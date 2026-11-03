Writing in the Nooks & Crannies: Building a Book a Sentence at a Time

Being a writer in a busy life is not for the faint of heart.

And I guess that’s why people often ask me how I’ve managed to publish so many novels while working as a speech-language pathologist, raising five kids, supporting my husband’s ministry and now educational choices, and attempting to keep the laundry from staging a coup.

(Secret: The laundry usually wins.)

I know they’re hoping I’ll reveal some magical productivity system ... and I am sure to disappoint them if that’s the case.

At first, I thought I needed long uninterrupted blocks of time to make real progress on my manuscript, but those moments never came for me because my primary responsibilities (besides my faith) were taking care of my family and working my day job.

I don’t have extra hours tucked away somewhere, and I certainly haven’t mastered the art of functioning on four hours of sleep (consistently). My writing life has definitely looked less like idyllic slow mornings with a cup of tea and birdsong, and much more like hurried notes in a school pickup line or voice memos recorded between errands.

But that’s actually the system, I guess. I didn’t find more time to write, but I did learn that the secret to writing a full novel is the same for everyone ... one sentence at a time.

I learned to write in the nooks and crannies.

Instead of saying, “I don’t have time to write,” I started asking myself, “What time do I have?”

That small shift in perspective changed my word count, my mindset, and my peace of mind.

Stop Looking for Hours

As writers, we tend to romanticize creativity. We picture entire Saturdays spent drafting chapters in cozy coffee shops or cabins in the mountains. While those days are wonderful when they happen, they aren’t how most books for most writers are written.

Most books are built 15 minutes at a time.

Every day contains little pockets of unused time. Waiting in the school pickup line. Sitting outside a doctor’s office. Fifteen quiet minutes before the rest of the house wakes up. Twenty minutes after everyone has gone to bed. Dialogue dictated into your phone during your commute (Oh, how I love “notes” app on my phone!).

None of those moments seem large enough to write a novel. But remember, novels aren’t written all at once.

They’re written one paragraph, page, and scene at a time.

Those little moments add up far more quickly than we imagine.

Once I stopped dismissing these small moments because they didn’t feel “big enough,” I discovered they added up surprisingly quickly. Think about it. Writing isn’t just putting words on a page, it’s also imagining, observing, researching, and collecting ideas.

And every one of those moments moves your story forward.

Audit Your Day & Look for Hidden Writing Spaces

One of the most eye-opening exercises I recommend to writers is to keep a simple time audit for two or three days. Don’t change anything. Just observe.

Take note of how you’re spending your time in roughly 15-minute increments. Then ask yourself:

Where do I spend my time waiting?

How much time disappears into scrolling social media?

Are there television shows or online habits that could occasionally become writing time instead?

When am I naturally the most creative?

Could I use “thinking time” for brainstorming, plotting, or dictating sentences? (I’ve done this a lot while washing dishes, cooking, and, definitely, while driving).

The goal isn’t to eliminate every enjoyable activity. We all need rest.

The goal is simply to recognize the difference between having no time and not noticing the time we already have.

Look for Hidden Writing Spaces

Every writer’s schedule looks different, but most of us have “nooks and crannies” tucked throughout our week.

Some of mine have included:

Early mornings: Even 15 quiet minutes before the house wakes can produce a few hundred words.

Even 15 quiet minutes before the house wakes can produce a few hundred words. Waiting rooms and pickup lines. Keep a notebook or phone app nearby. Those little windows are perfect for brainstorming or drafting.

Keep a notebook or phone app nearby. Those little windows are perfect for brainstorming or drafting. Voice memos. Some of my best dialogue has been recorded while driving or folding laundry.

Some of my best dialogue has been recorded while driving or folding laundry. Podcasts/YouTube. Find podcasts or YouTube links that relate to your story or writing to "prime" your brain for writing later.

Find podcasts or YouTube links that relate to your story or writing to "prime" your brain for writing later. Evenings after bedtime. During one season of life, this became my most dependable writing time. Thirty focused minutes accomplished far more than I expected.

None of these moments feel significant by themselves, but together, they lead to a novel.

Lower the Barrier to Entry

I think one of the biggest obstacles writers face isn’t really time.

It’s expectation.

Too often we dismiss small progress because it doesn’t look “impressive.”

I only wrote 200 words.

I only worked 10 minutes.

I only figure out one scene.

But “only” has finished a surprising number of books.

What if success wasn’t just 50 pages a day? What if success just meant showing up?

One hundred words still moves your manuscript forward. A solved plot problem is still progress. A page brainstorming is advancement. A conversation captured on voice memo is still moving the story along.

Consistency almost always beats intensity.

In fact, writing just 250 words a day adds up to more than 90,000 words over a year … and suddenly you’re holding a completed manuscript that never required marathon writing days.

Remember: Seasons Change

Not every season allows the same amount of writing. There are seasons of newborn babies, caregiving, career changes, illness, grief, and exhaustion.

Sometimes the wisest thing you can do is set the manuscript aside for a while and faithfully care for the responsibilities directly in front of you.

That’s not failure. That’s living wisely within the season you’ve been given.

The writing will still be waiting when the season changes.

A Practical Starting Tip

Before you search for more time, look for the time you already have.

For the next three days:

Keep a simple log of how you spend your day (whether mentally, on your phone, or write it down). Highlight one “nook” where you could consistently write for 10-20 minutes. Protect that time this week (as best you can), even if it’s only twice. Lower your expectations. Your goal isn’t to finish a chapter. Your goal is simply to show up.

You may discover that your novel hasn’t been waiting for a free weekend. It’s just been waiting for 15 minutes before work.

Or the school pickup line.

Or while dinner is in the oven.

If you’re waiting for the perfect season to write, you may be waiting a long time. Instead, look for small spaces you already have in your day. You might be surprised to discover that those overlooked moments are enough to build a book ... one faithful page at a time.

Check out Pepper Basham's Pride & Practicality here: