still images, that actually has the effect of weakening the imaginative capacity. Reading stories is so important because to enjoy a book, young readers need to be able to picture the scenes in their mind’s eye. This builds their powers of concentration. It gives opportunities to express their creativity alongside gently developing the child’s intellect. Healthy imagination encourages the development of a healthy intellect.

Martin’s Journey

Through the use of imagination and allegory, Martin and the Light Beams of Amalius aim to inspire and empower children in their own innate talents and abilities. It tells the fantastical story of a boy, Martin, who befriends a beam of light. Martin is unhappy at home because his parents fight all the time. He loves astronomy and studies the stars and planets. He thinks of beams of light as his friends. When a big fight erupts at home, Martin decides it’s better to run away. It’s then the fantastical aspects of the story unfold.

Just before he runs away, a radiant beam of light named Amalius appears in his bedroom with an impossible offer: Martin can become a light beam and soar to the stars! Martin agrees and goes on the greatest adventure of his life traveling through the galaxy. He meets unforgettable beams of light and learns powerful lessons about courage, love, friendship, imagination, and forgiveness. He discovers that Amalius’s distant home planet has fallen into darkness. In helping to save his new friends, Martin discovers the truth that was there all along: The greatest light is the one that lives within us.

Through the telling of Martin’s story, children explore and transform, in the safety of imagination, feelings of fear, helplessness, and uncertainty into feelings hope, empathy, and resilience. From the beginning, Amalius tells Martin how lucky he is being a little boy, but Martin insists it’s better to be a beam of light and soar through the universe. Amalius points out “The grass is always greener on the other side.” But Martin retorts, “It wouldn’t be green at all unless you were there to light it!” Right away, life lessons are presented that running away from problems never solves them, but Martin has to go on a great adventure to discover that.

Through the magic of imagination, Martin is turned into a beam of light and explores the wonders of being a light beam. But he soon discovers life is not so easy for a light beam either. The light beams on Amalius’s distant planet, also named Amalius, are in big trouble. They had fallen in love with what they were illuminating. They wanted to experience for themselves the oceans, valleys, mountains, trees and flowers of the planet Amalius. In the same way Martin was turned into a light beam, the light beams of Amalius were turned into the inhabitants of Amalius! What’s more, when the light beams became the inhabitants, they forgot they were light beams and by not being there to light the planet, the planet plunged into darkness.

Amalius asked Martin’s help to wake the light beams up. In the journey to help his new friend, Martin awakens his own compassion. Through the adventure, Martin discovers each of us has a role to play in life. When we don’t do that, that is when we lose hope and direction, and life can feel dark. By giving of himself, Martin finds his sense of purpose. At the end of the story, Martin succeeds in his mission, but he misses home. He realizes he can’t stay a light beam; he has too much to experience as a boy. He has to return home, no matter what the consequences. To his joy and amazement, once he is home and a boy again, he discovers he’s not the same boy who started onto the journey. He found his true light that was always there.

Ways Children Can Connect With Their Inner Light

The lessons of courage, love, friendship, and forgiveness offered in the story are the very keys to help children connect with their own “inner light” day to day. I cofounded an educational nonprofit, Spiritual Arts Institute, that teaches meditation and spiritual principles to adults. Many of the principles we teach are essential for children to embody.

Based on the spiritual teachings we offer at the Institute, here are a few pointers to help children connect with their inner light.

Encouraging children who feel anxious the fundamentals: how important and special they are, how important family and friends are, and that life is a great adventure to face with humor, courage, and confidence.

Happiness and a sense of confidence and well-being comes from inside our hearts. It doesn't come from stuff or toys, and it doesn’t come from technology devices or the Internet.

It is so important for children to have some type of spiritual foundation, denominational or nondenominational, and to acknowledge that there is great mystery and wonder to life.

To trust their inner voice and be themselves when friends and peer pressure want them to do something they do not feel comfortable with.

We can give opportunities to express their creativity alongside gently developing their intellect.

How important reading as a way to build imagination and strengthen their powers of concentration.

And for parents:

Even if you don’t have all the answers, the most important thing is to give your child love, attention, and encourage them to socialize with their peers.

One of the greatest privileges is to be a parent.

A parent is a parent first and a best buddy second. Children need parents to guide them and at times discipline them in a loving way.

A Simple Color-Based Meditation Families Can Practice Together

One of the great benefits of meditation is it gives you the opportunity to redirect your attention away from things which are distressing to the inner life and to things of beauty and inspiration. Introducing children to meditation is becoming more commonplace. There are schools that now offer yoga, mindful meditation, and even simply “quiet time” for their students and are seeing wonderful, positive results. With the growing interest in spirituality coupled with the greater demands of daily life, more people are turning to meditation to keep themselves centered, and more parents are introducing their children to meditation as a form of stress reduction or to acquaint them with the benefits of a spiritually centered lifestyle.

If your child shows interest, I highly recommend offering children what are called reflective meditations. With reflective meditation, you are quieting the mind and envisioning pleasing scenes with special emphasis on uplifting colors. These simple meditations of visualizing color can greatly help reduce stress and anxiety with children. Plus, these meditations can be a lot of fun!

For example, if you notice your child is tired, you can encourage them to meditate and envision eating a luscious red apple. As they taste the apple, they feel that this red apple gives them tremendous energy. You can guide your child in this meditation or they can do it themselves with you or on their own. If the child is nervous, they can envision themselves running through a field of purple flowers and feeling very peaceful. The more vivid the imagery the better the effect. If your child needs more confidence, they can see themselves in a golden waterfall feeling strong and mighty, able to do anything. When they are feeling sad about something, they can envision valentine pink hearts floating down from above and going inside their bodies, filling them with a loving, warm pink light that makes them feel happy and joyful.

Humor and Entertainment When Making a Point

In addition to the power of imagination, humor is an effective way to communicate important life principles. Naturally, stories must first be entertaining or you’ll not engage the child. Kids are not stupid. They know when they're being lectured or talked down to. The whole point of storytelling is, through drama and narrative, you are engaging the reader in the experience of the story you are telling and weaving the points you are hoping to leave the readers with.

A good cast of characters helps! In Martin’s journey, he encounters many light beams along the way, each one with its own attributes and each teaching Martin something. He learns about courage from a warrior general light beam named General Romain, love and compassion from the glamorous light beam Diva and from an ornery light beam named Rag-a-muffin. He learns about creative expression from the famous light beam Sir Dramacus. He also has encounters with the lost light beams on the planet Amalius, and what it feels like to be lost, longing, and searching for something they can’t find. Each encounter stimulates something new in Martin and encourages children to be stronger and more loving.

Martin and the Light Beams of Amalius is aimed for children 8-12 years old, the golden age of reading, but the message appeals to children of all ages. With the greater demands that life is presenting today, more than ever, we need to give the love and attention children need to develop this mind, body, and soul and thrive in today’s world.

Check out Dimitri Moraitis' Martin and the Light Beams of Amalius here: