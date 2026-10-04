Writing Emotions That Feel Real

A good friend of mine’s book became an instant New York Times bestseller last week. It wasn’t unexpected in many ways—she weaves an immersive story and this novel’s premise is fresh and dynamic. But a few reviews caught my attention. Again and again, her novel was called out for its “rich characterization,” “fully believable emotions,” and “compelling characters.” I suspect it is this aspect of her writing, even above her unique premise and well-executed delivery, that is creating the buzz—and will sustain it too.

As readers, we attach to characters. We go on a journey with them, hand-in-hand, and if we can’t believe they are real and dynamic and worth our attention, it matters little how many twists and turns, and ups and downs, the plot offers. As writers, how do we create this emotional connection? How do we form characters that are so alive a reader keeps turning the pages to find out what they will think and feel next?

I say we start with the obvious. Then reject it.

When we read a scene in which one friend betrays another, we feel the sting. Our emotions are wrapped up into the moment as tightly as the two women on the page. Our jaws drop as we recoil from the gut-punch and the shock.

Those are the obvious emotions and we instinctually feel them—we bring them into the moment ourselves. The author dwelling upon them, in many ways, is obvious and redundant. But rather than limiting our range as writers, this natural connection opens it wider. We have the opportunity to fill out both women’s emotional landscapes and bring unexpected and multi-faceted responses to the page, emotions that deepen the reader’s connection and surprise them.

What about regret? Or guilt? Not on the perpetrator’s side, but on the victim’s. Those are interesting angles to explore... Did the victim of this betrayal actually set up the moment long ago and now feels some responsibility? Dig into that.

Or does your character feel vindication upon finding out her best friend double-crossed her because she always sensed jealousy or a competitive streak running deep in the relationship? Explore that.

After all, if one is truly betrayed by a friend or loved one, a whole series of emotions will crash into their head and heart. Sit within the scene and discover what new emotional avenues, and even plot twists, begin to emerge. I often find that a character’s unexpected reaction to something can drive the story in new and exciting directions.

So next time you write a conflict scene or any scene in which your character is doing, thinking, or changing—and that, by the way, should include almost every scene you write—dive into his or her emotional landscape and have some fun. Mine the third, fourth, or even fifth reactions that come to mind rather than the first or second.

Find a twist deep in that character’s psyche and bring it forward onto the page. It’s often that startling feeling (a twinge of satisfaction upon being betrayed—how intriguing…) that sparks your character to life and gives readers that multi-faceted and rich experience that not keeps them glued to the page, and passing your book along to friends, but propels your novel to the bestseller lists too.

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